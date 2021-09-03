(KMAland) -- Clarinda rolled while Shenandoah and Red Oak earned impressive Hawkeye Ten Conference wins on Thursday night.
Check out the full rundown below.
H10: Shenandoah 25-21-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 15-25-21-18
Freshman Ashlynn Hodges led the Fillies with nine kills on 23 attempts. Kate Lantz and Lynnae Green added seven winners each while Cassidy Morris contributed five. Peyton Athen and Aliyah Parker split the setting duties with 16 and 12 assists, respectively. Athen also led Shen with 10 digs and served five aces. Macey Finlay added nine digs and four aces. Brooklen Black, Hodges and Parker had seven digs each.
H10: Clarinda 25-25-25 Crestón 8-15-18
Doryn Paup led Creston in the loss with five kills. Hannah Dryden, Aleah Calvin and Brianna Fields contributed three kills each while Halle Evans pushed 12 assists. Defensively, Paup added three blocks. Click below to view a photo gallery courtesy of JC Moore Photography.
H10: Red Oak 22-25-25-25 Kuemper Catholic 25-22-19-10
Red Oak edged Kuemper in a state-rated doozy. Sophie Badding paced the Knights with 12 kills while Kenzie Schon and Kamryn Venner added 10 and eight winners, respectively. Ashlyn Badding set them up with 37 assists. Venner and Sophie Badding posted two blocks defensively. Libero Kenya Prescott shoveled 28 digs, Ashlynn Badding added 14 scoops and served three aces.
ADM TOURNAMENT
Atlantic went 2-3 on the day with wins over Woodward-Granger and Gilbert. The Trojans’ defeats came to ADM, Norwalk and Nevada. Jada Jensen and Abby Smith had 19 and 13 kills each. Lexi Noelck passed out 30 assists and Jensen sent 22 helpers. Aubrey Guyer served aces and scooped 29 digs. Smith led the team in digs with 38 while Ava Rush contributed 27.
CC: Sidney 19-21-25-25-25 Stanton 25-25-12-23-10
Sidney overcame a 2-0 deficit to snatch a thrilling Corner Conference win. View the full rundown at our Local Sports Page.
NC: Mount Ayr 25-25-25 Essex 17-18-14
Adalyn Reynolds paced Mount Ayr with nine kills and a team-high 10 digs while Payten Lambert and Tegan Streit added eight and five apiece. Hayden Ruggles and Kaylie Shields each dished out 12 assists and served three aces.
POI: Nodaway Valley 25-25-14-25 Southeast Warren 22-23-25-21
Maddax DeVault led the Wolverines to a quality Pride of Iowa Conference win with 21 kills. Lindsey Davis set her up with 30 assists while Whitney Lamb had four blocks defensively. Genevieve Livingston had a team-high 18 digs while DeVault and Davis contributed 13 each. Madison Long added 10.
NC: Sioux City North 10-21-15 Missouri Valley 21-16-12
Chloe Larsen had five kills for Missouri Valley while Ella Myler and Henley Arbaugh added four winners each. Maya Contreraz registered 10 assists. Myler led the Lady Reds in digs with 11, served three aces and tallied two blocks. Addie Huegli added nine digs.
NC: Missouri Valley 21-21 MVAOCOU 10-8
Ella Myler muscled 10 kills on 15 attacks thanks to eight assists from Maya Contreraz and six from Henley Arbaugh. Contreraz was also stellar at the service line with five aces.
NC: Missouri Valley 21-21 West Monona 10-8
Ella Myler led the way with five kills while Ava Hilts added three winners and Maya Contreraz posted nine assists.
NC: Boyer Valley 23-25-25-25 IKM-Manning 25-10-13-15
Leah Cooper posted an eye-popping 21 kills while Talia Burkhart added eight. Lauren Malone had 27 helpers and a team-high 11 digs. Kristen Nelsen complemented here with 11 digs.
NC: Glidden-Ralston 25-25-24-25 West Central Valley 9-17-26-11
Paige Klocke tallied 10 kills and a dig while Lauren Hulsing added seven kills, three digs and four aces. Addy Boell was all over the place with 30 assists, six digs and four aces. Tiela Janssen and Summer Toms were also strong presences on defense with 19 and nine digs. Ashlyn Tigges chipped in three digs and four aces.
MRC: Abraham Lincoln 25-18-25-25 LeMars 21-25-15-19
Molly Romano led the Lynx with 14 kills while also dishing out 33 assists. Baylie Girres and Azaria Green added 12 and eight kills each. Green also had six blocks. Kelsi Nelson had 24 digs.
