(KMAland) -- Atlantic beat Harlan for the first time in 11 years, Kuemper downed St. Albert, T-C won in five over Audubon, Boyer Valley got a big RVC sweep, Rock Port won in five & more in KMAland volleyball from Thursday.
H-10: Glenwood 25-25-25 Shenandoah 10-13-14
Lauren Roenfeldt led Glenwood with a 37-assist, 11-dig double-double while Charley Hernandez was one of three with double digit digs, finishing with 15. Coryl Matheny added 11 and Tarah Jackson had 10. Brynlee Arnold finished with nine kills, and Kennedy Jones served four aces.
H-10: Atlantic 25-14-25-19-16 Harlan 23-25-22-25-14
Jada Jensen led Atlantic with 26 assists and eight kills while Lexi Noelck (17 assists, 11 kills) and Abby Smith (11 kills, 10 digs) both had double-doubles for Atlantic. Aubrey Guyer finished with 21 digs, Ava Rush had 17 digs and three aces and Chloe Mullenix (4.0 blocks) and Reagan Leonard (3.0 blocks) combined on 7.0 blocks. The win for the Trojans over Harlan was the first since October 2010.
Harlan’s Zophi Hendricks had a triple-double with 20 kills, 11 digs and 11 aces, and Maci Schmitz tallied 42 assists and 12 digs. Lauren McLaughlin added 11 kills, Madison Kjergaard had a team-high 22 digs and Delaney Wegner pitched in 15 digs for the Cyclones.
H-10: Kuemper Catholic 26-26-25 St. Albert 24-24-11
Kuemper’s Kenzie Schon (11 kills) and Sophie Badding (10) combined on 21 kills while Ashlyn Badding had 36 assists. Frannie Glynn posted four aces and three blocks, and Kenya Prescott had 13 digs.
NC: Griswold 25-30-26 Southwest Valley 14-28-24
Find the complete recap from the match heard on KMA 960 at our Local Sports News Page.
WIC: Underwood 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 14-10-11
Delaney Ambrose had a strong night for Underwood with 13 assists and nine digs while Alizabeth Jacobsen added 12 kills and three blocks. Aliyah Humphrey posted nine digs and three blocks, and Lesley Morales-Foote had four aces for the Eagles.
WIC: Treynor 25-25-25 Logan-Magnolia 19-11-19
Emma Flathers had 27 assists, Delaney Simpson posted 12 digs and Kailey Rochholz had nine digs for Treynor in the win. Natalie Simpson had a team-high three blocks.
Kattie Troxel had 17 assists, Ruby Nolting posted 10 kills and Macanna Guritz (16 digs) and Sammi Yoder (15 digs) combined on 31 digs for Logan-Magnolia.
WIC: Tri-Center 26-25-20-25-15 Audubon 28-17-25-21-9
Mattie Nielsen posted 11 kills, Kali Irlmeier added eight blocks and Aleah Hermansen tallied 13 assists, five kills and two blocks for Audubon in the loss. Addie Hocker also had 12 assists and five kills, and Kylee Hartl posted 11 digs.
WIC: AHSTW 25-25-11-20-15 Riverside 16-19-25-25-13
Find the complete recap from the five-set classic on KMA-FM 99.1 at our Local Sports News Page.
POI: Lenox 25-25 East Union 17-23
Sadie Cox slammed in a team-high eight kills while Brooklynn Ecklin added eight assists and Cadence Douglas and Gabby Robles posted six digs apiece.
NC: Earlham 25-25 Lenox 8-8
Cadence Douglas and Kambrie Michel had two blocks each, and Jynessa Cox added five digs and two assists for the Tigers.
RVC: Woodbine 25-25-25 Ar-We-Va 15-6-13
Whitney Kuhlman had seven kills, five aces and three blocks for Woodbine in the win. Addison Murdock added 11 assists and five aces, and Danyelle Steinkuehler posted seven kills.
RVC: Boyer Valley 25-25-9-25 Glidden-Ralston 23-20-25-8
Jess O’Day had 14 kills, Leah Cooper added 12 winners and Lauren Malone finished with 33 assists and four aces for Boyer Valley.
RVC: CAM 25-25-25 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 15-15-12
Eva Steffensen led CAM with 10 kills and eight digs while Mallory Behnken pitched in eight kills, six aces and four blocks. Marissa Spieker posted 12 digs, and Reese Snyder had 24 assists for the Cougars.
RVC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-25-25 West Harrison 10-19-23
Brynn Bass had a big night with six kills, six aces and five digs, and Breeley Clayburg added a team-high seven kills with three aces for Coon Rapids-Bayard. Gracy Johnson posted 10 assists, and Haley Halbur pitched in nine assists and five aces.
