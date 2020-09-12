Stanton Volleyball -- Shenandoah Champs
(KMAland) -- Stanton won in Shenandoah, ACGC took the Griswold title and Logan-Magnola was second at West Monona to highlight the day in KMAland volleyball.

Stanton wins Shenandoah Tournament 

Stanton went 3-0 and took the Shenandoah Tournament championship on Saturday.

The Viqueens beat Bedford (21-10, 21-17), Missouri Valley (16-21, 21-13, 15-10) and Lenox (17-21, 21-5, 15-12) to take the tournament title.

Nicole Vorhies had 42 assists to lead the Viqueens in the tournament while Tara Peterson added a team-high 30 kills, including a 14-kill, 14-dig performance against Missouri Valley and 12 kills against Lenox.

ACGC nabs Griswold championship 

ACGC avenged an earlier loss to Denison-Schleswig to take the Griswold championship on Saturday.

The Chargers went 2-1 in pool play with a three-set loss to the Monarchs before a sweep of Exira/EHK in the semifinal gave them a second chance at Denison-Schleswig. ACGC then won the championship 25-16, 25-14.

Members of the All-Tournament Team are listed below:

Paige Andersen, Denison-Schleswig 

Izzy Bluml, Riverside

Lauren Danner, IKM-Manning

Kenna Ford, Riverside 

Lydia Greiman, Griswold

Savannah Horan, Heartland Christian

Isabelle Inman, Southwest Valley

Anna Kelley, Griswold

Chloe Largent, ACGC

Kennedy Marten, Denison-Schleswig 

Hannah Neemann, Denison-Schleswig 

Makala Pelzer, Griswold

Haylee Pennock, Griswold

Makaela Riley, Exira/EHK

Audrey Stowe, ACGC

Kailainee Teaney, Griswold

Kylie Young, ACGC

Logan-Magnolia goes 4-1 at West Monona 

Logan-Magnolia went 4-1 at West Monona to finish second at the tournament behind MMCRU.

The Panthers lone loss of the day was a two-set (21-15, 21-14) defeat to the eventual champion. Lo-Ma sweet Boyer Valley, West Harrison and Woodbine and beat West Monona in three sets in their other four matches on the day.

Boyer Valley went 3-2, Woodbine was 2-3 and West Harrison finished 0-5 on the day. View the complete results below.

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Shenandoah Tournament

POOL A

Shenandoah 22-23-15 Fremont-Mills 24-21-12

Fremont-Mills 22-21 Lenox 20-10

Lenox 2 Shenandoah 1

POOL B

Stanton 21-21 Bedford 10-17

Missouri Valley 2 Bedford 0

Stanton 16-21-15 Missouri Valley 21-13-10

FINAL ROUND

Championship: Stanton 17-21-15 Lenox 21-5-12

Third Place: Missouri Valley 21-22 Fremont-Mills 19-20

Fifth Place: Shenandoah vs. Bedford

South Central Calhoun Tournament

Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Kuemper Catholic 14-8

Kuemper Catholic 15-21-15 Ridge View 21-15-13

Kuemper Catholic 22-25-15 Harlan 20-27-10

East Sac County 21-18-15 Kuemper Catholic 15-21-12

Harlan 21-21 South Central Calhoun 11-19

Harlan 21-21 Ridge View 10-9

East Sac County 11-22-15 Harlan 21-20-13

Griswold Tournament

Pool A

Griswold 21-21 Exira/EHK 6-15

Griswold 21-21 IKM-Manning 17-13

Griswold 21-21 Heartland Christian 6-12

Exira/EHK 21-21 IKM-Manning 17-19

Exira/EHK 21-21 Heartland Christian 9-6

IKM-Manning 21-21 Heartland Christian 6-8

POOL B

ACGC 21-21 Riverside 9-16

ACGC 21-21 Southwest Valley 9-11

Denison-Schleswig 21-17-21 ACGC 18-21-19

Riverside 14-21-15 Denison-Schleswig 21-14-11

Riverside 21-21-15 Southwest Valley 23-16-11

Denison-Schleswig 21-21 Southwest Valley 18-10

SEMIFINALS 

Denison-Schleswig 21-21 Griswold 18-13

ACGC 25-25 Exira/EHK 14-6

CONSOLATION

Riverside 15-25-15 IKM-Manning 25-17-6

Southwest Valley 21-21 Heartland Christian 11-9

CHAMPIONSHIP

ACGC 25-25 Denison-Schleswig 16-14

West Monona Tournament

Logan-Magnolia 21-21 Boyer Valley 11-12

Woodbine 21-19-15 West Harrison 19-21-5

Boyer Valley 21-21 Woodbine 9-12

West Monona 22-21 West Harrison 20-9

MMCRU 21-21 Logan-Magnolia 15-14

Boyer Valley 21-21 West Harrison 18-18

Logan-Magnolia 21-18-15 West Monona 10-21-12

MMCRU 19-21-15 Woodbine 21-11-6

Logan-Magnolia 21-21 West Harrison 5-8

Woodbine 19-21-15 West Monona 21-16-8

MMCRU 20-21-15 Boyer Valley 22-11-6

Logan-Magnolia 21-21 Woodbine 16-8

Boyer Valley 21-20-15 West Monona 17-22-13

MMCRU 21-18-15 West Harrison 9-21-3

Chariton Tournament

Albia 21-21 Wayne 12-18

East Union Chariton

Albia 21-21 East Union 15-17

Wayne Chariton

Wayne East Union

Southeast Warren Davis County

Southeast Warren Interstate 35

Southeast Warren North Mahaska

Belmond-Klemme

Hampton-Dumont 25-25 Glidden-Ralston 23-19

Glidden-Ralston 25-23-15 Belmond-Klemme 19-25-13

LeMars Tournament

Gehlen Catholic 26-22-15 LeMars 24-25-10

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-20-15 Sioux City North 19-25-13

Gehlen Catholic vs. Sioux City North

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25 LeMars 14-16

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25 Gehlen Catholic 16-15

Sioux City North vs. LeMars

Twin Cedars Tournament

Murray 21-21 Twin Cedars 11-11

Pleasantville 21-21 Ankeny Christian 15-13

Twin Cedars Pleasantville

Ankeny Christian 21-21 Twin Cedars 17-16

Pleasantville 20-21-15 Murray 22-14-9

Ankeny Christian 21-9-17 Murray 11-21-15

Missouri/Nebraska

Maryville 25-26-25-25 Harrisonville 8-28-17-22

Ashland-Greenwood 22-25-25 Centennial 25-16-21

Centennial 24-25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 26-17-17

Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Louisville 18-17

Falls City Sacred Heart 25-24-25 Humboldt-TRS 23-26-17

Louisville 25-26-25 Conestoga 23-28-20

Louisville 25-25-25 Fort Calhoun 27-19-20

Mead 25-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 20-15

