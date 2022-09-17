(KMAland) -- Shenandoah, Tri-Center, Glidden-Ralston and East Atchison won tournament championships while Treynor, Audubon and Boyer Valley were runners-up on Saturday in KMAland volleyball.
MOUNT AYR TOURNAMENT
Shenandoah won the Mount Ayr Tournament championship on Saturday. The Fillies were a perfect 5-0 on the day, winning in pool play over Mount Ayr, Wayne and Interstate 35 before victories in bracket action over East Mills and Clarke.
East Mills finished third with a 3-2 record while Mount Ayr was 2-3 in fourth. Lamoni was 1-2, and Martensdale-St. Marys and Wayne both went 0-3. Check out the full KMAland results below.
BLACK POOL
Clarke 21-16-x East Mills 19-21-x
East Mills 21-21 Clarke 17-7
East Mills 21-21 Martensdale-St. Marys 4-11
Lamoni 21-21 Martensdale-St. Marys 15-13
Clarke 21-21 Martensdale-St. Marys 14-19
Clarke 21-21 Lamoni 12-17
RED POOL
Shenandoah 21-19-15 Mount Ayr 11-21-5
Shenandoah 21-21 Wayne 13-5
Shenandoah 21-21 Interstate 35 5-17
Mount Ayr 21-21 Wayne 13-14
Mount Ayr 21-21 Interstate 35 19-9
Interstate 35 17-21-15 Wayne 21-19-6
BRACKET PLAY
Clarke 25-25 Mount Ayr 15-23
Shenandoah 19-27-16 East Mills 25-25-14
3rd Place: East Mills 25-25 Mount Ayr 13-5
Championship: Shenandoah 2 Clarke 0
RED OAK TOURNAMENT
Treynor had the top performance among KMAland teams at the Red Oak Tournament on Saturday. The Cardinals went 5-1 with wins in pool play over Red Oak, Lenox, St. Albert and Creston and then nabbed a semifinal win over Clarinda before falling in the final to Mount Vernon.
Clarinda had a strong day of their own in finishing 4-1 with pool play wins over Fremont-Mills, Abraham Lincoln, Glenwood and Underwood. Red Oak also advanced to the Gold Bracket and finished the day at 3-2, finishing with a loss to the eventual champion Mount Vernon.
Abraham Lincoln had a 4-2 day with 2-2 mark in pool play and then a championship in the Silver Bracket. AL’s Azaria Green reached 500 career kills not he day, posting a team-high 36 winners. Molly Romano added 110 assists, 27 digs, 20 kills and six blocks, and Hutson Rau had 30 kills, 32 digs and six blocks. Jeena Carle also had a strong day with 18 kills, 19 digs and 10 blocks, Lydia Dix posted 19 kills, seven digs and six blocks and Aubrey Sandbothe tallied 47 digs, 12 kills and three blocks. Josi Clark and Kelsi Nelson added 38 digs apiece.
Sidney was the other KMAland team with a winning day at 3-2 while St. Albert was 3-3, Glenwood went 2-4, Lenox ended up 1-5 and Creston and Fremont-Mills were both 0-5.
View the complete KMAland results below.
