(KMAland) -- Sidney, Griswold, Treynor, CAM, Bishop Heelan Catholic and Elmwood-Murdock all won team championships in KMAland volleyball on Saturday.
Check out the full rundown from a busy day below, including results and recaps from tournaments hosted by Clarinda, Glenwood, Iowa City High, Atlantic, Missouri Valley, Ridge View, South Central Calhoun, Coon Rapids-Bayard and Freeman.
CLARINDA TOURNAMENT
The Sidney volleyball team claimed the Clarinda Tournament championship with a perfect 5-0 showing. The Cowgirls swept Shenandoah, Clarinda and West Central Valley and won in three over Maryville and Tri-Center to finish the day perfect. Fallon Sheldon had a big performance with 19 kills and eight blocks for the day to lead Sidney.
Clarinda was second with a 4-1 record, Tri-Center ended up 3-2, Shenandoah 2-3 and Maryville 1-4. Check out some of the recaps reported to KMA Sports below.
Shenandoah 21-21 Maryville 19-10
Ashlynn Hodges had seven kills and three digs, and Lynnae Green posted four kills, three blocks and two aces for Shenandoah. Aliyah Parker tallied three kills, seven assists, two digs and two aces, and Peyton Athen had a team-best 10 assists with three digs.
Clarinda 21-21 Shenandoah 13-18
Ashlynn Hodges led Shenandoah with seven kills and four digs while Peyton Athen passed out seven assists and Macey Finlay had five digs. Caroline Rodgers added four kills and two blocks, and Aliyah Parker tallied five assists, three blocks and three digs.
Sidney 21-21 Shenandoah 17-19
Sidney’s Addy Haning had seven kills while Eve Brumbaugh posted six winners. Addyson Foster passed out 20 assists while Gabi Jacobs led with eight digs.
Lynne Green had six kills and two blocks, and Aliyah Parker finished with seven blocks, four assists and two aces. Peyton Athen totaled eight assists and five digs, and Macey Finlay had a team-high 12 digs.
Sidney 21-21 West Central Valley 11-9
Sidney’s Fallon Sheldon and Lilly Peters had five kills each while Addyson Foster tallied 17 assists and Gabi Jacobs had seven digs.
Sidney 21-19-15 Maryville 13-21-4
Eve Brumbaugh (9 kills) and Macey Graham (8) combined for 17 kills. Addyson Foster had 31 assists, and Gabi Jacobs posted 17 digs for the Cowgirls.
Sidney 20-21-15 Tri-Center 22-17-11
Sidney’s Addyson Foster had 19 assists with Macey Graham landing in seven kills and Lilly Peters added six. Gabi Jacobs had a team-best nine digs.
Sidney 21-21 Clarinda 16-14
Sidney was led by seven kills each from Eve Brumbaugh and Macey Graham while Addyson Foster had 22 assists and Gabi Jacobs added seven digs.
Full scoreboard:
Shenandoah 21-21 Maryville 19-10
Clarinda 21-21 Shenandoah 13-18
Sidney 21-21 Shenandoah 17-19
Shenandoah 21-21 West Central Valley 11-7
Tri-Center 21-21 Shenandoah 15-17
Clarinda 21-21 Maryville 14-9
Clarinda 21-21 West Central Valley 13-11
Sidney 21-21 Clarinda 16-14
Clarinda 21-21 Tri-Center 19-16
Sidney 21-19-15 Maryville 13-21-4
Sidney 21-21 West Central Valley 11-9
Sidney 20-21-15 Tri-Center 22-17-11
Tri-Center 21-21 Maryville 17-16
Tri-Center 21-21 West Central Valley 7-5
Maryville 21-21 West Central Valley 17-16
GLENWOOD TOURNAMENT
Bishop Heelan Catholic claimed the Glenwood Tournament championship, posting a 6-0 record on the day. Heelan beat Red Oak, Underwood, Stanton and Thomas Jefferson in straight sets in pool play before finishing the day with wins over Gretna and Gretna East.
Stanton finished the day with a 4-2 record while Glenwood was 3-3, Red Oak and Harlan 2-4, Underwood 1-5 and Thomas Jefferson 0-6. Check out the full scoreboard below.
