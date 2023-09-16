(KMAland) -- East Mills, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Glidden-Ralston and Tri-Center won titles at tournaments on Saturday while East Atchison, Shenandoah, Abraham Lincoln and Kuemper Catholic also had strong showings in a busy day of KMAland volleyball.
MOUNT AYR TOURNAMENT
East Mills won the tournament. The Wolverines went 4-1 on the day with their lone loss coming in pool action to Shenandoah. East Mills won the tournament with wins over Clarke and Shenandoah in bracket play. Evelyn Stoakes highlighted the Wolverines’ efforts with 36 kills while Loycee Palmer (31), Audrey Boban (27), Ryleigh Brodigan (20) also shined. Mia Goodman handed out 60 assists on the day while Venna Sayers posted 35 helpers.
Shenandoah was 4-1 on the day with their lone defeat coming to East Mills in the finals.
Black Pool
Shenandoah 21-21 Interstate 35 6-6
Ashlynn Hodges had four kills, two digs and an ace. Jenna Burdorf had a team-high kills, Caroline Rogers added five winners, three blocks and three digs. Aliyah Parker handed out seven assists scooped four digs and served three aces, Peyton Athen passed out 12 helpers, managed five digs and tallied four aces. Lynnae Green also helped the offense with four winners.
Shenandoah 21-21 Martensdale-St. Marys 5-6
Ashlynn Hodges had seven kills and three digs to lead Shenandoah. Caroline Rogers added three winners. Peyton Athen (7) and Aliyah Parker (6) combined for 13 assists. Macey Finlay led Shenandoah in digs with six.
RED OAK TOURNAMENT
Mount Vernon won the tournament, going 6-0 on the day. Abraham Lincoln was the runner-up. The Lynx went 4-2 with their only two losses coming to Mount Vernon. St. Albert went 3-1 in pool play to advance to the semifinals, where they lost to Mount Vernon. Clarinda finished the day 2-2, Fremont-Mills and Lenox were 1-3 and Underwood and Creston went 0-4.
Clarinda’s Presley Jobe eclipsed 1,000 career digs during the day.
St. Albert 21-14-15 Red Oak 15-21-9
Merced Ramirez had five kills, 15 aces and seven digs to lead Red Oak. Jocelyn O’Neal added seven kills. Olivia Bozwell and Karly Jenkins each had four winners for the Tigers. Alexis Joint handed out 13 assists.
Red Oak 21-21 Fremont-Mills 18-16
Marley Gray led Red Oak’s offense with 10 kills while Merced Ramirez had eight assists. Gray and Nicole Bond managed nine digs apiece while Gray also served two aces
Red Oak 21-21 Underwood 14-13
Jocelyn O’Neal had seven kills to lead Red Oak’s offense. Merced Ramirez had five kills and seven assists while Alexis Joint handed out 12 assists. Marley Gray and Nicole Bond had eight and seven digs, respectively.
Ruby Patomson highlighted Underwood’s offense with four kills while Allissa Fischer handed out seven assists. Alyse Petersen shoveled seven digs defensively.
St. Albert 21-12-15 Underwood 12-21-8
Hailey Ambrose had seven kills to lead Underwood while Ruby Patomson posted six winners, accounted for six blocks and managed nine digs. Allissa Fischer handed out 17 assists in the loss.
Sioux Center 21-21 Fremont-Mills 13-13
Mylie Hughes had five kills for Fremont-Mills, and Lana Alley handed out five assists. Addison Brandt led the defense with seven digs.
Fremont-Mills 21-22 Underwood 13-20
Carlie Chambers had seven kills to lead Fremont-Mills while Lana Alley passed out 10 assists. Bella Gute was all over the place defensively with seven digs while Emily Madison added three blocks. The Knights served seven aces, led by three from Gute.
Hailey Ambrose had five kills to lead Underwood. Carly Nelson posted four winners, and Allissa Fischer accounted for 12 assists.
Sioux Center 19-21-15 Underwood 21-19-10
Ruby Patomson and Hailey Ambrose had eight kills each behind 21 assists from Allissa Fischer. Alyse Petersen posted 10 digs, and Carly Nelson served four aces for Underwood in the loss.
BONDURANT-FARRAR TOURNAMENT
Atlantic suffered two losses at this tournament. View the full scoreboard below:
Bondurant-Farrar 21-21 Atlantic 13-17
Southeast Polk 21-21 Atlantic 15-15
CYO TOURNAMENT (AT BISHOP GARRIGAN)
Bishop Heelan went 5-0 on the day while Kuemper Catholic was 4-1 with their lone loss at the hands of Bishop Heelan.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Kuemper Catholic 19-8
Maliyah Hacker had 12 kills for Heelan while Maddie LaFleur handed out 20 assists. Melina Snoozy had five kills. Hacker also had 11 digs to lead the defense while Gia Bathurst kept the ball alive with 10 digs.
Frannie Glynn and Aubrey Heuton had four kills each for Kuemper while Elsa Tiefenthaler and Karsyn Overmohle shared the wealth with seven assists each. Kaylie Simons had 15 digs and Brianna Wittrock added seven scoops.
