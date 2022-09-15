(KMAland) -- Emile Sorenson reached 500 kills in a five-set Tri-Center win, Rock Port took a sweep, Palmyra fell in the Mudecas A final and Sacred Heart and Johnson County Central grabbed third in their respective divisions in KMAland volleyball.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Shenandoah 25-23-25-22-15 St. Albert 17-25-13-25-12
Find the complete recap from Shenandoah’s five-set win linked here.
Harlan 25-25-25-25 Clarinda 19-27-17-23
Sammie Ineson had 13 kills and Haley Bladt and Erica Rust posted 11 winners each for Harlan in the victory.
Clarinda’s Addy Wagoner had 15 kills and three blocks, and Taylor Cole finished with 10 kills and four aces.
Lewis Central 25-25-25 Glenwood 14-23-15
Zoie Carda led Glenwood with seven kills while Maddie Roenfeld posted five kills and eight digs. Alli Koontz added nine assists, four digs and three kills, and McKenna Koehler finished with 10 assists and seven digs. Delaney Holeton had a team-best 16 digs, and Hadley Carman chipped in 11 digs.
Creston 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 22-23-18
Denison-Schleswig’s Kaylie Baker had 16 assists and nine digs, Addison Inman posted six kills and four blocks and Anna Wiges had a team-high 14 digs. Kaitlyn Bruhn pitched in 10 digs and five kills for the Monarchs.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Underwood 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 19-13-13
Underwood’s Alizabeth Jacobsen had 12 kills, Delaney Ambrose posted 23 assists and seven digs and Grace Pierce tallied four blocks. Leah Hall served three aces for the Eagles.
Kylie Powers led IKM-Manning with six kills and four blocks, Amber Halbur passed out 10 assists and Anna Stangl tallied nine digs and five aces.
Riverside 25-25-25 AHSTW 14-17-11
Ayla Richardson topped Riverside with 29 assists, five aces and four digs while Veronica Andrusyshyn had a double-double with 15 kills, 11 digs and two aces. Mackenzie Olmstead-Mitchell added eight kills, and Elly Henderson finished with four kills and four blocks.
AHSTW’s Halle Goodman had eight assists while Grace Porter posted a team-high 13 digs. Delaney Goshorn had four aces.
Tri-Center 26-25-25-22-15 Audubon 28-21-18-25-13
Emile Sorenson had 12 kills to reach 500 for her career while Mikenzie Brewer added 12 winners and Preslie Arbuahg pitched in 11. Meya Wingert passed out 40 assists and had 10 digs, and Taylor Kenkel finished with 16 digs. Brewer (5.0 blocks), Wingert (4.0), Sorenson (4.0), Arbaugh (3.0) and Alexis Flaharty (3.0) all contributed to a 19-block performance for the Trojans. Wingert also served a team-best four aces.
Mattie Nielsen had a double-double for Audubon with 20 kills and 10 digs while Harlow Miller had 11 kills. Addie Hocker passed out 39 assists and served four aces, and Anna Larsen finished with five aces.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
East Union at Lenox
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-21-25-27 West Harrison 17-25-18-25
Gracy Johnson had 18 digs, 14 assists, five kills and three aces to lead Coon Rapids-Bayard. Anna Hart added 16 digs and three aces, and Malia Clayburg posted seven digs, six aces and six kills. Lydia Hofbauer tallied 15 digs and five kills, and LaCie Davis ended with 21 digs of her own.
Maclayn Houston had six kills and 15 digs, and Grace Wallis posted two blocks and eight kills for West Harrison in the defeat.
Woodbine 25-25-25 Ar-We-Va 12-14-11
Addison Murdock had 21 assists, nine digs and four aces, and Madison Thomas served seven aces for Woodbine. Nicole Hoefer chipped in six digs and six kills, and Addison Erickson finished with six kills.
Other Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston 19-25-25-25 Boyer Valley 25-17-21-15
CAM 25-25-25 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 18-10-13
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Ankeny Christian 25-25-25 Orient-Macksburg 5-7-10
Katie Quick led Ankeny Christian with 21 assists, eight aces and six kills, and Carley Craighead and Macey Nehring served six aces of their own. Anna Weathers pitched in eight kills for ACA.
