(KMAland) -- Kuemper Catholic finished 4-2 at the CYO Tournament on Sunday. The Knights lost to Heelan and Gehlen in three sets while picking up wins over Bishop Garrigan, Storm Lake St. Mary, St. Edmond and Remsen St. Mary’s.
Kenzie Schon had 34 kills while Frannie Glynn posted 31 winners and five blocks. Kaci Peter served a team-high 10 aces, Ashlyn Badding passed out 115 assists and Kenya Prescott had 35 digs.
Bishop Heelan Catholic had a solid 5-1 with their lone loss coming to Gehlen Catholic. View the scoreboard from the tournament below.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Bishop Heelan Catholic 15-21-17 Kuemper Catholic 21-15-15
Kuemper Catholic 20-21-15 Bishop Garrigan 22-11-6
Kuemper Catholic 23-21 Storm Lake St. Mary 21-10
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 St. Edmond 11-14
Gehlen Catholic 15-21-15 Kuemper Catholic 21-19-9
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 St. Mary’s Remsen 11-13
Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Bishop Garrigan 8-12
Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 St. Edmond 11-4
Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Remsen St. Mary’s 18-10
Gehlen Catholic 21-21 Bishop Heelan Catholic 16-15