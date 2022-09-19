(KMAland) -- Stanton went 2-0, Maryville took a sweep and Southwest Valley, Boyer Valley, Heartland Christian, Moravia, Mound City and Syracuse were also winners in KMAland volleyball on Monday.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Southwest Valley 25-25 East Union 19-13
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Boyer Valley 24-25-25-25 Ar-We-Va 26-16-16-16
NON-CONFERENCE
Heartland Christian 25-26-25 Essex 21-24-22
Grace Heffernan posted 16 kills and 19 digs to lead Heartland Christian in the win. Kelsi Fichter passed out 10 assists, and Mady Jundt added 14 digs with six kills.
Brooke Burns had 12 assists and five digs for Essex in the defeat. Cindy Swain posted a team-best eight kills.
Stanton 25-25 Southwest Valley 12-13
Jenna Stephens posted nine kills, three aces and two blocks to lead Stanton in the win. Lauren Johnson added six kills, and Marleigh Johnson finished with a team-hit 16 digs. April Vanderholm served three aces, and Brooklyn Silva had six assists for the Viqueens.
Stanton 25-25 East Union 2-2
Abby Burke had six kills, Lauren Johnson added five winners and Elly McDonald and Kyla Hart each had five assists for Stanton in the win. Marleigh Johnson led with six digs, and Brooklyn Silva served three aces.
Other Non-Conference
Whiting 23-25-25-22-15 West Harrison 25-16-22-25-11
Moravia 21-20-18 Cardinal 16-22-16
Moravia 21-21 Pekin 7-15
Moravia Van Buren County
AREA MISSOURI
Mound City 25-19-25-25 North Platte 16-25-7-21
South Harrison at North Nodaway
Maryville 25-25-25 Central 16-18-23
AREA NEBRASKA
Malcolm 25-21-25 Syracuse 21-25-21
Malcolm 25-25 Conestoga 17-7
Syracuse 25-25 Conestoga 12-23
Sterling at Diller-Odell