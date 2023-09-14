(KMAland) -- Clarinda, LC, Woodbine, Murray won five-set thrillers, Griswold took a strong non-conference battle, South Holt knocked off East Atchison, Sacred Heart won the MUDECAS Tournament and more from Thursday in KMAland volleyball.
Check out the full recap from Thursday volleyball below.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
St. Albert 19-25-25-25 Shenandoah 25-20-15-16
Clarinda 3 Harlan 2
No stats available.
Lewis Central 25-25-22-17-15 Glenwood 21-17-25-25-10
No stats available.
Denison-Schleswig 25-25-25 Creston 21-23-16
Addison Inman had 10 kills while Claire Leinen added 17 assists and nine digs for Denison-Schleswig in their first win of the season.
Hollynn Rieck had 10 assists and three digs, and Kolbey Bailey posted four kills and four digs for Creston. Jaycee Hanson also had eight kills and four digs, and Kylie Metheny finished with eight digs for the Panthers.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Tri-Center 25-23-25-25 Audubon 19-25-17-17
Cassidy Cunningham and Harlie Leaders both had double digit kills with 13 and 10 winners, respectively, while Meya Wingert had another 36 assists for the Trojans. Cunningham and Wingert both had double-doubles with 16 and 14 digs. Leaders pitched in three total blocks.
Mattie Nielsen led Audubon with 15 kills while Harlow Miller posted 13 winners and four solo blocks.
Riverside 25-25-25 AHSTW 15-8-19
Ayla Richardson had 19 assists and eight digs, and Bentley Rone led with 11 kills and six digs for Riverside. Carly Henderson had 12 digs, Sophia Taylor posted seven kills and four blocks and Elly Henderson pitched in eight kills and seven digs for the Bulldogs. Elyssa Amdor also had six kills and seven digs, and Madison Kelley finished with four blocks.
Treynor 3 Logan-Magnolia 0
No stats available.
Underwood 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 15-15-20
Ruby Patomson had 11 kills and seven digs, Allissa Fischer totaled 28 assists and seven digs and Carly Nelson pitched in 14 digs for Underwood in the win. Alyse Petersen also had a strong night of serving with three aces.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Woodbine 26-24-18-25-15 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 24-26-25-12-9
Woodbine’s Nicole Hoefer finished with 25 digs and seven kills while Addie Murdock totaled 19 assists and Katy Pryor had 10 kills. Jersey Gray also had a strong game with 16 digs, and DJ Steinkuehler tallied seven kills and three solo blocks.
Jaelynn Petersen had 14 kills, 11 digs and nine blocks for Exira/EHK in the defeat. Riley Miller added 14 assists, Brooklyn Flathers had 13 assists and Taryn Petersen had 14 digs. Mayne Jorgensen also had an 11-dig performance for the Spartans.
Boyer Valley 25-24-25-25 CAM 22-26-17-17
Jessica O’Day had a big match with 26 kills and 17 digs while Gwen Neilsen added 16 and 15 for Boyer Valley in the win. Sylvia Sullivan tallied 10 kills, and Lauren Malone handed out 42 assists for the Bulldogs.
Glidden-Ralston 25-25-25 West Harrison 10-8-10
Ashlynn Tigges had nine kills and seven digs while Addy Boell posted 15 assists, 13 digs and five kills to lead Glidden-Ralston. Tiela Janssen added 22 digs on the night.
Maclayn Houston had six kills and 12 digs, Rylee Evans finished with 10 assists and Jaysa Lawrenson totaled 10 digs for West Harrison in the loss.
Ar-We-Va at Paton-Churdan
Nothing reported.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Mormon Trail at Lamoni
Nothing reported.
Murray 25-25-22-25-16 Diagonal 27-23-25-7-14
No stats available.
Orient-Macksburg at Ankeny Christian
Nothing reported.
Moravia at Moulton-Udell
Nothing reported.
Seymour 25-25-25 Melcher-Dallas 14-15-13
Brooklyn Metz had 11 digs and two aces, and Gabby Overgaard added five kills and four solo blocks for Melcher-Dallas.
NON-CONFERENCE
Griswold 23-25-25-25 Southwest Valley 25-18-10-12
Gabbie Greiman had a big offensive night for Griswold with 17 kills while Ryna Kirchhoff posted 14 winners and 13 digs and Marissa Askeland added 10 kills and 15 digs. Carolina Arcia worked the offense with 33 assists and had 17 digs, and Joey Reynolds was a perfect 39 for 39 from the service line with six aces. Whitney Pennock totaled four aces of her own and led the defense with 26 digs.
Southwest Valley’s Charlee Larsen had 13 kills and seven digs in the defeat. Morgan Shuler passed out 24 assists, and Haidyn Top had 15 digs. Katey Lillie also had 12 digs with seven kills.
Heartland Christian Hamburg
Nothing reported.
Hamburg Whiting
Nothing reported.
Heartland Christian 25-25 Whiting 20-18
Emma Brown had six kills and three blocks, and Kayci Brennan added eight assists for Heartland Christian.
Newton 21-21 Southeast Warren 15-11
No stats available.
Des Moines Christian 21-21 Southeast Warren 9-9
No stats available.
Sioux City West 25-25-25 Storm Lake 21-15-21
No stats available.
AREA MISSOURI
South Holt 25-21-25-25 East Atchison 16-25-17-23
Liz Schlueter led East Atchison with 12 kills and three aces while Claire Martin pitched in 33 assists, Tommi Martin added 22 digs and Payton Woodring totaled three blocks.
Rock Port 25-27-25-25 North Nodaway 18-29-9-11
Lauren Herndon finished with six kills and four aces for North Nodaway. Addalea Barcus totaled 11 digs, and Lily Blane had 10 scoops for the Mustangs.
Nodaway Valley 27-28-25 Union Star/King City 25-26-20
No stats available.
Maryville 26-25-25 Lafayette 24-19-16
No stats available.
Savannah at Cameron
Nothing reported.
AREA NEBRASKA
Falls City 23-25-25 Auburn 25-17-20
No stats available.
Falls City 25-25 Nebraska City 22-22
No stats available.
Auburn Nebraska City
Nothing reported.
Plattsmouth 3 Ralston 0
No stats available.
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25-25 Weeping Water 17-8-13
No stats available.
Conestoga 25-25-25 Boys Town 12-9-10
No stats available.
Tekamah-Herman 25-25-23-25 Louisville 20-17-25-23
No stats available.
Syracuse 25-25 Platteview 21-19
No stats available.
Syracuse 2 Lincoln Christian 0
No stats available.
Lourdes Central Catholic 3 Omaha Brownell Talbot 0
No stats available.
MUDECAS TOURNAMENT
A Division Championship: Freeman 25-27 Johnson County Central 22-25
Ashley Beethe had 12 kills and two blocks while Arely Cabrales posted 20 assists and Bailee Sterup finished with 11 digs to lead Johnson County Central.
Other MUDECAS Tournament Scores
B Division Championship: Falls City Sacred Heart 25-26 Humboldt-TRS 23-24
A Division Third Place: Meridian 25-25 Palmyra 19-17
B Division Third Place: Tri County 22-25-25 Sterling 25-15-18
A Division Fifth Place: Johnson-Brock 25-25 Diller-Odell 15-20