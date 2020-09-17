(KMAland) -- Miranda Ring reached 1,000 assists in a Tri-Center win while St. Albert, Treynor, Boyer Valley, Palmyra and plenty others had big wins in KMAland volleyball on Thursday.
H-10: Glenwood 25-25-25 Shenandoah 12-4-16
Elle Scarborough led Shenandoah with 13 kills while Brynlee Arnold added eight winners. Grace Boles passed out 27 assists, Kelly Embray posted 14 digs and Kennedy Jones had three blocks.
H-10: Harlan 25-25-25 Atlantic 19-21-10
Zophi Hendricks led Harlan with 10 kills on the night while Jocelyn Cheek had 16 assists for the Cyclones. Ashley Hall, who was honored for reaching 1,000 career digs, had 13 digs in the win.
Alyssa Derby, Caroline Pellett, Abby Smith and Aubrey Guyer had four kills each for Atlantic.
WIC: Treynor 25-25-16-25 Logan-Magnolia 20-17-25-19
Logan-Magnolia’s Emme Lake had 30 assists while Ashley Christians added 22 digs. Courtney Ohl chipped in 14 kills, Ruby Nolting had 10 winners and Macanna Guritz added seven kills, four blocks and 12 digs.
WIC: Underwood 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 6-17-21
Peyton Cook had 20 assists and three aces for Underwood in the victory. Macy VanFossan added 11 kills and three blocks, Alizabeth Jacobsen posted seven kills and three blocks and Zoe Rus served seven aces. Leslie Morales-Foote also had 11 digs on the night.
WIC: Riverside 12-25-25-16-15 AHSTW 25-19-15-25-5
Riverside won a thriller on AM 960. Check out the full recap at our Local Sports News Page.
WIC: Tri-Center 25-25-25 Audubon 21-17-17
Miranda Ring had 27 assists and reached 1,000 for her career to lead Tri-Center. Presley Pogge had a team-high nine kills while Mikenzie Brewer, Meredith Maassen and Alexis Flaharty had three blocks apiece.
POI: Lenox 25-25 East Union 12-16
TJ Stoaks topped Lenox with six kills, 10 digs and four blocks, and Lauren Christensen had 11 assists and eight digs. Cassidy Nelson added 10 digs of her own.
NC: Lenox 25-25 Earlham 10-17
TJ Stoaks finished with nine kills and three blocks, Lauren Christensen had 11 assists and Cassidy Nelson topped the Tigers with 16 digs.
BLUE: Murray 25-25-25 Diagonal 10-8-7
Teryn Shields led Murray with nine kills while Jayda Chew chipped in 16 assists in the victory.
MO: Rock Port 25-25-25 Nodaway-Holt 22-11-13
Krista Hart had six digs, five assists and three aces for Nodaway-Holt in the defeat. Shaina Culp had a team-high three kills.
NE: Nebraska City 25-25 Auburn 22-19
Alexis Hoover posted a double-double for Nebraska City with 10 digs and 17 assists while Halle Thompson had six kills.
NE: Nebraska City 26-25 Falls City 24-19
Halle Thompson led Nebraska City with 12 kills while Rachel Russell had ni ne kills and three aces. Alexis Hoover passed out 24 assists for the Pioneers.
NE: Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25-25 Omaha Brownell Talbot 17-14-22
Aspen Meyer had 10 kills and five digs for Lourdes Central Catholic in the win. Jenna Box added seven kills while Emma Heng had a team-high nine digs. Sofia Fulton topped the team with 20 assists.
MUDECAS Consolation Final: Johnson County Central 25-25 Pawnee City 12-18
Arely Cabrales had 20 assists for Johnson County Central while Zadie Plager (9 kills) and Morgan Moran (8 kills) combined on 17 kills. Saylor Rother added 10 digs and three blocks, Ava Berkebile chipped in 13 digs and Hayley Neemann had three aces.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 25-25-25 Shenandoah 12-4-16
Lewis Central 25-25-25-25 Clarinda 27-12-10-18
Harlan 25-25-25 Atlantic 19-21-10
Denison-Schleswig 25-24-25-11-15 Creston 21-26-22-25-8
St. Albert 25-23-27-25 Kuemper Catholic 22-25-25-17
Western Iowa Conference
Treynor 25-25-16-25 Logan-Magnolia 20-17-25-19
Underwood 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 6-17-21
Riverside 12-25-25-16-15 AHSTW 25-19-15-25-5
Tri-Center 25-25-25 Audubon 21-17-17
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox 25-25 East Union 12-16
Martensdale-St. Marys 25-25-21-17-16 Wayne 18-20-25-25-14
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-20-28-25 Paton-Churdan 17-25-26-20
Ar-We-Va 25-22-25-25 Woodbine 22-25-11-20
Boyer Valley 23-25-25-25 CAM 25-21-15-20
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni at Mormon Trail
Moravia at Moulton-Udell
Murray 25-25-25 Diagonal 10-8-7
Ankeny Christian at Orient-Macksburg
Other Area Iowa
Whiting 3 Heartland Christian 1
Lenox 25-25 Earlham 10-17
East Union 25-10-15 Earlham 20-25-8
Area Missouri/Nebraska
Rock Port 25-25-25 Nodaway-Holt 22-11-13
North Nodaway 25-20-25-25 West Nodaway 8-25-18-19
South Holt 25-25-25 Union Star 18-16-11
Nebraska City 25-25 Auburn 22-19
Nebraska City 26-25 Falls City 24-19
Falls City 16-25-25 Auburn 25-16-21
Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25-25 Omaha Brownell Talbot 17-14-22
Syracuse 25-25-25 Platteview 9-22-19
Ralston at Plattsmouth
Ashland-Greenwood 22-25-25-25 Louisville 25-17-12-10
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25-25 Weeping Water 21-18-18
Mudecas Tournament — A Division
Championship: Diller-Odell 25-27-25 BDS 20-29-20
3rd Place: Falls City Sacred Heart 23-25-25 Johnson-Brock 25-16-19
Consolation Final: HTRS 25-20-25 Exeter-Milligan 23-25-20
Mudecas Tournament — B Division
Championship: Palmyra 25-27 Southern 12-25
3rd Place: Sterling 25-25 Tri County 15-14
Consolation Final: Johnson County Central 25-25 Pawnee City 12-18