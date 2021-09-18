(KMAland) -- Lamoni, Woodbine and Syracuse won team championships in volleyball action on Saturday.
Red Oak Tournament
Mount Vernon downed Red Oak in the championship of the Red Oak Tournament on Saturday.
Mount Vernon was perfect in pool play with wins over Clarinda, Sidney, Treynor and Abraham Lincoln and then took down St. Albert in the semifinals before the championship victory over Red Oak.
Red Oak went 3-1 in pool play, beating Creston, St. Albert and Fremont-Mills and falling to Underwood. St. Albert was also 3-1 in pool play with wins over Creston, Fremont-Mills and Underwood.
Abraham Lincoln picked up victories over Clarinda, Sidney and Treynor in their pool play with their lone loss to Mount Vernon. View all scores from the tournament below.
Mount Ayr Tournament
Lamoni captured the Mount Ayr Tournament championship on Saturday. The Dmons went 5-0 on the day with wins over Mount Ayr, Wayne and Interstate 35 in pool play before championship bracket victories over Shenandoah and East Mills.
East Mills and Shenandoah were both 2-1 in the Black Pool with the Fillies beating East Mills and Clarke and falling to Martensdale-St. Marys. The Wolverines beat both MSTM and Clarke.
East Mills won the other semifinals in straight sets over I-35. Emily Williams led the Wolverines with 33 kills while Jaimee Davis had 18 winners, Ryleigh Brodigan added 17 and Mia Goodman posted 16. Miah Urban, meanwhile, passed out 80 assists.
View all scores from the tournament in the scoreboard below.
Bondurant-Farrar Tournament
Lewis Central finished 2-3 and Atlantic went 1-4 at a strong Bondurant-Farrar Tournament.
The Titans beat Dallas Center-Grimes and Atlantic while the Trojans lone win came against Dallas Center-Grimes.
For Atlantic, Abby Smith had 23 kills and 30 digs, Aubrey Guyer posted 17 kills and 35 digs of her own. Ava Rush finished with 35 digs, Lexi Noelck tallied 34 assist and 332 digs and Jada Jensen had 15 kills and 36 assists.
West Harrison Tournament
Woodbine went a perfect 5-0 to take the West Harrison Tournament. The Tigers beat Thomas Jefferson, Essex, West Harrison, Siouxland Christian and Boyer Valley to clinch the championship.
Whitney Kuhlman, Addison Erickson and Savannah Marshall were all named to the All-Tournament Team for Woodbine. Boyer Valley went 4-1 and placed second with Leah Cooper and Kristen Neilsen earning All-Tournament honors.
West Harrison’s 2-3 day was led by an All-Tournament Team nod for Maclayn Houston. Essex finished 1-4, and Olivia Baker was also honored on the All-Tournament Team. Jazlynn Sanders of Thomas Jefferson was the Yellow Jackets All-Tournament pick.
View all scores from the tournament in the scoreboard below.
Waukee Tournament
Sergeant Bluff-Luton finished 3-2 at the Waukee Tournament with wins over Des Moines Lincoln, Waukee Northwest and Waukee. Their lone losses came to Urbandale and Ankeny.
View results from the tournament below.
Cardinal Tournament
Twin Cedars took a tough 0-4 day at the Cardinal Tournament on Saturday. The Sabers lost to Cardinal, WACO, Danville and Highland on the day. View all scores from the tournament below.
Nodaway-Holt Tournament
Rock Port and East Atchison finished second and third, respectively, at the Nodaway-Holt Tournament.
Rock Port beat Nodaway Valley, Mound City and North Platte in pool play before falling in the championship to St. Joseph Christian. East Atchison beat South Holt and Union Star and lost to SJC in pool play and then took down Mound City for third.
View the complete results in the full scoreboard below.
Fairbury Tournament
Syracuse was the champion in Fairbury, finishing the day with a perfect 3-0 record and going 6-0 in sets. The Rockets beat David City and Auburn in pool play before winning the championship match over the host Fairbury.