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Bishop Garrigan 6-13
Kaci Peter had six kills for the Knights while Aubrey Heuton and Lauren Boell put down five kills each. Elsa Tiefenthaler had 15 assists and Karsyn Overmhole had eight helpers. Kaylie Simons shoveled 13 digs.
Kuemper Catholic 22-21 St. Edmond 20-13
Aubrey Heuton had six kills to lead Kuemper while Frannie Glynn accounted for five winners. Lauren Boell managed four winners. Elsa Tiefenthaler and Karsyn Overmohle handed out nine assists while Glynn had a team-high three blocks. Kaylie Simons accounted for 13 digs.
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Remsen, St. Mary’s 14-12
Frannie Glynn had seven kills for Kuemper while Kaci Peter had six kills. Brianna Wittrock managed five kills and a block. Karsyn Overmohle managed 13 assists and Elsa Tiefenthaler put out 10 assists. Kaylie Simons tallied 11 digs.
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Gehlen Catholic 14-16
Frannie Glynn powered her way to eight kills while Lauren Boell tacked on four. Karsyn Overmohle managed 11 assists and Elsa Tiefenthaler had eight. Kaylie Simons led Kuemper in digs with 13 while Brianna Wittrock had six.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Remsen, St. Marys 15-9
Maliyah Hacker had 14 kills for Bishop Heelan. Addison Kleis added five winners while Maddie LaFleur posted 20 assists. Mia White led the defense with eight digs.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Bishop Garrigan 14-9
Maliyah Hacker was brilliant with 10 kills, seven digs and five aces for Heelan while Maddie LaFleur had 20 assists and three aces.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 St. Edmond 5-8
Maliyah Hacker knocked down 10 kills behind 16 assists from Maddie LaFleur, who also had six digs. Julianna Verzal fired three aces for the Crusaders.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Gehlen Catholic 6-11
Maliyah Hacker accounted for 10 kills in Heelans’ win. Maddie LaFleur had 16 assists and 10 digs. Julianna Verzal added three kills, five digs and two aces, and Melina Snoozy posted five winners.
WEST HARRISON TOURNAMENT
Tri-Center went 5-0 to win the tournament. Boyer Valley and Woodbine both had 3-2 days. Tri-Center led the way with three All-Tournament Team selections: Cassidy Cunningham, Avilyn Killpack and Meya Wingert.
Cunningham and Isah VanArsdol finished the day with 27 kills apiece while Cunningham had 28 digs and VanArsdol added 13 scoops. Killpack recorded 16 kills and 27 digs. Harlie Leaders posted 19 winners for the Trojans, and Tess Casey added 13. Taylor Kenkel recorded 22 digs, Kaitlin Kozeal had 13 and Wingert handed out 86 assists and registered 17 digs.
Danyelle Steinkuhler led Woodbine with 22 kills while Nicole Hoefer had 18 winners and 41 digs. Addison Murdock accounted for 29 assists and 29 digs, Katy Pryor served seven aces and Jersey Gray scooped 36 digs.
Delaney Schurke (Ar-We-Va), Jessica O’Day (Boyer Valley), Gwen Neilsen (Boyer Valley), Maclayn Houston (West Harrison), Addison Murdock (Woodbine) and Danyelle Steinkuhler (Woodbine) were also on the All-Tournament Team.
Tri-Center 21-21 Woodbine 16-10
Cassidy Cunningham led Tri-Center’s offense with eight kills while Isah VanArsdol accounted for seven winners. Meya Wingert handed out 18 assists, and Cunningham and Avilyn Killpack had six digs apiece.
Tri-Center 21-21 Ar-We-Va 4-11
Isah VanArsdol led Tri-Center with five kills while Meya Wingert handed out 12 assists and served three aces. Avilyn Killpack had a team-high five digs
Tri-Center 21-21 Siouxland Christian 14-7
Isah VanArsdol put down seven kills while Meya Wingert passed out 19 assists. Avilyn Killpack had a team-high nine digs while VanArsdol, Taylor Kenkel and Cassidy Cunningham had six each. Cunningham also had three blocks.
Tri-Center 21-21 West Harrison 10-9
Cassidy Cunningham had seven kills for Tri-Center while Harlie Leaders added six. Meya Wingert handed out 16 assists while Cunnigham led the defense with six digs and two blocks. Wingert was solid at the service line with four aces.
Tri-Center 21-21 Boyer Valley 17-16
Avilyn Killpack had nine kills and four digs for Tri-Center while Isah VanArsdol posted six kills. Kaitlin Kozeal had a team-high eight digs while Cassidy Cunningham had five kills and seven digs.
Jessica O’Day had seven kills for Boyer Valley while Lauren Malone handed out 10 assists. Maria Puck posted 11 digs while Gwen Neilsen had eight.
Boyer Valley 21-21 Ar-We-Va 13-12
Jessica O’Day registered 10 kills while Gwen Neilsen and Sylvia Sullivan had five each. Lauren Malone handed out 12 assists, and Maria Puck led the Boyer Valley in digs with nine.
