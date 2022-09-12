(KMAland) -- Diagonal won twice, CAM grabbed an RVC win, Bedford won out of state and Falls City Sacred Heart, Johnson-Brock, Palmyra and Johnson County Central won opening-round matches in the MUDECAS Tournament on Monday in KMAland volleyball.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Essex 25-25-25 Hamburg 12-12-13
Tori Burns had seven aces and four digs while Cindy Swain had 11 kills and Olivia Baker posted eight winners for the Trojanettes in the win. Brooke Burns pitched in 22 assists for Essex.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
CAM 25-25-25 Coon Rapids-Bayard 20-15-21
Gracy Johnson had a double-double for Coon Rapids-Bayard with 12 digs and 10 assists, and Malia Clayburg added five digs, five kills and five blocks. Lydia Hofbauer posted nine digs, Lacie Davis tallied 15 digs and Shelbi Wiskus had three blocks.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Seymour 23-25-25-25 Melcher-Dallas 25-19-19-17
Gabby Overgaard had eight kills and five blocks to lead Melcher-Dallas in the defeat. Summer Karpan served four aces, and Kasyn Reed posted 12 digs.
Twin Cedars 25-25-25 Moulton-Udell 14-11-14
Rylee Dunkin finished with 18 assists and four aces for Twin Cedars. Sophie Lyle added eight kills, six digs and five aces, and Jillian French served 11 aces with eight kills and six digs.
NON-CONFERENCE
Diagonal 25-25 Essex 20-21
Taylor Lumbard posted nine kills, Alaina Whittington added 12 assists and Lauren Burton served in six aces and posted seven digs for Diagonal in the win.
Olivia Baker and Cindy Swain both had seven kills while Brooke Burns passed out 15 assists to lead Essex.
Diagonal 25-25 Hamburg 15-17
Taylor Lumbard had 11 kills, Alaina Whittington tallied 16 assists and Kira Egly added five aces for Diagonal in the win.
Other Non-Conference
Bedford 25-25-25 North Nodaway 20-15-13
Central Decatur 25-25-19-24-15 Lamoni 19-23-25-26-11
College View Academy 25-25 Heartland Christian 23-17
AREA MISSOURI
East Buchanan 25-25-25 South Holt 18-16-14
Tanea Whaley had six kills, Riley Schroeder added four winners and Hanna Buckles posted six assists for South Holt.
MUDECAS TOURNAMENT — A DIVISION
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25 Exeter-Milligan 16-18
Palmyra 25-25 Freeman 22-20
Johnson-Brock 27-13-25 Diller-Odell 25-25-20
BDS 25-28 Sterling 23-26
MUDECAS TOURNAMENT — B DIVISION
Johnson County Central 25-25 Southern 21-17
Ashley Beethe had 10 kills and five digs, and Bailee Sterup posted five kills, six digs and two aces. Arely Cabrales tallied 19 assists, seven digs and two kills, and Sunnie Rother pitched in four kills and three aces.
Other Mudecas Tournament — B Division
Humboldt-TRS Parkview Christian
Tri County Lewiston
Meridian 25-25 Pawnee City 9-21