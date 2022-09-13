(KMAland) -- Atlantic and Kuemper won twice in the Hawkeye Ten, Treynor got a big sweep, SW Valley kept rolling in the POI, East won a marathon over AL, Rock Port and East Atchison were winners, Palmyra moved to the MUDECAS final & more from KMAland volleyball on Tuesday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Glenwood 25-25-27 Clarinda 19-21-25
Alli Koontz (15) and McKenna Koehler (13) combined on 28 assists, and Delaney Holeton added nine digs for Glenwood. Ilsa Kemling pitched in six kills, two aces and two blocks, and Maddie Roenfeld tallied seven kills, six digs and four aces for the Rams.
Atlantic 25-25-25 Clarinda 12-20-18
Lexi Noelck finished with 10 kills and 13 assists, Jada Jensen posted 13 assists of his own and Abby Smith ended up with eight digs for Atlantic.
Red Oak 25-25-25 St. Albert 19-14-17
Merced Ramirez led Red Oak with 18 assists and 12 kills while Alexis Wallace posted 17 assists of her own. Marley Gray added 10 kills, and Nicole Bond pitched in 19 digs.
Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Red Oak 23-14-21
Ashlyn Badding had 23 assists while Sophie Badding added 14 kills and five blocks and Frannie Glynn chipped in nine winners and three swats for Kuemper in the victory.
Atlantic 25-24-16-30-15 Glenwood 23-26-25-28-12
Lexi Noelck had a big performance for Atlantic with 16 kills and 26 assists while Jada Jensen added 14 kills and 23 assists. Abby Smith posted 20 digs, Ava Rush had 17 scoops and Chloe Mullenix posted a team-best four blocks.
Maddie Roenfeld had a team-best 18 kills and there aces, and Zoie Carda added 12 kills for Glenwood. Ilsa Kemling pitched in 11 kills, McKenna Koehler posted 27 assists and six digs and Alli Koontz had 20 assists and six digs. Delaney Holeton added 20 digs and three aces.
Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 St. Albert 11-19-15
Lauren Boell had 12 kills and four aces while Ashlyn Badding added 23 assists and Sophie Badding posted 10 kills and four blocks for Kuemper. Macy Simons pitched in 14 assists, and Kaylie Simons tallied nine digs.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Stanton 25-25-25 Griswold 12-19-22
Marleigh Johnson had 11 kills and two blocks for Stanton in the victory. Kyla Hart added eight assists, Leah Sandin added 12 digs and Lauren Johnson posted 11 digs and six kills. Brooklyn Silva and Lauren Johnson also had three aces each.
Sidney 26-25-27-25-15 East Mills 28-21-29-16-8
Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Fremont-Mills 25-25-25 Essex 13-23-21
Cindy Swain had seven kills and Brooke Burns passed out 12 assists with four digs for Essex. Tori Burns added 14 digs and four aces for the Trojanettes in the loss.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Tri-Center 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 17-14-15
Meya Wingert had 29 assists and two blocks, and Emile Sorenson posted seven aces and six digs for Tri-Center. Mikenzie Brewer tallied 12 kills, and Taylor Kenkel totaled six digs.
Missouri Valley 25-25-25 Audubon 15-8-16
Mattie Nielsen led Audubon with 10 kills, and Addie Hocker posted 15 assists.
Treynor 25-25-25 Underwood 16-22-9
Haley Swanson had a big night with 33 assists and two aces while Delaney Simpson finished with 18 digs. Nora Konz added nine kills and eight digs, and Aubree James added eight kills for the Cardinals.
Logan-Magnolia 25-25-25 AHSTW 23-21-12
Kattie Troxel had a big performance for Logan-Magnolia with 23 assists, eight kills and five aces while Cara Ohl added 19 kills and three aces. Jazmyn Guritz (15 assists), Macanna Guritz (11 kills) and Marki Bertlesen (16 digs) also played well for Lo-Ma.
Halle Goodman had 16 assist, Delaney Goshorn added six kills and Grace Porter had a team-high 15 digs for AHSTW.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Mount Ayr 25-25-25 East Union 15-19-15
Kaylie Shields (15 assists, 4 aces) and Hayden Ruggles (10 assists, 9 digs) had strong nights for Mount Ayr while Tegan Streit and Linsie Barnes had six kills apiece. Barnes pitched in four aces, and Kacee Klommhaus led with three blocks.