POOL A
Stanton 23-21 Harlan 21-19
Gretna 21-21 Harlan 13-12
Gretna 21-21 Stanton 12-13
POOL B
Glenwood 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 8-13
Gretna East 22-21 Glenwood 20-9
Gretna East 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 14-14
POOL C
Red Oak 18-21-15 Underwood 21-10-3
Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Red Oak 8-11
Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Underwood 11-11
REPOOL A
Gretna 21-21 Glenwood 16-5
Glenwood 21-21 Underwood 14-17
Gretna 21-21 Underwood 7-6
REPOOL B
Stanton 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 8-10
Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Stanton 10-11
Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 7-6
REPOOL C
Gretna East 21-21 Harlan 10-11
Gretna East 22-21-15 Red Oak 24-10-13
Red Oak 21-21 Harlan 8-7
TOURNAMENT PLAY
Bishop Heelan Catholic 22-17-15 Gretna 20-21-13
Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Gretna East 19-x
Stanton 21-20-16 Glenwood 16-22-14
Glenwood 21-21 Red Oak 17-18
Stanton 14-21-15 Red Oak 21-14-11
Harlan 21-21 Underwood 12-16
Harlan 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 16-10
Underwood 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 13-17
IOWA CITY HIGH TOURNAMENT
Lewis Central had a 2-1 showing at the Iowa City High Tournament on Saturday. The Titans beat Iowa City High in three sets and Bettendorf in two before losing to Ankeny Centennial in two.
Check out the full scoreboard below:
Lewis Central 16-25-15 Iowa City High 25-18-12
Lewis Central 25-25 Bettendorf 22-21
Ankeny Centennial 25-25 Lewis Central 14-22
ATLANTIC TOURNAMENT
The Treynor volleyball team won another tournament on Saturday, winning all four of their matches in Atlantic in straight sets. The Cardinals beat St. Albert, Atlantic, Grand View Christian and Knoxville. St. Albert was second with a 4-1 mark.
Check out the full scoreboard below:
St. Albert 21-21 Atlantic 13-13
Treynor 21-21 St. Albert 14-11
St. Albert 21-21 Grand View Christian 14-15
St. Albert 21-13-15 Knoxville 18-21-11
Treynor 21-21 Atlantic 12-7
Atlantic Grand View Christian
Atlantic Knoxville
Treynor 21-21 Grand View Christian 6-11
Treynor 21-21 Knoxville 13-16
MISSOURI VALLEY TOURNAMENT
The Griswold girls went 4-1 to win the Missouri Valley Tournament. The Tigers beat Woodbine, Riverside and Boyer Valley in two sets and Missouri Valley in three. Their only loss of the day came to East Mills.
Gabbie Greiman led Griswold with 34 kills and 10 blocks while R’nya Kirchhoff had 18 kills and Marissa Askeland landed 17 winners. Carolina Arcia had a strong day, too, with 60 assists, 18 digs and four aces. Whitney Pennock added 35 digs and three aces, and Joey Reynolds and Kirchhoff both had five ace serves. Askeland picked up 16 digs, Kirchhoff had 14 digs and Linsey Keiser finished with 10 digs.
Missouri Valley, Boyer Valley and East Mills all went 3-2 and finished in that order due to tiebreakers. Riverside and Woodbine were both 1-4.
The All-Tournament Team included Brooklyn Lange and Henley Arbaugh of Missouri Valley, Jess O’Day of Boyer Valley, Ryleigh Brodigan and Evelyn Stoakes of East Mills, R’nya Kirchhoff, Carolina Arcia and Gabbie Greiman of Griswold, Riverside’s Bentley Rone and Woodbine’s Danyelle Steinkuehler.
Check out some of the other recaps reported to KMA Sports and a full scoreboard below.
Boyer Valley 9-21-15 Riverside 21-15-11
Gwen Neilsen and Jessica O’Day had six kills each, Lauren Malone passed out 13 assists and Maria Puck had 18 digs for Boyer Valley. Neilsen also had 10 digs in the match.
Missouri Valley 21-21 Boyer Valley 17-14
Lauren Malone had seven assists, Maria Puck added five digs and Gwen Neilsen and Reese Miller both had three kills apiece for Boyer Valley.
Griswold 21-21 Boyer Valley 15-13
Jessica O’Day had six kills for Boyer Valley in the defeat. Lauren Malone had 12 assists, and O’Day and Maria Puck both had five digs.
Boyer Valley 17-22-15 East Mills 21-20-7
Gwen Neilsen had a big match with 11 kills and six digs, and Lauren Malone totaled 25 assists for Boyer Valley. Maria Puck pitched in 11 digs, and Jessica O’Day finished with 10 digs and eight kills.