Auburn finished 2-1 and in third place with a pool play triumph over David City before taking a win over Tri County in the third place match.
View all scores from the tournament in the scoreboard below.
ORANGE POOL
Red Oak 21-21 Creston 6-11
Red Oak 21-23 St. Albert 15-21
Red Oak 21-21 Fremont-Mills 11-17
Underwood 21-18-15 Red Oak 18-21-7
St. Albert 21-21 Creston 10-14
Creston 21-14-15 Fremont-Mills 11-21-13
Underwood 21-21 Creston 13-15
St. Albert 21-21 Fremont-Mills 13-19
St. Albert 21-21 Underwood 13-19
Underwood 21-21 Fremont-Mills 17-18
BLACK POOL
Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Clarinda 14-15
Clarinda 21-21 Sidney 8-19
Treynor 23-21 Clarinda 21-16
Mount Vernon 21-21 Fremont-Mills 8-13
Treynor 21-21 Sidney 16-15
Mount Vernon 21-21 Sidney 17-15
Abraham Lincoln 21-20-15 Sidney 15-22-13
Mount Vernon 21-21 Treynor 17-10
Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Treynor 17-16
Mount Vernon 21-21 Abraham Lincoln 12-12
CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET
Red Oak 25-25 Abraham Lincoln 19-20
Mount Vernon 25-22-15 St. Albert 17-25-5
Championship: Mount Vernon 25-25 Red Oak 15-13
Mount Ayr Tournament
BLACK POOL
Shenandoah 21-22 East Mills 15-20
Shenandoah 21-21 Clarke 10-19
Martensdale-St. Marys 21-21 Shenandoah 16-18
East Mills 21-21 Martensdale-St. Marys 11-10
East Mills 21-21 Clarke 3-8
RED POOL
Interstate 35 9-21-15 Mount Ayr 21-23-10
Mount Ayr 21-21 Wayne 7-13
Lamoni 21-21 Mount Ayr 1110
Lamoni 21-21 Wayne 8-12
Interstate 35 21-20-15 Wayne 10-22-9
Lamoni 21-21 Interstate 35 6-13
CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET
East Mills 25-25 Interstate 35 8 18
Lamoni 25-25 Shenandoah 13-20
Championship: Lamoni 25-29 East Mills 19-27
3rd Place: Shenandoah Interstate 35
Bondurant-Farrar Tournament
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 27-16-14 Lewis Central 25-21-6
Bondurant-Farrar 21-21 Lewis Central 17-8
Lewis Central 21-21 Dallas Center-Grimes 10-19
Knoxville 21-18-22 Lewis Central 19-21-20
Lewis Central 19-21-15 Atlantic 21-7-9
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 21-20-15 Atlantic 12-22-7
Bondurant-Farrar 21-21 Atlantic 9-11
Atlantic 21-19-15 Dallas Center-Grimes 14-21-13
Knoxville 21-21 Atlantic 18-16
West Harrison Tournament
Siouxland Christian 21-21 West Harrison 19-18
Boyer Valley 21-21 Essex 7-17
Woodbine 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 11-12
West Harrison 22-25 Thomas Jefferson 20-23
Boyer Valley 17-21-15 Siouxland Christian 21-18-9
Woodbine 21-10-15 Essex 10-21-4
Boyer Valley 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 15-11
Woodbine 21-21 West Harrison 7-13
Siouxland Christian 21-21 Essex 8-16
Boyer Valley 21-21 West Harrison 15-19
Essex 13-21-15 Thomas Jefferson 13-21-15
Woodbine 21-11-15 Siouxland Christian 17-21-4
Woodbine 21-22 Boyer Valley 18-20
Siouxland Christian 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 13-12
West Harrison 21-20-16 Essex 16-22-14
ACGC Tournament
