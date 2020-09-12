(KMAland) -- Stanton won in Shenandoah, ACGC took the Griswold title and Logan-Magnola was second at West Monona to highlight the day in KMAland volleyball.
Stanton wins Shenandoah Tournament
Stanton went 3-0 and took the Shenandoah Tournament championship on Saturday.
The Viqueens beat Bedford (21-10, 21-17), Missouri Valley (16-21, 21-13, 15-10) and Lenox (17-21, 21-5, 15-12) to take the tournament title.
Nicole Vorhies had 42 assists to lead the Viqueens in the tournament while Tara Peterson added a team-high 30 kills, including a 14-kill, 14-dig performance against Missouri Valley and 12 kills against Lenox.
View the complete results in the scoreboard below.
ACGC nabs Griswold championship
ACGC avenged an earlier loss to Denison-Schleswig to take the Griswold championship on Saturday.
The Chargers went 2-1 in pool play with a three-set loss to the Monarchs before a sweep of Exira/EHK in the semifinal gave them a second chance at Denison-Schleswig. ACGC then won the championship 25-16, 25-14.
Members of the All-Tournament Team are listed below:
Paige Andersen, Denison-Schleswig
Izzy Bluml, Riverside
Lauren Danner, IKM-Manning
Kenna Ford, Riverside
Lydia Greiman, Griswold
Savannah Horan, Heartland Christian
Isabelle Inman, Southwest Valley
Anna Kelley, Griswold
Chloe Largent, ACGC
Kennedy Marten, Denison-Schleswig
Hannah Neemann, Denison-Schleswig
Makala Pelzer, Griswold
Haylee Pennock, Griswold
Makaela Riley, Exira/EHK
Audrey Stowe, ACGC
Kailainee Teaney, Griswold
Kylie Young, ACGC
Logan-Magnolia goes 4-1 at West Monona
Logan-Magnolia went 4-1 at West Monona to finish second at the tournament behind MMCRU.
The Panthers lone loss of the day was a two-set (21-15, 21-14) defeat to the eventual champion. Lo-Ma sweet Boyer Valley, West Harrison and Woodbine and beat West Monona in three sets in their other four matches on the day.
Boyer Valley went 3-2, Woodbine was 2-3 and West Harrison finished 0-5 on the day. View the complete results below.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Shenandoah Tournament
POOL A
Shenandoah 22-23-15 Fremont-Mills 24-21-12
Fremont-Mills 22-21 Lenox 20-10
Lenox 2 Shenandoah 1
POOL B
Stanton 21-21 Bedford 10-17
Missouri Valley 2 Bedford 0
Stanton 16-21-15 Missouri Valley 21-13-10
FINAL ROUND
Championship: Stanton 17-21-15 Lenox 21-5-12
Third Place: Missouri Valley 21-22 Fremont-Mills 19-20
Fifth Place: Shenandoah vs. Bedford
South Central Calhoun Tournament
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Kuemper Catholic 14-8
Kuemper Catholic 15-21-15 Ridge View 21-15-13
Kuemper Catholic 22-25-15 Harlan 20-27-10
East Sac County 21-18-15 Kuemper Catholic 15-21-12
Harlan 21-21 South Central Calhoun 11-19
Harlan 21-21 Ridge View 10-9
East Sac County 11-22-15 Harlan 21-20-13
Griswold Tournament
Pool A
Griswold 21-21 Exira/EHK 6-15
Griswold 21-21 IKM-Manning 17-13
Griswold 21-21 Heartland Christian 6-12
Exira/EHK 21-21 IKM-Manning 17-19
Exira/EHK 21-21 Heartland Christian 9-6
IKM-Manning 21-21 Heartland Christian 6-8
POOL B
ACGC 21-21 Riverside 9-16
ACGC 21-21 Southwest Valley 9-11
Denison-Schleswig 21-17-21 ACGC 18-21-19
Riverside 14-21-15 Denison-Schleswig 21-14-11
Riverside 21-21-15 Southwest Valley 23-16-11
Denison-Schleswig 21-21 Southwest Valley 18-10
SEMIFINALS
Denison-Schleswig 21-21 Griswold 18-13
ACGC 25-25 Exira/EHK 14-6
CONSOLATION
Riverside 15-25-15 IKM-Manning 25-17-6
Southwest Valley 21-21 Heartland Christian 11-9
CHAMPIONSHIP
ACGC 25-25 Denison-Schleswig 16-14
West Monona Tournament
Logan-Magnolia 21-21 Boyer Valley 11-12
Woodbine 21-19-15 West Harrison 19-21-5
Boyer Valley 21-21 Woodbine 9-12
West Monona 22-21 West Harrison 20-9
MMCRU 21-21 Logan-Magnolia 15-14
Boyer Valley 21-21 West Harrison 18-18
Logan-Magnolia 21-18-15 West Monona 10-21-12
MMCRU 19-21-15 Woodbine 21-11-6
Logan-Magnolia 21-21 West Harrison 5-8
Woodbine 19-21-15 West Monona 21-16-8
MMCRU 20-21-15 Boyer Valley 22-11-6
Logan-Magnolia 21-21 Woodbine 16-8
Boyer Valley 21-20-15 West Monona 17-22-13
MMCRU 21-18-15 West Harrison 9-21-3
Chariton Tournament
Albia 21-21 Wayne 12-18
East Union Chariton
Albia 21-21 East Union 15-17
Wayne Chariton
Wayne East Union
Southeast Warren Davis County
Southeast Warren Interstate 35
Southeast Warren North Mahaska
Belmond-Klemme
Hampton-Dumont 25-25 Glidden-Ralston 23-19
Glidden-Ralston 25-23-15 Belmond-Klemme 19-25-13
LeMars Tournament
Gehlen Catholic 26-22-15 LeMars 24-25-10
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-20-15 Sioux City North 19-25-13
Gehlen Catholic vs. Sioux City North
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25 LeMars 14-16
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25 Gehlen Catholic 16-15
Sioux City North vs. LeMars
Twin Cedars Tournament
Murray 21-21 Twin Cedars 11-11
Pleasantville 21-21 Ankeny Christian 15-13
Twin Cedars Pleasantville
Ankeny Christian 21-21 Twin Cedars 17-16
Pleasantville 20-21-15 Murray 22-14-9
Ankeny Christian 21-9-17 Murray 11-21-15
Missouri/Nebraska
Maryville 25-26-25-25 Harrisonville 8-28-17-22
Ashland-Greenwood 22-25-25 Centennial 25-16-21
Centennial 24-25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 26-17-17
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Louisville 18-17
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-24-25 Humboldt-TRS 23-26-17
Louisville 25-26-25 Conestoga 23-28-20
Louisville 25-25-25 Fort Calhoun 27-19-20
Mead 25-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 20-15