Full scoreboard from the tournament:
Missouri Valley 21-21 East Mills 12-19
East Mills 21-21 Woodbine 11-16
East Mills 21-21 Riverside 9-16
East Mills 21-21 Griswold 18-12
Boyer Valley 17-22-15 East Mills 21-20-7
Griswold 21-21 Woodbine 16-13
Griswold 23-21 Riverside 21-14
Griswold 21-21 Boyer Valley 15-13
Griswold 25-20-15 Missouri Valley 23-22-4
Boyer Valley 9-21-15 Riverside 21-15-11
Missouri Valley 21-21 Riverside 15-12
Riverside 21-21 Woodbine 6-19
Missouri Valley 21-21 Boyer Valley 17-14
Woodbine 10-21-15 Missouri Valley 21-12-12
Boyer Valley 21-21 Woodbine 17-18
RIDGE VIEW TOURNAMENT
Logan-Magnolia went 1-2 and Ar-We-Va was 0-3 at the Ridge View Tournament on Saturday. The Panthers lone win came against MMCRU while they took pool play losses to Ridge View and OABCIG. Ar-We-Va lost to Westwood, West Monona and East Sac County.
Find the full scoreboard below:
POOL A
Ridge View 21-21 Logan-Magnolia 8-13
OABCIG 22-21 Logan-Magnolia 20-8
Logan-Magnolia 21-21 MMCRU 15-10
POOL B
Westwood 21-21 Ar-We-Va 10-13
West Monona 21-21 Ar-We-Va 6-14
East Sac County 21-21 9-5
SOUTH CENTRAL CALHOUN TOURNAMENT
Audubon put together a strong tournament at South Central Calhoun, finishing the day at 4-1 with wins over South Hamilton, Perry, Manson-NW Webster and South Central Calhoun. Their only loss of the day came in three sets to Pocahontas Area.
Check out the full scoreboard below:
Audubon 17-21-18 South Hamilton 21-11-16
Audubon 21-21 Perry 12-10
Pocahontas Area 21-13-15 Audubon 19-21-11
Audubon 21-21 Manson-NW Webster 19-17
Audubon 21-21 South Central Calhoun 19-18
COON RAPIDS-BAYARD TOURNAMENT
The CAM volleyball team claimed the Coon Rapids-Bayard championship with straight-set wins over Madrid, Ogden and Coon Rapids-Bayard. The host Crusaders were 2-1 and finished in second. Check out some of the recaps reported to KMA Sports below.
CAM 21-21 Madrid 6-10
Eva Steffensen led CAM with seven kills and six digs while Courtney Follmann added 13 assists and Emma Follmann posted six digs.
CAM 21-21 Ogden 16-18
Meredith Rich had 12 digs, Courtney Follmann totaled 12 assists and eight digs and Eva Steffensen had another seven kills and three aces for CAM.
CAM 23-21 Coon Rapids-Bayard 21-13
Eva Steffensen had 12 digs and five kills, Jenna Platt added nine digs and Meredith Rich tallied 13 digs. Emma Follmann had a team-best six kills, and Courtney Follmann passed out 15 assists for the Cougars.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 21-21 Madrid 14-13
Malia Clayburg led Coon Rapids-Bayard with four kills, three blocks, two aces and five digs while Anna Hart had nine digs for the Crusaders.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 21-21 Ogden 14-13
Malia Clayburg had four kills and nine digs and Ella Heithoff added four assists for Coon Rapids-Bayard in the win.
Full scoreboard:
CAM 21-21 Madrid 6-10
CAM 21-21 Ogden 16-18
CAM 23-21 Coon Rapids-Bayard 21-13
Coon Rapids-Bayard 21-21 Madrid 14-13
Coon Rapids-Bayard 21-21 Ogden 14-13
AREA NEBRASKA
Douglas County West 25-25 Ashland-Greenwood 11-21
Syracuse 25-25 Ashland-Greenwood 23-18
Douglas County West 19-25-25 Syracuse 25-23-22
FREEMAN TOURNAMENT
Elmwood-Murdock took the team championship at the Freeman Tournament on Saturday. The Knights were 3-0 with wins in pool play over Johnson-Brock and Sterling and then won the championship match in bracket play over Diller-Odell. All three wins were via sweep.
Check out the full scoreboard:
POOL B
Johnson-Brock 25-25 Sterling 13-11
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Johnson-Brock 21-20
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Sterling 7-8
BRACKET PLAY
Championship: Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Diller-Odell 18-21
3rd Place: Freeman 25-25 Johnson-Brock 10-22
5th Place: Deshler 25-25 Sterling 18-8