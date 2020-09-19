(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Red Oak and East Mills all had stellar tournament showings to highlight Saturday's volleyball action in KMAland.
Red Oak and Glenwood claim their host tournament
Red Oak and Glenwood both put together 4-0 days to win their tournaments. Underwood went 3-1 in the Red Oak pool. St. Albert went 2-2, Tri-Center was 1-3 and Creston finished the day 0-4.
Highlights from Red Oak included Underwood's Macy Vanfossan eclipsing 1,000 career kills and digs.
In Glenwood, the Rams entertained their crowd with a near-flawless day, winning eight of nine sets in the process. Treynor posted a 3-1 record while Abraham Lincoln, Sidney and Clarinda went 2-2, 1-3 and 0-4 respectively. Glenwood's Grace Boles amassed 1,000 career assists.
East Mills wins Mount Ayr Tournament
The Wolverines posted a perfect day with victories over Shenandoah and Clarke in pool play before defeating Interstate 35 in the semifinals and claiming the title with a victory over Lamoni.
Emily Williams posted 39 kills for the Wolverines. Rachel Drake added 24 and also had 14 blocks and Kaylor Horgdal had 11 kills and four aces. Miah Urban had 69 assists. Randi Knop led them in digs with 32. Williams had 29.
Missouri Valley claims title at West Harrison
The Big Reds swept West Harrison, Woodbine, AHSTW and Thomas Jefferson to win the title.
ACGC Tournament
ACGC won their host tournament while Nodaway Valley finished second with victories over West Central Valley, Exira-EHK and Colfax-Mingo before falling in the finals. Corrine Bond and Maddax DeVault had 29 and 28 kills apiece while Lexi Shike had 62 assist. Bond, DeVault, Shike, as well as Natalie Yonker were named to the all-tournament team.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Red Oak/Glenwood Tournament
AT Red Oak
Red Oak 21-21 Tri-Center 16-15
Underwood 21-21 St. Albert 18-18
Red Oak 21-21 Creston 12-13
St. Albert 21-21 Tri-Center 10-5
Underwood 21-21 Tri-Center 12-17
St. Albert 21-21 Creston 19-14
Red Oak 21-21 St. Albert 14-16
Underwood 21-21 Creston 9-9
Red Oak 23-21 Underwood 21-17
Tri-Center 21-18-13 Creston 17-21-15
AT Glenwood
Glenwood 21-21 Clarinda 5-8
Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Sidney 8-12
Glenwood 21-21 Sidney 11-17
Treynor 21-17-15 Clarinda 11-21-11
Glenwood 14-21-15 Abraham Lincoln 21-11-5
Treynor 22-21 Sidney 20-8
Treynor 16-21-15 Abraham Lincoln 21-16-10
Sidney 21-21 Clarinda 19-19
Glenwood 21-21 Treynor 12-10
Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Clarinda 13-7
Mount Ayr Tournament
Black Pool
East Mills 21-21 Clarke 7-10
East Mills 21-16-15 Shenandoah 19-21-7
Shenandoah vs. Clarke
Red Pool
Lamoni 17-21-15 Mount Ayr 21-13-8
Lamoni vs. Interstate 35
Lamoni vs. Wayne
Interstate 35 9-22-15 Mount Ayr 21-20-9
Mount Ayr 21-22-20 Wayne 20-24-18
Wayne vs. Interstate 35
Semi: East Mills 25-25 Interstate 6-15
Semi:
Championship: East Mills 25-25 Lamoni 14-17
3rd Place:
Bondurant-Farrar Tournament
Bondurant-Farrar 21-21 Atlantic 10-10
Atlantic 21-21 Winterset 17-2
Atlantic 21-7-15 Nevada 15-21-11
Knoxville 21-21 Atlantic 17-12
Cedar Rapids Kennedy 15-21-15 Atlantic 21-18-12
Carroll Tournament
Newell-Fonda 21-21 Ar-We-Va 11-11
Newell-Fonda 21-21 IKM-Manning 15-13
Ar-We-Va 21-22 South Central Calhoun 19-20
South Central Calhoun 21-21 IKM-Manning 15-11
Ar-We-Va vs. IKM-Manning
Ar-We-Va vs. Paton-Churdan
Humboldt 21-21 IKM-Manning 3-10
Humboldt 21-21 Ar-We-Va 10-9
IKM-Manning vs. Paton-Churdan
West Harrison Tournament
Thomas Jefferson 21-21 Woodbine 15-15
AHSTW 16-21-15 Whiting 21-16-13
Missouri Valley 21-15-18. West Harrison 9-21-7
Thomas Jefferson 21-15-15 West Harrison 13-21-12
Missouri Valley 21-21 AHSTW 17-13
Woodbine 21-21 Whiting 18-10
Missouri Valley 21-21 Whiting 8-8
Woodbine 21-21 West Harrison 5-12
Thomas Jefferson 16-21-15 AHSTW 21-19-6
AHSTW 21-21 West Harrison 19-19
Thomas Jefferson 21-21 Whiting 6-9
Missouri Valley 21-21 Woodbine 16-12
AHSTW 21-21 Woodbine 19-13
Missouri Valley 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 10-18
West Harrison 21-21 Whiting 9-10
FORT DODGE TOURNAMENT
Ridge View 25-25-14-25 Lewis Central 20-18-25-21
Lewis Central 25-25-25 Fort Dodge 21-16-14
ACGC Tournament
BLACK POOL
Colfax-Mingo 21-19-15 Glidden-Ralston 19-21-11
ACGC 21-21 Glidden-Ralston 13-14
GOLD POOL
Nodaway Valley 21-21 West Central Valley 8-18
Nodaway Valley 21-21 Exira Elk Horn-Kimballton 9-9
Glidden-Ralston 24-25-15 Exira-EHK 26-22-9
BRACKET PLAY
Nodaway Valley 25-25 Colfax-Mingo 14-16
Championship: ACGC 25-25 Nodaway Valley 19-19
West Central Valley 21-22 Exira-EHK 13-20
Cherokee Tournament
Sheldon 24-23 Sioux City East 22-21
Boyden Hull 21-21 Sioux City East 11-15
Sioux City East 21-21 Hinton 17-5
Melcher-Dallas Tournament
Pleasantville vs. Melcher-Dallas
Mormon Trail vs. Melcher-Dallas
Pleasantville vs. Mormon Trail
Cardinal Tournament
Moulton-Udell vs. Cardinal
Seymour vs. Twin Cedars
Centerville 21-21 Seymour 5-7
Moulton-Udell vs. Twin Cedars
Twin Cedars vs. Cardinal
Centerville 21-21 Moulton-Udell 8-11
Seymour vs. Moulton-Udell
Seymour vs. Cardinal
Centerville 21-21 Twin Cedars 16-6
Fairbury Tournament
Pool A
Syracuse 25-26 Falls City 19-24
Syracuse 25-25 Sandy Creek 5-13
Falls City 25-25 Sandy Creek 14-18
Pool B
David City 25-26 Auburn 16-24
Auburn 16-25-25 Fairbury 25-22-18
Medal Round
Syracuse 25-25 David City 19-15
Falls City 25-27 Auburn 21-25