BLUE: Ankeny Christian 25-25-25 Orient-Macksburg 13-8-12
Katie Quick had 26 assists and 12 aces for Ankeny Christian in the victory. Carley Craighead and Anna Weathers added 11 kills each for the Eagles.
BLUE: Murray 25-22-25-25 Diagonal 18-25-17-21
Jayda Chew had 20 assists and five digs, and Chloe Church posted 10 kills and six digs for Murray in the win. Calleigh Klein added seven kills and four blocks, and Teryn Shields finished with seven kills and three aces.
Diagonal’s Anna Newton (10 assists, 15 digs) and Taylor Lumbard (14 kills, 14 digs, 3 blocks) both had double-doubles. Alaina Whittington had 12 assists, and Kira Egly finished with 11 digs.
BLUE: Lamoni 25-25-25 Mormon Trail 6-6-9
Abby Martin had 22 kills and 14 digs, and Reece Potter posted 13 kills for Lamoni in the win. Malori Leonard finished 24/24 at the service line.
MO: East Atchison 25-25-25 Mound City 13-19-22
Claire Martin passed out 31 assists while Natalie Hedlund slammed in 14 kills to lead East Atchison. Olivia Morris led with 10 digs, and Hedlund also served three aces.
MO: Rock Port 18-23-25-25-15 Nodaway Valley 25-25-21-15-4
Kloe Jenkins had seven kills and eight digs, and Reganne Fast added 10 digs for Nodaway Valley in the loss. Emma Bohannon passed out eight assists, and Kayelyn Edmondson finished with seven assists, seven digs and two aces.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 25-25-25 Shenandoah 10-13-14
Lewis Central 25-25-25 Clarinda 18-23-14
Atlantic 25-14-25-19-16 Harlan 23-25-22-25-14
Kuemper Catholic 26-26-25 St. Albert 24-24-11
Creston 25-22-28-19-15 Denison-Schleswig 18-25-26-25-12
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 14-10-11
Treynor 25-25-25 Logan-Magnolia 19-11-19
Tri-Center 26-25-20-25-15 Audubon 28-17-25-21-9
AHSTW 25-25-11-20-15 Riverside 16-19-25-25-13
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox 25-25 East Union 17-23
Rolling Valley Conference
Woodbine 25-25-25 Ar-We-Va 15-6-13
Boyer Valley 25-25-9-25 Glidden-Ralston 23-20-25-8
CAM 25-25-25 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 15-15-12
Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-25-25 West Harrison 10-19-23
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian 25-25-25 Orient-Macksburg 13-8-12
Murray 25-22-25-25 Diagonal 18-25-17-21
Lamoni 25-25-25 Mormon Trail 6-6-9
Moulton-Udell at Moravia
Melcher-Dallas at Seymour
Non-Conference
North Nodaway 25-25-13-25 Essex 12-21-25-17
Griswold 25-30-26 Southwest Valley 14-28-24
Southeast Warren 21-21 Newton 16-19
Knoxville 24-21-15 Southeast Warren 26-13-11
Des Moines Christian 21-21 Southeast Warren 11-14
Pella Christian 21-21 Southeast Warren 18-17
Earlham 25-25 Lenox 8-8
Earlham 25-25 East Union 17-10
Baxter at Martensdale-St. Marys
Whiting at Heartland Christian
Missouri/Nebraska
East Atchison 25-25-25 Mound City 13-19-22
Rock Port 18-23-25-25-15 Nodaway Valley 25-25-21-15-4
South Holt 3 Union Star 1
Maryville 25-25-23-25 Lafayette 20-21-25-17
Auburn 16-25-25 Nebraska City 25-19-19
Falls City 25-27 Nebraska City 11-25
Falls City 25-22-25 Auburn 16-25-9
Plattsmouth 25-25-26 Ralston 19-20-24
Syracuse 25-22-25-25 Platteview 21-25-19-12
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25-25 Weeping Water 13-19-16
Boys Town at Conestoga
Ashland-Glenwood 25-25-22-22-15 Louisville 18-19-25-25-12
Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25-25 Omaha Brownell Talbot 2-14-19
MUDECAS Tournament (A Division)
Championship: BDS 25-25 Diller-Odell 22-23
Third Place: Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25 Exeter-Milligan 20-19
Fifth Place: Palmyra 22-25-25 Johnson-Brock 25-21-15
MUDECAS Tournament (B Division)
Championship: Freeman 2 Humboldt-TRS 1
Third Place: Johnson County Central 25-19-25 Southern 20-25-16
Fifth Place: Lewiston vs. Pawnee City