GOLD POOL
Glidden-Ralston 21-21 Exira/EHK 14-19
Nodaway Valley 21-21 Exira/EHK 14-15
Nodaway Valley 27-17-15 Glidden-Ralston 25-21-11
Audubon 21-21 Nodaway Valley 10-16
Audubon 22-20-17 Glidden-Ralston 20-22-15
Exira/EHK 21-19-18 Audubon 19-21-16
CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET
Colfax-Mingo 21-17-15 Audubon 10-21-10
ACGC 21-21 Nodaway Valley 12-13
CONSOLATION BRACKET
5th: Glidden-Ralston vs. West Central Valley
7th: Exira/EHK 21-13-17 Perry 14-21-15
Carroll Tournament
NORTH POOL
South Central Calhoun 21-21 Ar-We-Va 18-8
Storm Lake 21-19-15 Ar-We-Va 12-21-10
Humboldt 21-21 Ar-We-Va 12-6
SOUTH POOL
Carroll 21-21 IKM-Manning 9-7
Newell-Fonda 21-21 IKM-Manning 14-10
Fort Dodge 21-21 IKM-Manning 16-19
Waukee Tournament
POOL A
Urbandale def. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Ankeny def. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Sergeant Bluff-Luton def. Des Moines Lincoln
Sergeant Bluff-Luton def. Waukee Northwest
BRACKET
Sergeant Bluff-Luton def. Waukee
Cherokee Tournament
POOL A
Sioux City East 21-21 Cherokee 13-15
Sioux City East 21-21 South O’Brien 10-11
Sioux City East 21-21 Boyden-Hull 16-16
POOL B
MOC-Floyd Valley 25-21-15 LeMars 27-16-10
LeMars Ridge View
LeMars MMCRU
CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET
Sioux City East 21-21 MOC-Floyd Valley 8-14
Sioux City East 21-21 Boyden-Hull 17-12
-Championship Bracket: B1 vs. A2, A1 vs. B2, Winners
-Consolation Bracket: B3 vs. A4, A3 vs. B4
Cardinal Tournament
Highland 21-21 Twin Cedars 9-17
WACO 21-21 Twin Cedars 16-4
Cardinal 21-17-16 Twin Cedars 17-21-14
Danville 21-21 Twin Cedars 16-19
Melcher-Dallas Tournament
No results
Nodaway-Holt Tournament
POOL A
East Atchison 25-25 South Holt 18-18
St. Joseph Christian 25-25 East Atchison 18-19
East Atchison 25-25 Union Star 9-15
St. Joseph Christian 2 South Holt 1
South Holt 2 Union Star 0
POOL B
Rock Port 25-25 Nodaway Valley 12-19
Rock Port 25-23-15 Mound City 18-25-10
Rock Port 25-25 North Platte 10-13
Mound City 2 Nodaway Valley 0
Nodaway Valley 2 North Platte 0
Mound City 2 North Platte 1
CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET
5th: South Holt 3 Nodaway Valley 0
3rd: East Atchison 25-25-25 Mound City 19-9-16
Championship: St. Joseph Christian 3 Rock Port 1
Winnetonka Tournament
GOLD POOL
Grain Valley def. Maryville
BRACKET
Maryville def. Trenton
-Gold Pool: Maryville, Grain Valley, North Kansas City, Pembroke Hill
-Cardinal Pool: St. Pius X, Lawson, Raymore-Peculiar, Winnetonka
-White Pool: Platte County, Barstow, Fort Osage, Central
-Black Pool: Park Hill, St. Michael the Archangel, Truman, Hickman
-Championship Bracket: C1/W2, G1/B2, W1/CS, B1/G2, Winners & Winners
-Consolation Bracket: C3/W4, G3/B4, W3/C4, B3/G4, Winners & Winners
Fairbury Tournament
POOL A
Syracuse 25-25 David City 5-21
Syracuse 25-25 Auburn 15-15
Auburn 25-19-25 David City 19-25-23
BRACKET
Championship: Syracuse 25-25 Fairbury 17-21
3RD PLACE: Auburn 28-25 Tri County 26-23