MRC: Sioux City East 25-25-25 Bishop Heelan 19-22-16
Olivia Mentzer posted a team-high 11 kills and had six digs. Mackenzie Crawford recorded eight kills and three blocks while Addie Harris and Alex Radcliffe added seven kills each. Taylor Drent had four kills and four blocks. Lucy Mehlhaff engineered the offense with 17 assists and seven digs. Megan Callahan added six helpers and 10 scoops.
MO: Rock Port 13-15-25-26-25 East Atchison 25-25-20-24-9
Kierstyn Jakub tallied 15 winners to pace Rock Port in the comeback win while Tayleigh Huntley passed out 16 assists. Rylee Jenkins served five aces and Chaney Vogler scooped up 14 digs.
Natalie Hedlund paced East Atchison with 14 kills while Claire Martin passed out 24 assists and had 25 digs. Olivia Morris served six aces.
MO: Nodaway Valley 25-24-25 Union Star 22-11-23
Riley Linville led the Thunder with seven kills while Reagan Hagey and Payton Walker added five. Walker also served aces, as did Kloe Jenkins. Kayelyn Edmondson posted a team-high eight digs.
NE: Lincoln Lutheran 25-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 9-7
Kailtyn Howard led Lourdes with two kills while Gracie Ragland registered a team-high five digs.
NE: Omaha Concordia 25-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 25-23
Aspen Meyer registered nine kills and Sophia Fulton passed out 15 assists and scooped a team-high seven digs.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD (9/2)
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Shenandoah 25-21-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 15-25-21-18
Clarinda 25-25-25 Crestón 8-15-18
Red Oak 22-25-25-25 Kuemper Catholic 25-22-19-10
Corner Conference
Griswold 25-25-25 Fremont-Mills 11-9-21
Sidney 19-21-25-25-25 Stanton 25-25-12-23-10
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 25-25-14-25 Southeast Warren 22-23-25-21
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 25-18-25-25 LeMars 21-25-15-19
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25-25 Thomas Jefferson 20-11-15
Sioux City East 25-25-25 Bishop Heelan 19-22-16
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail at Seymour
Non-Conference
Atlantic 21-21 Woodward-Granger 9-18
Atlantic 22-21 Gilbert 20-13
ADM 21-21 Atlantic 13-15
Norwalk 21-21 Atlantic 14-19
Nevada 19-21-15 Atlantic 21-12-15
Mount Ayr 25-25-25 Essex 17-18-14
Boyer Valley 23-25-25-25 IKM-Manning 25-10-13-15
Lamoni 25-25-25 Bedford 16-22-14
Lenox 25-25-25 Interstate 35 11-17-11
Central Decatur 21-25-15 Centerville 25-15-9
Central Decatur 25-25 Clarke 16-15
Glidden-Ralston 25-25-24-25 West Central Valley 9-17-26-11
Whiting at West Harrison
Sioux City North 10-21-15 Missouri Valley 21-16-12
Missouri Valley 21-21 West Monona 10-8
Missouri Valley 21-21 MVAOCOU 10-8
Sioux City North vs. West Monona
Missouri
Rock Port 13-15-25-26-25 East Atchison 25-25-20-24-9
Nodaway Valley 25-24-25 Union Star 22-11-23
South Holt 25-25-25 North Nodaway 18-7-9
East Buchanan 3 Maryville 1
Nebraska
Blair 25-24-25-25 Plattsmouth 20-26-21-22
Malcom 25-25 Louisville 14-13
Bishop Neumann 25-25-25 Ashland Greenwood 18-19-14
Syracuse 25-25-25 Fort Calhoun 16-13-7
Palmyra, Weeping Water at Dorchester
Palmyra 25-25 Dorchester 12-8
Palmyra 25-25 Weeping Water 12-13
Falls City 22-25-25 HTRS 25-19-10
Falls City 27-25 Johnson County Central 25-16
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Pawnee City 12-12
Sterling 25-10-25 Elmwood-Murdock 22-25-21
Mead 23-27-25 Johnson Brock 25-25-22
Johnson-Brock vs. Deshler
Weeping Water vs. Dorchester
Sterling vs. Diller-Odell
Fairbury 25-25-25 Auburn 16-16-17
Lincoln Lutheran 25-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 9-7
Omaha Concordia 25-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 25-23