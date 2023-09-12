(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Kuemper Catholic & Elmwood-Murdock were 2-0, Tri-Center’s Meya Wingert reached 1,000 assists in a win, CAM, Sioux City West and Nodaway Valley (MO) won in five and much more from KMAland volleyball on Tuesday.
Other winners from the area included Clarinda, Red Oak, Sidney, Stanton, F-M, Treynor, Lo-Ma, Audubon, Mount Ayr, SW Valley, Martensdale-St. Marys, Boyer Valley, Exira/EHK, CR-B, AL, Heelan, SC East, Melcher-Dallas, Lourdes Central Catholic, Mound City, South Holt, Maryville, Ashland-Greenwood, Plattsmouth, Conestoga, Syracuse, Johnson County Central and Johnson-Brock.
Check out the full rundown from KMAland volleyball on Tuesday below.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Clarinda 25-25-25 Atlantic 21-10-8
Jerzee Knight had 12 kills while Brooke Brown added eight winners. Dakota Wise passed out 17 assists, and Addison Wagoner had six aces.
Glenwood 3 Clarinda 0
No stats available.
Glenwood 3 Atlantic 0
No stats available.
Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Red Oak 14-20-19
Aubrey Heuton and Lauren Boell had nine kills each while Elsa Tiefenthaler had 17 assists for Kuemepr in the win. Kaylie Simons totaled 20 digs to lead the defense. Frannie Glynn also had four blocks.
Red Oak 3 St. Albert 0
No stats available.
Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 St. Albert 23-11-12
Aubrey Heuton led the way for Kuemper Catholic with nine kills while Brianna Wittrock and Frannie Glynn had seven winners each. Karsyn Thomsen passed out 23 assists, Elsa Tiefenthaler had 18 and Wittrock and Glynn both had four blocks each for the Knights. Kaylie Simons also had a strong defensive performance with 23 digs.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Sidney 25-26-25 East Mills 23-24-17
Check out the full recap from Trevor Maeder linked here.
Stanton 25-25-25 Griswold 16-21-23
Lauren Johnson had 12 kills, 15 digs and three aces to lead Stanton in the key Corner Conference win. Leah Sandin also had 15 digs and finished seven kills, and Kyla Hart posted 20 assists and three aces. Hannah Olson and Carly Roberts posted four blocks each, and Olson, Hart and Elly McDonald all had five kills.
Griswold’s Carolina Arcia had 26 assist, and Rnya Kirchhoff and Gabbie Greiman each had eight kills. Whitney Pennock led with 26 digs, Arcia had 14 digs and Kirchhoff and Marissa Askeland finished with 13 and 12 digs, respectively.
Fremont-Mills 25-25-25 Essex 10-16-21
Lana Alley had 19 assists and 11 digs, Carlie Chambers tallied 14 kills and Bella Gute finished with 25 digs and four aces for Fremont-Mills in the win.
Brooke Burns passed out 10 assists for Essex. Tori Burns had 15 digs, and Cindy Swain finished with five kills. Addy Resh also had a solid game defensively with five blocks.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Tri-Center 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 15-18-13
Meya Wingert had 32 assists to reach 1,000 for her career while Mikenzie Brewer slammed in 17 winners and Avilyn Killpack had 19 digs for the Trojans. Isah VanArsdol pitched in four aces, and Harlee Leaders had three blocks.
Karlee Arp had six kills and eight assists to lead IKM-Manning in the loss. Addisyn Bandow posted five kills, Grace Carroll added 16 digs and Arp also had 10 digs for the Wolves.
Treynor 17-25-25-25 Underwood 25-10-15-13
Find the complete recap from Ryan Matheny at KMA’s Local Sports News Page linked here.
Logan-Magnolia 25-15-13-25-15 AHSTW 20-25-25-21-9
Delaney Goshorn (14) and Lillian Scott (10) both hit double-digit kills for AHSTW in the loss. Lauren Yates added 18 assists, Kendra Hansen had 15 helpers and Saydi Paulsen led with 15 digs. Scott also had 12 digs, and Claire Mertz totaled 11 scoops. Scott led at the service line, too, for the Vikings with three aces.
Audubon 25-18-25-25 Missouri Valley 22-25-18-17
Mattie Nielsen had 16 kills, Harlow Miller posted 15 and Maddie Kasperbauer had nine for Audubon in the win. Miller added four aces and 19 digs, and Addie Hocker had 39 assists.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Mount Ayr 25-25-25 East Union 8-6-13
No stats available.
Southwest Valley 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 23-17-16
Katey Lillie and Tierney Dalton had 11 kills apiece while Morgan Shuler had 25 assists to lead the way for Southwest Valley. Haidyn Top posted nine digs for the Timberwolves.
Southeast Warren at Wayne
Nothing reported.