POOL A
Underwood 21-21 Creston 14-5
Mount Vernon 21-21 Creston 10-7
Mount Vernon 21-21 Underwood 15-7
POOL B
Clarinda 21-18-15 Fremont-Mills 14-21-5
Clarinda 21-11-15 Abraham Lincoln 18-21-11
Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Fremont-Mills 9-8
POOL C
Sidney 21-21 Glenwood 17-15
St. Albert 21-17-15 Glenwood 18-21-11
Sidney 21-21 St. Albert 19-18
POOL D
Treynor 21-21 Red Oak 19-9
Red Oak 21-21 Lenox 8-4
Treynor 21-21 Lenox 12-10
POWER POOL
POOL AA
Mount Vernon 21-21 Lenox 7-13
Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Lenox 9-9
Mount Vernon 21-21 Abraham Lincoln 8-15
POOL BB
Clarinda 23-22-15 Glenwood 25-20-13
Clarinda 22-21 Underwood 20-18
Underwood 21-18-15 Glenwood 16-21-7
POOL CC
Red Oak 21-21 Fremont-Mills 12-18
Red Oak 21-21 Sidney 17-15
Sidney 21-17-15 Fremont-Mills 15-21-12
POOL DD
Treynor 21-23 St. Albert 15-21
Treynor 21-21 Creston 10-19
St. Albert 21-21 Creston 13-9
BRACKET PLAY
GOLD POOL
Mount Vernon 25-25 Red Oak 7-18
Treynor 25-25 Clarinda 18-19
Championship: Mount Vernon 25-25 Treynor 19-14
SILVER POOL
Abraham Lincoln 25-25 Sidney 17-15
St. Albert 26-25 Underwood 24-18
Championship: Abraham Lincoln 25-25 St. Albert 15-23
BRONZE POOL
Lenox 19-25-15 Fremont-Mills 25-21-13
Glenwood 25-25 Creston 16-14
Championship: Glenwood 25-25 Lenox 12-19
BONDURANT-FARRAR TOURNAMENT
Atlantic ran across lots of tough competition in Bondurant-Farrar and ended up with an 0-5 mark on the day. The Trojans lost twice to both Bondurant-Farrar and Dallas Center-Grimes and once to Knoxville. View the results below.
ROUND ROBIN
Bondurant-Farrar 21-21 Atlantic 17-19
Knoxville 21-21 Atlantic 12-10
Dallas Center-Grimes 21-21 Atlantic 13-16
BRACKET PLAY
Bondurant-Farrar 21-21 Atlantic 14-13
Dallas Center-Grimes 18-21-15 Atlantic 21-8-12
CARROLL TOURNAMENT
Audubon posted an impressive showing at the Carroll Tournament, claiming a runner-up. The Wheelers beat Storm Lake, South Central Calhoun and Ar-We-Va in pool play and Fort Dodge in a semifinal before falling in the championship to Newell-Fonda.
Ar-We-Va and IKM-Manning both went 0-3 in pool play. View the complete KMAland results below.
POOL A
Audubon 11-21-12 Storm Lake 21-18-15
Audubon 12-23-15 South Central Calhoun 21-21-13
Audubon 21-21 Ar-We-Va 14-16
South Central Calhoun 21-21 Ar-We-Va 16-6
Storm Lake 21-21 Ar-We-Va 19-19
POOL B
Carroll 21-21 IKM-Manning 9-10
Newell-Fonda 21-21 IKM-Manning 12-4
Fort Dodge 21-21 IKM-Manning 19-18
BRACKET
Semifinal: Audubon 21-21 Fort Dodge 10-17
Championship: Newell-Fonda 21-21 Audubon 13-13
OABCIG TOURNAMENT
AHSTW and Coon Rapids-Bayard had tough days at the OABCIG Tournament on Saturday. The Vikings lost all four of their matches, although they went to a third and deciding set in three of them. Coon Rapids-Bayard’s lone win came in a three-setter over AHSTW.
Check out the complete KMAland results from the tournament, including statistics from Coon Rapids-Bayard, below:
Kingsley-Pierson 21-14-16 AHSTW 13-21-14
OABCIG 21-21-15 AHSTW 13-23-5
Lawton-Bronson 21-21 AHSTW 14-10
Coon Rapids-Bayard 15-21-15 AHSTW 21-14-12
Gracy Johnson had 10 assists, five digs and three kills, and LaCie Davis added 11 digs for teh Crusaders.
Kingsley-Pierson 21-21 Coon Rapids-Bayard 13-8
LaCie Davis (7 digs) and Violet Johnson (6 digs) combined for 13 digs, and Gracy Johnson added four digs and four assists in the loss for CR-B
OABCIG 21-21 Coon Rapids-Bayard 6-15
Anna Hart had eight digs, and Gracy Johnson finished with six digs and four assists for the Crusaders.