Murray 25-25-21-25 Diagonal 21-11-25-21
Taylor Lumbard (14 kills, 10 digs) and Alaina Whittington (13 assists, 11 digs) both had double-doubles for Diagonal. Lauren Burton added eight kills and two blocks, Kira Egly pitched in 12 digs and Anna Newton posted 14 digs.
Other Bluegrass Conference
Moravia at Moulton-Udell (MISSING)
Mormon Trail 25-25-25 Lamoni 19-23-11
NON-CONFERENCE
Southwest Valley 25-25-19-19-15 Griswold 17-18-25-25-7
Find the complete recap from Southwest Valley’s five-set win at KMA’s Local Sports News Page linked here.
Heartland Christian 25-17-19-25-18 Whiting 17-25-25-21-16
Grace Heffernan finished with 13 kills, 28 digs and eight aces, and McKenna McCord posted 22 digs for Heartland Christian in the win.
Other Non-Conference
East Union, Earlham at Lenox (MISSING)
Des Moines Christian 21-21 Southeast Warren 6-11
Pella Christian 21-21 Southeast Warren 18-15
Newton 21-21 Southeast Warren 6-15
Southeast Warren Knoxville (MISSING)
Thomas Jefferson at Des Moines Hoover (MISSING)
Sioux City West 21-22-25-25-15 Storm Lake 25-25-22-18-8
AREA MISSOURI
Rock Port 25-25-25 North Nodaway 14-12-12
Lauren Herndon had nine digs for North Nodaway in the defeat.
Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 Union Star 17-14-9
Alexis Maurer had 11 kills, Paige Hanson pitched in 21 assists and three aces and Sydney Marriott led with six digs for Nodaway Valley.
Other Area Missouri
South Holt at East Atchison (MISSING)
Maryville 25-25-25 Lafayette 20-22-19
AREA NEBRASKA
Falls City 25-17-25 Nebraska City 21-25-19
Halle Thompson had 14 kills and 19 digs, Laney Denniston posted 10 kills and 19 digs and Casey Smith passed out 32 assists for Nebraska City. Tierra Andrew pitched in 15 digs, and Ivey Dostal ended with 14 digs.
Nebraska City 25-25 Auburn 20-13
Casey Smith had 12 assists and five aces, and Halle Thompson posted 11 digs and seven kills for Nebraska City.
Ashland-Greenwood 25-25-25 Louisville 11-12-9
Raeghan Craven had 24 assists and 15 digs while Jenna Grell posted 16 digs and four aces for Ashland-Greenwood. Presley Harms had a team-high eight kills, and Marley Glock and Emma Keith finished with seven winners each.
Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25-25 Brownell-Talbot 14-16-20
Sofia Fulton had 23 assists and nine digs, and Aspen Meyer posted nine kills and eight digs for Lourdes Central Catholic. Jenna Box tallied 10 kills and three aces for the Knights.
Other Area Nebraska
Falls City 25-25 Auburn 17-8
Syracuse 25-20-25 Platteview 23-25-19
Lincoln Christian 19-25-26 Syracuse 25-21-24
Conestoga 25-25-25 Boys Town 13-18-17
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25-25 Weeping Water 15-15-16
MUDECAS TOURNAMENT — A DIVISION
3rd Place: Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25 Johnson-Brock 20-8
Chloe Vice had nine digs, and Taryn Ottemann added three kills for Johnson-Brock in the defeat.
Other Mudecas Tournament — A Division
Championship: BDS 25-25 Palmyra 13-18
MUDECAS TOURNAMENT — B DIVISION
3rd Place: Johnson County Central 25-25 Humboldt-TRS 13-23
Ashley Beethe had 10 kills, 10 digs and three aces, and Sunnie Rother finished with 12 digs and three kills. Arely Cabrales passed out 17 assists, and Bailee Sterup pitched in 10 digs.