Martensdale-St. Marys 25-25-25 Central Decatur 21-23-19
No stats available.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Boyer Valley 25-25-22-25 Woodbine 21-19-25-23
Gwen Neilsen led Boyer Valley with 16 kills and 26 digs while Sylvia Sullivan added 10 winners for Boyer Valley. Lauren Malone also had a double-double with 34 assists and 11 digs, and Maria Puck posted 24 digs for the Bulldogs.
DJ Steinkuehler and Nicole Hoefer had eight kills each while Katy Pryor served six aces. Addie Murdock pitched in 15 assists, Steinkuehler tallied two solo blocks and Hoefer had 17 digs.
CAM 19-23-25-25-15 Glidden-Ralston 25-25-14-19-13
Ashlynn Tigges had 16 kills while Addy Boell added 36 assists to lead Glidden-Ralston in the defeat. Boell also had three aces and five kills on the night.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 25-25-25 Paton-Churdan 8-12-11
Jaelynn Petersen had 12 kills while Riley Miller added 12 assists and Brooklyn Flathers had 10 assists for Exira/EHK in the win. Petersen also served five aces, and Mayne Jorgensen had there aces for the Spartans.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-25-14-25 Ar-We-Va 10-20-25-17
Malia Clayburg had 13 big kills and 22 digs, Mya Downing and Ella Heithoff posted 12 assists each and Anna Hart had 23 digs and four blocks for Coon Rapids-Bayard in the win. Aubrey Hofbauer had 15 digs, and Heithoff posted 12 digs and four aces.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Abraham Lincoln 25-25-23-25 Thomas Jefferson 3-8-25-6
No stats available.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 Sioux City North 0
No stats available.
Sioux City West 26-25-25-14-15 LeMars 28-11-14-25-12
Hannah Burge had eight kills and 13 digs, Korbin Olorundami added seven kills, three aces and 15 digs and Zoey Riessen posted 20 digs to lead Sioux City West. Angelica Rivera passed out 17 assists, and Kiley Elgert had 18 helpers.
Sioux City East 25-25-25-25 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 27-22-12-11
Ashley Draube had 13 kills, Olivia Mentzer added 12 kills and four aces and Jaylee Jackson posted 11 kills for Sioux City East. Hollie Peterson and Maggy Mehlhaff both had 23 assists for the Black Raiders.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Melcher-Dallas 27-25-19-25 Murray 25-20-25-21
Jenna Mickey had 26 assists and seven aces while Brooklyn Metz, Gabby Overgaard, Maddy DeJong and Haylie Hendrickson all had eight kills fo rMelcher-Dallas. Metz led the defense with 12 digs.
NON-CONFERENCE
Carroll 23-25-25-26 Denison-Schleswig 25-18-9-24
Denison-Schleswig’s Addison Inman had 15 kills and nine digs while Mayah Slater had 11 winners and 16 digs. Claire Leinen also had 29 assists for the Monarchs in the defeat.
Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25-25 Hamburg 16-10-13
No stats available.
Pleasantville 25-25 Wayne 19-23
No stats available.
Pleasantville 25-20-15 Southeast Warren 21-25-9
No stats available.
AREA MISSOURI
St. Joseph Christian 25-25-25 East Atchison 18-18-22
Claire Martin finished with 18 assists, 18 digs and four aces to lead the way for East Atchison in the loss. Tommi Martin slammed in seven kills to top the offense.
Nodaway Valley 24-27-13-25-15 Rock Port 26-25-25-15-12
No stats available.
Mound City 25-25-25 North Nodaway 6-7-14
Lauren Herndon led North Nodaway with 11 kills while Lacy Riley posted eight assists and Addalea Barcus had seven digs.
South Holt 25-25-25 King City/Union Star 14-20-15
No stats available.
Excelsior Springs 3 Maryville 1
No stats available.
Savannah at Pembroke Hill
Nothing reported.
AREA NEBRASKA
Ashland-Greenwood 27-25-25 Auburn 25-14-17
Plattsmouth 3 Nebraska City 0
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Louisville 13-14
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Conestoga 10-16
Conestoga 25-25 Louisville 12-15
Brownell Talbot at Weeping Water
Syracuse 25-21-25-25 Beatrice 21-25-20-20
MUDECAS TOURNAMENT — A DIVISION
Semifinal: Johnson County Central 25-18-25 Meridian 17-25-19
Ashley Beethe had a big night with 14 kills, 20 digs and two blocks, and Harley Lubben finished with 12 kills, 24 digs and two aces for Johnson County Central. Arely Cabrales passed out 37 assists and had 19 digs, and Kali Drake totaled seven kills.
Other MUDECAS Tournament — A Division
Semifinal: Freeman 25-22-25 Palmyra 21-25-17
Consolation: Johnson-Brock 25-25 BDS 21-18
Consolation: Diller-Odell vs. EMF
MUDECAS Tournament -- B Division
Semifinal: Humboldt-TRS vs. Sterling
Semifinal: Tri County vs. Falls City Sacred Heart/Parkview Christian
Consolation: Pawnee City 25-25 Lewiston 19-15
Consolation: Southern vs. Falls City Sacred Heart/Parkview Christian