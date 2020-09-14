(KMAland) -- Essex downed Diagonal, Southeast Warren stayed unbeaten and the MUDECAS Tournament got started in Nebraska on Monday in KMAland volleyball.
NC: Essex 25-25-25 Diagonal 9-13-20
Elise Dailey had six kills, three digs and two blocks, and Hailee Barrett served nine aces for Essex in the win.
Taylor Lumbard led Diagonal with five kills and five digs.
NC: Grand View Christian 25-22-25-25 Audubon 19-25-15-15
Jaci Christensen and Elizabeth Zaiger had six kills each, and Aleah Hermansen passed out 12 assists for Audubon.
Jaci Christensen led the Wheelers with 24 digs while Johanna Sauers had 11 and Hermansen finished with 10. Sauers also led the team with four aces.
Paton Churdan 25-25-18-25 Orient-Macksburg 19-17-25-20
Danielle Hoyle had 15 kills and 24 digs while Carmyn Paup chipped in 10 kills and 12 digs. Chloe Berns passed out 25 assists for the Rockets in the win.
Ar-We-Va 25-25-25 MVAOCOU 9-23-11
Jadeyn Smith (8 kills) and Maggie Ragaller (7 kills) combined for 15 kills while Hannah Kraus added 10 digs. Sara Schurke chipped in 10 assists and seven aces.
Glidden-Ralston 25-22-25-23-15 Collins-Maxwell 16-25-15-25-6
Gretchen Wallace and Morgan Koehler combined on 34 kills with 18 and 16, respectively, while Kim Daily passed out 31 assists.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southeast Warren 3 Martensdale-St. Marys 0
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas at Seymour
Twin Cedars 20-25-18-26-15 Moulton-Udell 25-12-25-24-13
Other Area Iowa
Lamoni 3 Central Decatur 0
Interstate 35, Truro at Martensdale-St. Marys
Southeast Warren 2 Interstate 35, Truro 0
Heartland Christian at Boys Town
Heartland Christian vs. College View Academy (at Boys Town)
MUDECAS Tournament – A Division
Diller-Odell 25-25 Meridian 7-11
Johnson-Brock 25-25 HTRS 23-23
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25 Exeter-Milligan 19-23
BDS 12-25-25 Freeman 25-21-16
MUDECAS Tournament – B Division
Palmyra 25-25 Parkview Christian 5-4
Sterling 25-19-25 Johnson County Central 22-25-16
Tri County 23-25-25 Pawnee City 25-22-23
Southern 25-25 Lewiston 11-17