Lawton-Bronson 21-21 Coon Rapids-Bayard 9-10
Gracy Johnson topped CR-B with seven digs and five assists, and LaCie Davis tallied a team-best 11 digs of her own.
WEST HARRISON TOURNAMENT
Tri-Center went a perfect 4-0 and lost just one set on the day, claiming the West Harrison Tournament that was played at Tri-Center. Boyer Valley was 3-1, Woodbine went 2-2 and West Harrison had a tough 0-4 day.
All-Tournament Team members are listed below:
Mikenzie Brewer, Tri-Center
Maclayn Houston, West Harrison
Addison Murdock, Woodbine
Jessica O’Day, Boyer Valley
Maria Puck, Boyer Valley
Emile Sorenson, Tri-Center
Danyelle Steinkuehler, Woodbine
Grace Wallis, West Harrison
Meya Wingert, Tri-Center
Check out the KMAland scores below.
Tri-Center 21-21 Boyer Valley 15-14
Emile Sorenson and Mikenzie Brewer had five kills each, Taylor Kenkel tallied 12 digs and Meya Wingert finished with 14 assists for Tri-Center.
Boyer Valley’s Jessica O’Day had a team-high six kills, Lauren Malone posted nine assists and Maria Puck had 12 digs.
Tri-Center 16-21-15 Woodbine 21-16-0
Mikenzie Brewer had nine kills, and Meya Wingert tallied 24 assists to lead Tri-Center in the win.
Addison Murdock handed out 10 assists and served two aces, and Katy Pryor finished with five kills and three blocks for Woodbine. Addison Erickson had four aces, and Jersey Gray tallied six digs.
Tri-Center 21-21 West Harrison 7-16
Meya Wingert topped Tri-Center with 17 assists, and Preslie Arbaugh had a team-high eight kills for the Trojans.
Tri-Center 21-21 Siouxland Christian 14-14
Mikenzie Brewer posted eight kills, Preslie Arbaugh served five aces and Meya Wingert handed out 11 assists for Tri-Center.
Boyer Valley 21-21 Woodbine 13-15
Nicole Hoefer had five digs, three kills and two aces, and Addison Erickson finished with six digs and two aces for Woodbine.
Woodbine 21-24 West Harrison 10-22
Addison Murdock had 17 assists, and Addison Erickson and Nicole Hoefer each posted five kills and Sid digs. Jersey Gray also had seven digs for the Tigers.
Woodbine 21-21 Siouxland Christian 8-16
DJ Steinkuehler finished with eight kills and two aces, Addison Murdock posted nine assists and eight digs and Nicole Hoefer had four aces with eight digs for Woodbine. Jersey Gray also had eight digs, and Katy Pryor posted two solo blocks.
Other West Harrison Tournament Scores
Boyer Valley 21-21 West Harrison 8-6
Boyer Valley 21-21 Siouxland Christian 8-9
Siouxland Christian 21-21 West Harrison 8-8
ACGC TOURNAMENT
Glidden-Ralston claimed the ACGC Tournament championship on Saturday. The Wildcats were 2-1 in pool play with wins over Nodaway Valley and Exira/EHK and a loss to ACGC before advancing to the bracket. The Wildcats followed with a semifinal sweep of West Central Valley and won the title over ACGC in three sets.
Nodaway Valley went 2-2 with one win in pool play and a victory in their consolation match while Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton was 1-3 with their only win in pool play over ACGC.
Check out the complete KMAland results below.