Southwest Valley 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 17-11-21
Charlee Larsen had 11 kills and five aces, and Ryanne Mullen posted 18 assists for Southwest Valley in the win. Haidyn Top had a team-best seven digs, and Tierney Dalton added six kills and two blocks.
Other Pride of Iowa
Central Decatur 3 Martensdale-St. Marys 0
Wayne at Southeast Warren (MISSING)
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Boyer Valley 25-25-25 Paton-Churdan 8-14-19
Lauren Malone had 25 assists and four aces, and Jessica O’Day added 10 kills, eight digs and five aces for Boyer Valley.
Other Rolling Valley Conference
West Harrison at Ar-We-Va (MISSING)
Glidden-Ralston at Woodbine (MISSING)
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Bishop Heelan Catholic 25-25-25 Thomas Jefferson 14-12-15
Maliyah Hacker had 12 kills, four digs and there aces, and Maddie LaFleur added 10 assists, nine digs and six kills for Heelan in the win. Maddie Gengler pitched in 17 assists and three aces, and Kenley Meis finished seven winners and added three blocks.
Other Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 28-20-18-25-15 Abraham Lincoln 26-25-25-18-7
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25-25 Sioux City West 13-14-19
Sioux City North 25-25-25 LeMars 16-16-15
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Murray 25-25-25 Melcher-Dallas 21-15-12
Kianna Jackson had five kills, and Brooklyn Metz added eight digs to lead Melcher-Dallas in the defeat.
NON-CONFERENCE
Carroll 22-25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 25-19-18-22
Addison Inman and Kaitlyn Bruhn topped the Monarchs with seven kills each while Kaylie Baker had 16 assists and Anna Wiges posted 19 digs. Bruhn chipped in 12 digs and three blocks, Claire Leinen had 11 scoops and Ashlyn Herrig tallied 10 digs.
Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25-25 Hamburg 4-12-10
Sofia Fulton had 10 assists and eight digs, Aspen Meyer added eight aces and Jenna Box posted eight kills for Lourdes Central Catholic.
Other Non-Conference
Wayne, Pleasantville at Southeast Warren (MISSING)
AREA MISSOURI
Rock Port 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 16-12-18
Paige Hanson had eight digs and four assists, and Reganne Fast finished with four kills for Nodaway Valley in the loss.
Other Area Missouri
East Atchison 3 St. Joseph Christian 1
Mound City 25-25-25 North Nodaway 10-18-10
South Holt at Union Star (MISSING)
Maryville 16-25-25-32 Excelsior Springs 25-19-12-30
AREA NEBRASKA
Nebraska City 25-27-25 Plattsmouth 13-29-22
Nebraska City’s Casey Smith had 30 assists and 18 digs, Ivey Dostal added 13 digs and Laney Denniston posted 11 kills and three aces. Brooke Thorne also had 10 kills for the Pioneers.
Syracuse 25-25 Nebraska City 16-14
Casey Smith had eight assists, Halle Thompson posted six kills and Ivey Dostal added eight digs for Nebraska City.
Other Area Nebraska
Syracuse 25-25 Plattsmouth 11-13
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Conestoga 15-22
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Louisville 20-14
Conestoga 25-23-25 Louisville 20-25-18
Ashland-Greenwood 3 Arlington 0
Weeping Water 14-25-15-26-15 Brownell-Talbot 25-19-25-24-13
Lincoln Lutheran 25-25-25 Auburn 12-10-10
MUDECAS TOURNAMENT — A DIVISION
Semifinal: BDS 25-23-25 Johnson-Brock 21-25-10
Chloe Vice finished with 20 digs, Taryn Ottemann had nine kills and Olivia Nichols and Brooklyn Buchmeier both had seven assists for Johnson-Brock.
Other MUDECAS Tournament — A Division
Diller-Odell 27-25 Sterling 25-22
Semifinal: Palmyra 19-25-25 Falls City Sacred Heart 25-16-23
MUDECAS TOURNAMENT — B DIVISION
Semifinal: Meridian 25-25 Johnson County Central 13-22
Arely Cabrales had 13 assists and seven digs while Ashley Beethe added seven digs and six kills for Johnson County Central in the defeat.