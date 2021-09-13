(KMAland) -- Missouri Valley, Southwest Valley, Diagonal, Lamoni, Paton-Churdan, Rock Port, Sacred Heart and Johnson County Central were among the winners in KMAland volleyball on Monday.
NC: Diagonal 25-25-25 Essex 23-17-14
Olivia Baker had five kills, three aces and two blocks for Essex in the loss.
WIC: Missouri Valley 25-25-25 Logan-Magnolia 17-20-11
Ella Myler led Missouri Valley with nine kills, nine digs and seven aces, and Ava Hilts pitched in eight kills. Maya Contreraz added 18 assists, eight digs, seven aces and five kills, and Addi Huegli posted 12 digs for the Big Reds.
POI: Southwest Valley 17-16-25-27-15 Nodaway Valley 25-25-17-25-10
Ryanne Mullen had 34 assists and three aces, and Charlee Larsen added 12 kills for Southwest Valley in the win. Maggie Haer tallied a team-high 14 digs, Tierney Dalton posted four blocks and three aces and Norah Lund added four aces of her own.
BLUE: Seymour 25-25-25 Moravia 9-11-13
Maysen Trimble led Seymour with 13 kills and four aces while Kolbi Keller had 16 assists and six aces. Gracie Peck added a team-high nine digs.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Western Iowa Conference
Missouri Valley 25-25-25 Logan-Magnolia 17-20-11
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley 17-16-25-27-15 Nodaway Valley 25-25-17-25-10
Martensdale-St. Marys at Southeast Warren
Bluegrass Conference
Twin Cedars 25-25-25 Moulton-Udell 13-21-14
Seymour 25-25-25 Moravia 9-11-13
Non-Conference
Diagonal 25-25-25 Essex 23-17-14
Lamoni 25-25-25 Central Decatur 13-20-15
Interstate 35 at Southeast Warren
MVAOCOU 25-25-22-14-19 Ar-We-Va 23-20-25-25-17
Paton-Churdan 25-21-25-25 Orient-Macksburg 21-25-17-21
Glidden-Ralston at Madrid
Heartland Christian 12-25-25 Boys Town 25-21-19
Missouri/Nebraska
Rock Port 25-25-25 North Nodaway 23-12-11
MUDECAS Tournament (A Division)
Sacred Heart 25-25 Sterling 11-16
Diller-Odell 22-25-25 Johnson-Brock 25-22-17
Exeter-Milligan 27-26 Palmyra 25-24
BDS 25-27 Meridian 16-25
MUDECAS Tournament (B Division)
Freeman 25-25 Parkview Christian 17-17
Southern 25-25 Lewiston 19-14
Johnson County Central 25-25 Tri County 18-22
Pawnee City vs. Humboldt-TRS