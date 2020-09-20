Kuemper Knights

(KMAland) -- Kuemper Catholic went 4-1 at the CYO Tournament at Gehlen Catholic on Sunday.

The Knights beat Heelan, Storm Lake St. Marys, Bishop Garrigan and Remsen St. Mary’s and lost to Gehlen Catholic in a tight three-set battle. Kenzie Schon and Kamryn Venner were both picked to the All-Tournament Team.

Bishop Heelan Catholic ended  up going 3-2 on the day with the loss to Kuemper and to Gehlen.

Check out the scores from Sunday below.

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

CYO Tournament 

Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Bishop Heelan Catholic 13-13

Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Storm Lake St. Mary’s 11-14

Gehlen Catholic 20-21-17 Kuemper Catholic 22-18-15

Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Bishop Garrigan 12-9

Kuemper Catholic 21-21 Remsen St. Mary’s 14-14

Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Storm Lake St. Mary’s 7-16

Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Bishop Garrigan 12-12

Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Remsen St. Mary’s 12-9

Gehlen Catholic 14-21-15 Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-16-12

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.