BLACK POOL
ACGC 21-21 Nodaway Valley 10-15
Glidden-Ralston 21-19-15 Nodaway Valley 11-21-13
Nodaway Valley 21-21 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 14-16
Glidden-Ralston 21-21 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 14-19
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 21-16-16 ACGC 11-16-14
ACGC 21-16-15 Glidden-Ralston 8-16-12
BRACKET
Semifinal: Glidden-Ralston 21-21 West Central Valley 17-16
Consolation: Madrid 23-16-15 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 21-21-10
Consolation: Nodaway Valley 24-21 Perry 22-16
Championship: Glidden-Ralston 21-16-15 ACGC 19-21-13
CHEROKEE TOURNAMENT
LeMars (No scores reported)
WAUKEE TOURNAMENT
Sergeant Bluff-Luton finished 0-3 in Waukee on Saturday. Check out the scores below.
Ankeny 21-21 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5-14
Indianola 22-25-15 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-16-10
Norwalk 14-21-15 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-15-9
MELCHER-DALLAS TOURNAMENT (AT SOUTHEAST WARREN)
Melcher-Dallas 25-25 Moulton-Udell 20-8
Sadi Benz had six kills, and Brooklyn Metz served four aces for Melcher-Dallas.
Mormon Trail 25-25 Melcher-Dallas 8-9
Karsyn Matter finished with nine digs for Melcher-Dallas.
Seymour 25-25 Melcher-Dallas 21-18
Gabby Overgaard had four kills, and Brooklyn Metz finished with nine digs for Melcher-Dallas.
Other Melcher-Dallas Tournament Scores
Mormon Trail 25-25 Moulton-Udell 6-18
Mormon Trail Seymour
Seymour 25-25 Moulton-Udell 11-16
NODAWAY-HOLT TOURNAMENT
East Atchison claimed the Nodaway-Holt Tournament championship on Saturday with a perfect 4-0 day. The Wolves beat South Holt, Nodaway Valley and North Platte in pool play before a four-set championship win over St. Joseph Christian.
South Holt took third after going 2-1 in pool play with wins over Nodaway Valley and North Platte. Their third-place win came over Mound City, which went 2-1 in pool play with victories over Rock Port and Union Star.
Rock Port knocked off Nodaway Valley in the fifth-place match after both went 1-2 in pool play. Check out the complete KMAland results below.
POOL A
St. Joseph Christian 25-25 Rock Port 23-20
Mound City 25-25 Rock Port 22-17
Rock Port 25-25 Union Star 7-7
St. Joseph Christian 25-25 Mound City 15-16
Mound City 25-25 Union Star 13-12
POOL B
East Atchison 25-25 South Holt 10-12
East Atchison 25-25 Nodaway Valley 12-16
East Atchison 25-25 North Platte 11-12
South Holt 25-25 Nodaway Valley 20-15
South Holt 25-25 North Platte 12-22
Nodaway Valley 20-25-25 North Platte 25-21-20
BRACKET
Championship: East Atchison 3 St. Joseph Christian 1
3rd Place: South Holt 3 Mound City 1
5th Place: Rock Port 3 Nodaway Valley 1
WINNETONKA INVITATIONAL
Maryville volleyball went 1-2-1 on the day in Winnetonka. The Spoofhounds beat Oak Park, lost to Platte County and tied Fort Osage in bracket play before falling to MEC rival St. Pius X in bracket play. Check out the Maryville results below.
POOL PLAY
Maryville 23-25 Fort Osage 25-20
Platte County 26-25 Maryville 24-20
Maryville 25-25 Oak Park 15-10
BRACKET PLAY
St. Pius X 25-25 Maryville 17-16
TEKAMAH-HERMAN TOURNAMENT
Conestoga went 1-2 and placed seventh at the Tekamah-Herman Tournament on Saturday. The Cougars opened with a three-set loss to Bancroft-Rosalie before a two-set defeat at the hands of Roncalli Catholic in a consolation semifinal. Conestoga finished their day with a sweep of Lyons-Decatur NE to claim seventh place.
View the complete results below:
Bancroft-Rosalie 25-24-25 Conestoga 13-26-17
Roncalli Catholic 25-25 Conestoga 21-20
7th Place: Conestoga 25-25 Lyons-Decatur NE 16-21