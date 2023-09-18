(KMAland) -- Stanton went 2-0, Heartland Christian beat Essex, Moravia had a 2-1 night and Mound City and Syracuse both got sweeps in KMAland volleyball Monday.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Moravia 21-21 Moulton-Udell 8-6
No stats reported.
NON-CONFERENCE
Heartland Christian 25-25-15-25 Essex 19-19-25-20
Kayci Brennan paced Heartland Christian with nine kills and 10 assists while Jules Thomas added eight winners. Emma Brown tacked on six kills in the win.
Cindy Swain led Essex with 13 kills while Tori Burns added seven winners and 15 digs. Brooke Burns handed out 17 assists. Addy Resh served three aces, and Promise Steng had four blocks.
Stanton 25-25 East Union 11-14
Sidney Staver, Brooklyn Mitchell and Marlys Mitchell had two kills each. Sidney Staver passed out six assists while Avery Staver shoveled six digs.
Stanton 25-25 Southwest Valley 23-21
Charlee Larsen powered her way to five kills for Southwest Valley. Tierney Dalton and Mackenzie Fast had four kills each. Morgan Shuler posted 12 assists, and Haidyn Top served three aces in the loss.
Southwest Valley 25-19-15 East Union 14-25-10
Charlee Larsen put down eight kills while Tierney Dalton had seven kills for Southwest Valley. Morgan Shuler handed out 16 assists, Haidyn Top had 11 digs and Katey Lillie served five aces.
Brooklyn Mitchell had four kills for East Union, and Sidney Staver handed out eight assists. Avery Staver led East Union’s defense with 17 digs while Mitchell had 10 scoops. Brylea Woollums added eight digs.
Cardinal 21-21 Moravia 16-13
No stats reported.
Moravia 22-21 Pekin 20-15
No stats reported.
Cardinal 21-21 Moulton-Udell 4-3
No stats reported.
Pekin 2 Moulton-Udell 0
No stats reported.
KMALAND MISSOURI
Mound City 3 North Platte 0
No stats reported.
South Harrison 25-25-25 North Nodaway 19-18-23
No stats reported.
Central 25-25-25 Maryville 14-17-20
No stats reported.
Area Nebraska
Syracuse 25-25-25 Conestoga 23-11-17
No stats reported.
Diller-Odell at Sterling
No score reported