Boyer Valley 21-21 Siouxland Christian 13-17
Jessica O’Day muscled six kills while also grabbing seven digs. Sylvia Sullivan recorded five kills while Lauren Malone had 11 assists and a team-high nine digs. Gwen Neilsen and Maria Puck contributed seven digs apiece.
Boyer Valley 16-21-15 Woodbine 21-15-13
Gwen Neilsen powered her way to a team-high 11 kills and 19 digs for Boyer Valley. Jessica O’Day added eight winners and three aces while Lauren Malone posted 20 helpers. Maria Puck contributed nine digs.
CARROLL TOURNAMENT
Audubon posted a 2-2 outing. IKM-Manning lost their only game that was reported.
Audubon 21-21 Storm Lake 19-12
Mattie Nielsen put down 10 kills for Audubon while Addie Hocker added five winners and 17 assists. Anna Larsen led the Wheelers in digs with 11 , and Hocker served three aces.
Fort Dodge 21-25-15 Audubon 15-27-11
Mattie Nielsen powered nine kills and shoveled 11 digs. Harlow miller accounted for nine kills and four digs, and Addie Hocker finished with 18 assists and five digs.
Audubon 21-21 Spencer 17-16
Mattie Nielsen posted nine kills to lead Audubon while Harlow Miller added seven winners. Addie Hocker handed out 18 assists. Nielsen led Audubon with seven digs while Michelle Brooks accounted for six scoops and served three aces.
South Central Calhoun 22-21 Audubon 20-17
Mattie Nielsen topped Audubon with seven kills, and Addie Hocker set the offense up with 11 assists. Harlow Miller added four kills and five digs.
OABCIG TOURNAMENT
AHSTW won one match while Coon Rapids-Bayard did not win a match.
OABCIG 21-19-17 AHSTW 16-21-15
Delaney Goshorn knocked down 11 kills while Halle Goodman had 11 helpers. Miranda Akers recorded five kills, and Kendra Hansen managed eight assists. Hansen, Claire Mertz and Grayson Gettler had a team-high nine digs while Goshorn was a force at the net with four blocks. Lillian Scott served five aces.
Lawton-Bronson 21-15-15 AHSTW 18-21-11
Delaney Goshorn buried 10 kills while Lauren Yates and Saydi Paulsen added six and five, respectively. Kendra Hansen handed out 11 assists and Halle Goodman had nine. Grayson Gettler totaled 11 digs while Paulsen had nine. Goshorn and Addison Carroll each served three aces.
Kingsley-Pierson 21-18-15 AHSTW 16-21-13
Delaney Goshorn led AHSTW with seven kills while Loralei Wahling had five. Halle Goodman and Kendra Hansen accounted for seven and six assists, respectively. Grayson Gettler recorded 11 digs while Goshorn made her presence known at the net with three blocks.
ACGC TOURNAMENT
Glidden-Ralston went 5-0 to pace the field. Nodaway Valley went 1-1 in their only matches reported.
Nodaway Valley 21-21 Perry 8-16
Glidden-Ralston 21-21 Nodaway Valley 11-19
Glidden-Ralston 21-21 Colfax-Mingo 13-17
Glidden-Ralston 21-21 Madrid 9-7
Glidden-Ralston 20-21-15 Perry 22-9-12
Glidden-Ralston 12-21-15 ACGC 21-16-10
CHEROKEE TOURNAMENT
Sioux City West and LeMars lost the only matches that were reported to Bound.
Sioux City West 21-21 Sheldon 9-15
Sheldon 23-21 LeMars 21-12
WAUKEE TOURNAMENT
Sergeant Bluff-Luton had an 0-2 day.
Norwalk 21-21 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 14-19
Knoxville 25-25 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 18-20
MELCHER-DALLAS TOURNAMENT
Seymour swept Melcher-Dallas in the only match reported.
NODAWAY HOLT TOURNAMENT
East Atchison was the highest-finishing KMAland team, compiling a 3-1 record. Rock Port was third with a 2-2 outing. Nodaway Valley was 2-2 and South Holt went 1-3.
East Atchison 25-25 North Platte 3-6
Liz Schlueter recorded 10 kills, and Claire Martin had 22 assists for East Atchison’s offense. Tommi Martin served five aces, Payton Woodring accounted for two blocks and Grace Oswald served four digs.
East Atchison 25-25 Nodaway Valley 16-15
Tommi Martin had seven kills and 19 digs for East Atchison. Claire Martin handed out 21 assists, and Payton Woodring totaled two blocks.
WINNETONKA TOURNAMENT
Maryville had one win, one loss and one tie.
Maryville 25-18 Central 22-25
Maryville 25-25 Oak Park 17-20
Hickman 25-25 Maryville 17-15
TEKEMAH HERMAN TOURNAMENT
Conestoga won their only match that was reported.
Conestoga 19-25-25 Fort Calhoun 25-13-18
KMALAND NEBRASKA
Ashland Greenwood went 0-2 in triangular action on Saturday.
Omaha Duchensne Academy 17-25-25 Ashland-Greenwood 25-11-21
Milford 2 Ashland Greenwood 1