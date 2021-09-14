(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Syracuse & Elmwood-Murdock went 2-0, Red Oak came back to beat LC, five-set classics in the Corner, another win for Treynor, Missouri Valley and T-C and much more in KMAland volleyball on Tuesday.
H-10: Glenwood 25-25-25 Clarinda 13-19-12
Coryl Matheny topped Glenwood with 21 digs and two aces while Lauren Roendfeldt passed out 26 assists. Brynlee Arnold added 11 kills and three blocks, Charley Hernandez tallied nine kills, 14 digs and two aces and Abby Hughes had 10 digs.
H-10: Atlantic 14-25-21-25-15 Clarinda 25-15-25-11-10
Abby Smith had a double-double for Atlantic with 14 kills and 12 digs, and Jada Jensen added 19 assists and six kills. Lexi Noelck pitched in 15 assists and seven kills, Ava Rush put up 15 digs and Aubrey Guyer had seven kills and four aces.
H-10: Glenwood 25-25-25 Atlantic 16-12-20
Charley Hernandez had another big night for Glenwood with 17 digs, nine kills and four aces, and Lauren Roenfeldt added 27 assists in the win. Brynlee Arnold posted eight kills, Abby Hughes had 12 digs and Coryl Matheny finished with 10 scoops. Kennedy Jones also had four blocks in the win.
Lexi Noelck had six assists and five kills, Aubrey Guyer posted 13 digs and three blocks and Ava Rush had 11 digs for Atlantic in the loss.
H-10: St. Albert 25-25-25 Creston 21-8-19
Lauren Williams had a big all around night with 12 digs, eight kills and three blocks, and Maddy Horvath had 11 assists. Landry Miller added 11 digs, Allison Narmi pitched in four blocks and Ella Klusman had five aces. Mia Allmon and Georgie Bohnet also had three blocks apiece for the Saintes.
Doryn Paup led Creston with eight kills and nine blocks, and Halle Evans (15 assists) and Jacy Kralik (26 digs) also had big matches. Hannah Dryden posted 13 digs and three blocks, Keely Coen had 18 digs and Brianna Fields pitched in 16 digs.
H-10: Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Harlan 22-21-18
Sophie Badding topped Kuemper Catholic with 12 kills and added four blocks while Ashlyn Badding passed out 38 assists and Kenya Prescott had 26 digs. Kamryn Venner finished with 18 digs, Kenzie Schon pitched in 11 kills and Frannie Glynn had nine kills and five blocks for the Knights.
Zophi Hendricks posted a double-double for Harlan with 12 kills and 11 digs, and Maci Schmitz finished with 28 assists. Madison Kjergaard (17 digs) and Delaney Wegner (16) combined for 33 digs, and Claire Schmitz and Lauren McLaughlin tallied three blocks each.
NC: Carroll 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 13-20-22
Hannah Slater had five kills while Sophie Sonnichsen, Addison Inman and Kira Langenfeld all finished with four winners for the Monarchs. Claire Leinen added 12 assists, and Anna Wiges had a team-high nine digs.
CORNER: Stanton 25-23-22-25-15 Griswold 18-25-25-19-10
Marleigh Johnson had a monster performance with 16 kills and 29 digs while Jenna Stephens added 16 kills and four blocks for Stanton in the win. Elly McDonald added 20 assists, and Kyla Hart had 15 helpers. Evelyn Stoakes pitched in two solo blocks in the win.
Brenna Rossell had 15 kills and three aces, and Makenna Askeland posted 12 kills for Griswold in the loss. Lydia Greiman passed out 19 assists, and Anna Kelley pitched in 25 digs for the Tigers.
CORNER: Sidney 25-26-22-22-15 East Mills 22-24-25-25-10
Sidney won another five-set thriller on KMA Radio. Check out the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
WIC: Treynor 25-25-25 Underwood 20-23-23
Kailey Rochholz and Maddie Lewis combined on 17 kills with nine and eight winners, respectively, and Emma Flathers passed out 25 assists for Treynor. Delaney Simpson led with 19 digs on the night.
Delaney Ambrose led Underwood with 27 assist and four blocks, and Cassidy Cunningham and Alizabeth Jacobsen finished with nine kills apiece. Jacobsen and Aliyah Humphrey had four blocks each, and Lesley Morales-Foote posted 13 digs.
