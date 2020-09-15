(KMAland) -- Underwood, Kuemper and Creston won thrillers while East Mills and Red Oak posted dominant wins Tuesday night. Check out the full rundown below.
H10: Glenwood 25-25-25 Clarinda 13-8-11
H-10: Glenwood 25-25-25 Atlantic 22-11-12
Elle Scarborough posted 36 kills in Glenwood's 2-0 night and surpassed 1,000 career kills. Grace Boles pioneered the offense with 54 total assists
H10: Atlantic 25-25-18-23-15 Clarinda 18-10-25-25-10
Atlantic went 1-1 on the night. Haley Rasmussen set up the offense with 40 assists. She also had 10 kills. Aubrey Guyer had 13 kills while Alyssa Derby added 11 kills.
Kuemper Catholic 25-21-16-25-15 Harlan 11-25-25-20-10
Sophie Badding led Kuemper with 15 kills. Kamryn Venner had 14, Kenzie Schon chipped in nine. Ashlyn Badding posted 41 assists while Kenya Prescott had 39 digs. Zophi Hendricks and Lauren McLaughlin had 10 and eight kills respectively for Harlan.
Creston 25-13-7-25-15 St. Albert 22-25-25-20-7
Kelsey Fields had 15 kills and five blocks. Ryli Abildtrip had eight kills. Rylie Driskell had 19 assists in the victory.
CC: East Mills 25-25-25 Sidney 16-22-18
Emily Williams paced the Wolverines with 15 kills and 11 digs. Rachel Drake had 14 kills and six blocks, Kaylor Horgdal added 11 kills and 12 digs of her own. Miah Urban had 39 assists. Paige Smith led Sidney with 11 kills and seven digs. Kaden Payne added nine. Avery Dowling had 28 assists and seven digs.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 25-25-25 AHSTW 11-23-15
Courtney Ohl had 11 kills. Ruby Nolting added eight. Ashlyn Doiel and Emme Lake had 18 and 14 assists respectively. Macanna Guritz led the Panthers in digs with 10.
WIC: Tri-Center 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 12-16-14
Presley Pogge led the Trojans with 10 kills and three blocks. Marissa Ring added five. Miranda Ring had 21 assists and served seven aces. Abby Stamp had seven digs.
WIC: Underwood 23-25-25-25-15 Treynor 25-21-27-22-8
Underwood stormed back and won a five-set thriller. Check out the complete recap at our Local Sports page.
POI: Nodaway Valley 25-25-15-15 Southwest Valley 13-18-25-14
Corinne Bond posted 17 kills and became Nodaway Valley's career leader. Bond also had 13 digs. Lexi Shike had 25 assists, nine kills and 15 digs. Southwest Valley was paced by Kyli Aldrich with 12 kills. Isabelle Inman had 28 assists.
NC: Bedford 25-25-25 North Nodaway 16-9-20
Darcy Davis had 14 kills and eight digs. Vivian Tracy added 11. Macie Sefrit muscled 38 assists. Abby Dukes had 16 digs, Destry Bassinger had 10.
BLUE: Murray 25-17-25-25 Melcher-Dallas 17-25-14-19
Chloe Church and Twila Barber had six kills apiece. Teryn Shields added five. Church also served three aces for the Mustangs in the victory.
MO: St. Joseph Christian 25-25-25 East Atchison 21-18-15
Ella Rolf led the Wolves in the defeat with seven kills. Bynnan Poppa had 15 assists.
MO: North Platte 25-23-25-25 Nodaway-Holt 20-25-21-25
Shaina Culp, Payton Walker and Kloe Jenkins each had five kills. Culp also had 14 digs.
NE: Plattsmouth 25-24-25 Nebraska City 12-26-23
Rachel Russell topped Nebraska City with 11 kills while Halle Thompson had 10 winners and three blocks on the night. Alexis Hoover added a double-double with 19 assists and 13 digs.
NE: Syracuse 25-25 Plattsmouth 14-11
Lindsey Moss had eight kills, Halle Wilhelm passed out 22 assists and Lily Vollertsen finished with three blocks for Syracuse.
NE: Syracuse 25-25 Nebraska City 14-11
Jessie Moss and Lily Vollertsen combined for 16 kills with nine and seven, respectively, for Syracuse. Moss also had seven digs and three blocks, Halle Wilhelm chipped in 25 assists and Kennedy Stanley served three aces.
Alexis Hoover led Nebraska City with 10 assists and 11 digs.
NE: Ashland-Greenwood 25-25-25 Arlington 8-11-15
Saige Craven led Ashland-Greenwood with 11 assists, 10 digs and four aces while Carly VonRentzell added six kills and three aces.
Jess Stander chipped in six kills and five blocks, and Alexa Edmisten finished with 10 digs for the Blue Jays.
NE: Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Louisville 16-19
Louisville’s Lea Kalkowski had eight digs and seven assists, and McKenzie Norris posted three kills for Louisville.
NE: Louisville 25-20-25 Conestoga 23-25-15
Lexi Hans hit in 11 kills for Louisville while Lea Kalkowski chipped in 27 assists and nine digs. McKenzie Norris also had nine digs for the Lions.
NE: Omaha Brownell Talbot 25-25-25 Weeping Water 23-19-18
Reagan Aronson led Weeping Water with 10 digs and eight kills, and Addi Bickford added 15 assists and three aces.
MUDECAS: Palmyra 25-25 Sterling 16-15
Riley Hale-Keller had 12 kills for Palmyra in the victory. Libbie Ball and Holly Wilen added 12 assists each, and Jami Gabriel had a team-high nine digs.
MUDECAS: Johnson County Central 25-25 Parkview Christian 12-5
Ava Berkebile had eight kills, Zadie Plager added eight tides and Arely Cabrales chipped in 14 assists for Johnson County Central. Morgan Morgan also served four aces in the win.
