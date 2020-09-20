(KMAland) -- Kuemper Catholic went 4-1 at the CYO Tournament at Gehlen Catholic on Sunday.
The Knights beat Heelan, Storm Lake St. Marys, Bishop Garrigan and Remsen St. Mary’s and lost to Gehlen Catholic in a tight three-set battle. Kenzie Schon and Kamryn Venner were both picked to the All-Tournament Team.
Bishop Heelan Catholic ended up going 3-2 on the day with the loss to Kuemper and to Gehlen.
Check out the scores from Sunday below.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
CYO Tournament
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Bishop Heelan Catholic 13-13
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Storm Lake St. Mary’s 11-14
Gehlen Catholic 20-21-17 Kuemper Catholic 22-18-15
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Bishop Garrigan 12-9
Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Remsen St. Mary’s 14-14
Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Storm Lake St. Mary’s 7-16
Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Bishop Garrigan 12-12
Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Remsen St. Mary’s 12-9
Gehlen Catholic 14-21-15 Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-16-12