WIC: Missouri Valley 27-25-25 Audubon 25-17-15
Ava Hilts had eight kills and three digs, and Addi Huegli pitched in 14 digs for Missouri Valley. Maya Contreraz tallied 14 assists, five kills, seven digs and three aces, and Henley Arbaugh passed out 13 assists with six digs.
Aleah Hermansen had 10 assists, seven digs and three kills for Audubon. Mattie Nielsen pitched in nine kills and 10 digs, and Addie Hocker posted nine assists and three blocks. Jaci Christensen also had 12 digs and seven kills, and Kylee Hartl pitched in eight digs for the Wheelers.
POI: Mount Ayr 25-25-25 East Union 22-16-9
Adalyn Reynolds had 15 kills and three aces while Hayden Ruggles passed out 15 assist.s Kaylie Shields finished with 13 assists, Maddie Stewart had a team-high 17 digs and Tegan Streit served three aces of her own for the Raiderettes.
RVC: CAM 25-23-25-25 Coon Rapids-Bayard 17-25-19-20
Breeley Clayburg had 12 kills, Haley Halbur passed out 10 assists and Brynn Bass posted seven kills and seven digs for Coon Rapids-Bayard in the loss. Mallory Leighty added a team-best four blocks.
BLUE: Murray 26-25-25 Melcher-Dallas 24-14-15
Chloe Church had six kills and two aces, and Teryn Shields added five kills and three aces for Murray. Jayda Chew passed out 11 assists in the Mustangs’ win.
MO: St. Joseph Christian 25-25-25 East Atchison 22-20-17
Claire Martin led East Atchison with 19 assists and 15 digs while Natalie Hedlund posted seven kills and three blocks. Tommi Martin also had three blocks with three aces.
MO: North Platte 17-25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 25-20-14-23
Kloe Jenkins had a big defensive night for Nodaway Valley with 21 digs while Reagan Hagey posted seven kills. Emma Bohannon pitched in eight assists, and Kayelyn Edmondson finished with six assists, four kills, three aces and three digs.
MUDECAS: Johnson-Brock 25-25 Sterling 10-23
Macy Richardson had 11 kills and 11 digs, Brooke Huetson finished with 12 digs and Ellie Lafferty posted 17 assists for Sterling in the loss.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Red Oak 3 Lewis Central 2
Corner Conference
Fremont-Mills 25-25-25 Essex 22-13-6
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 12-17-15
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southeast Warren at Wayne
Central Decatur at Martensdale-St. Marys
Rolling Valley Conference
Woodbine 3 Glidden-Ralston 2
Ar-We-Va 25-25-21-25 West Harrison 22-20-25-17
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 24-25-26-27 Abraham Lincoln 26-14-24-25
Bishop Heelan Catholic 25-25-25 Thomas Jefferson 8-5-12
Sioux City North 3 LeMars 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25-25 Sioux City West 11-16-8
Bluegrass Conference
Non-Conference
North Nodaway at Bedford
Chariton 16-25-25-25 Twin Cedars 25-18-14-20
Missouri/Nebraska
Mound City 3 Union Star 2
South Holt 3 East Buchanan 1
Maryville 3 Excelsior Springs 0
Syracuse 25-25 Nebraska City 16-10
Syracuse 25-25 Plattsmouth 15-22
Plattsmouth 25-25 Nebraska City 15-16
Louisville 25-22-25 Conestoga 19-25-19
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Conestoga 15-7
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Louisville 15-21
Brownell-Talbot at Weeping Water
Lincoln Lutheran 25-25-25 Auburn 8-8-7
Arlington 25-25-25 Ashland-Greenwood 20-19-19
MUDECAS Tournament (A Division)
Diller-Odell 25-25 Falls City Sacred Heart 17-16
BDS 25-25 Exeter-Milligan 15-16
Palmyra 24-25-25 Meridian 26-14-20
MUDECAS Tournament (B Division)
Freeman 23-25-25 Southern 25-17-22
Humboldt-TRS 27-28 Johnson County Central 25-26
Lewiston 25-25 Parkview Christian 13-12
Pawnee City 25-25 Tri County 19-20