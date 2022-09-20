(KMAland) -- Kuemper showed dominant in the H10 again, Underwood got a big pair of individual performances in a win over Audubon, AL got a rare win over SBL, Rock Port won in four and more from KMAland volleyball on Tuesday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
St. Albert 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 9-8-9
Addison Inman had three kills, Kaylie Baker posted four assists and Anna Wiges added 14 digs to lead the way for Denison-Schleswig.
Other Hawkeye Ten Conference Scores
Atlantic 3 Shenandoah 2
Kuemper Catholic 3 Shenandoah 0
Kuemper Catholic 3 Atlantic 0
Red Oak 25-25-25 Harlan 21-19-15
CORNER CONFERENCE
Griswold 25-25-25 Essex 7-12-14
Linsey Keiser had eight aces and Whitney Pennock (6), Carolina Arcia (5) and Marissa Askeland (3) combined for 14 aces in the Griswold win. Arcia also had 24 assists and six digs, and Makenna Askeland posted 13 kills and 11 digs. Pennock pitched in 15 digs.
Brooke Burns had five assists, and Chloe had three digs for Essex. Alex posted three solo blocks for the Trojanettes.
East Mills 25-25-25 Fremont-Mills 6-20-17
Emily Williams had 12 kills and 18 digs, and Ryleigh Brodigan pitched in seven winners for East Mills. Miah Urban passed out 29 assists, and Evy Stoakes chipped in six winners.
Teagan Ewalt had five kills and two blocks, and Bella Gute posted 16 digs for Fremont-Mills in the defeat.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Treynor 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 17-14-10
Ella Richards led IKM-Manning with 10 assists, and Laura McCarville and Kylie Powers both had three kills for the Wolves.
Missouri Valley 25-25-25 AHSTW 23-7-8
Both Ella Myler (17 kills, 11 digs) and Maya Contreraz (18 assists, 10 digs, 4 aces) had double-doubles for Missouri Valley. Henley Arbaugh added 13 assists, and Ava Hilts tallied six aces for the Big Reds.
Halle Goodman topped AHSTW with 10 assists, Grace Porter tallied 13 digs and Delaney Goshorn finished with four kills and two blocks.
Underwood 24-25-25-25 Audubon 26-21-19-21
Alizabeth Jacobsen slammed in 26 kills, Delaney Ambrose added 42 assists, 16 digs and four blocks and Leah Hall tallied 31 digs for Underwood in the win. Aliyah Humphrey pitched in 16 digs nd eight kills.
Mattie Nielsen had a monster performance for Audubon with 24 kills and 13 digs while Addie Hocker passed out 36 assists and tallied seven digs. Audrey Jensen pitched in 24 digs, and Kylee Hartl had 14 digs. Madi Steckler pitched in eight kills, and Hocker, Kali Irlmeier and Harlow Miller all had two blocks each.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Southwest Valley 25-25-22-30 Lenox 20-8-25-28
Find the complete recap from Southwest Valley’s four-set win at KMA’s Local Sports News Page linked here.
Other Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 25-27-25 Bedford 19-25-10
Central Decatur at Southeast Warren (MISSING)
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Boyer Valley 25-25-25 Woodbine 17-21-13
Jess O’Day led the Boyer Valley attack with 13 kills while Lauren Malone had 22 assists and Ava TenEyck led with 11 digs. Maria Puck served four aces for the Bulldogs.
Glidden-Ralston 25-25-25 Coon Rapids-Bayard 13-10-13
Gracy Johnson posted 10 digs and seven assists, and LaCie Davis pitched in eight digs and two assist for Coon Rapids-Bayard. Aubrey Hofbauer finished with four digs and three kills for the Crusaders.
Other Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Ar-We-Va (MISSING)
CAM 25-25-25 Paton-Churdan 5-11-18
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Abraham Lincoln 25-30-25 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-28-18
Abraham Lincoln beat Sergeant Bluff-Luton for the first since 2014 behind 11 kills each from Molly Romano and Hutson Rau. Romano also had 30 assists and eight digs, and Aubrey Sandbothe and Kelsi Fichter both had 11 digs each. Jeena Carle pitched in eight kills, seven digs and five blocks, and Azaria Green tallied seven kills and four blocks for the Lynx.
Other Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 25-25-25 Thomas Jefferson 11-8-10
Sioux City West 25-25-25 LeMars 19-20-21
Sioux City North 25-25-16-25 Bishop Heelan Catholic 18-21-25-15
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Lamoni 25-25 Twin Cedars 17-20
Katra Sterner had five kills and three digs, Sophie Lyle posted five kills and two digs and Rylee Dunkin had 13 assists and 11 digs for Twin Cedars in the loss. Kenzyn Roberts also had 15 digs for the Sabers.
Twin Cedars 25-25 Orient-Macksburg 10-5
Kenzyn Roberts had 11 digs and five aces, and Jillian French finished with six digs, five kills and five aces for Twin Cedars in the win. Kisha Reed also slammed in six kills.
Murray 10-26-15 Melcher-Dallas 25-24-9
Saydi Benz led Melcher-Dallas with nine kills, Brooklyn Metz added 13 digs and Summer Karpan was a perfect 15-for-15 at the service line with two aces.
Other Bluegrass Conference
Seymour, Mormon Trail at Diagonal (MISSING)
Lamoni 25-25 Orient-Macksburg 15-15
Moravia 25-25 Melcher-Dallas 6-10
Murray Moravia (MISSING)
NON-CONFERENCE
Clarinda 25-25-25 Mount Ayr 20-17-16
Find the complete recap from Clarinda’s sweep linked here.
Ankeny Christian 25-25 Collins-Maxwell 5-3
Anna Weathers had six kills, Katie Quick posted 10 assists and Macey Nehring, Morgan Fincham and Adra Monahan all had five aces for Ankeny Christian.
Ankeny Christian 25-25 Waterloo Christian 15-23
Katie Quick had 22 assists, three kills and three aces, and Carley Craighead posted 10 kills. Anna Weathers also had a strong offensive performance with eight kills.
Ankeny Christian 25-25 Grand View Christian 22-19
Ankeny Christian’s Katie Quick finished with 18 assists, nine digs, three aces and three kills, Carley Craighead had a team-best six kills and Riese Gjerde posted five aces.
AREA MISSOURI
Rock Port 25-22-25-25 South Holt 20-25-23-20
Tanea Whaley led South Holt with 11 kills while Mylee Prussman finished with 17 digs for the Knights. Brianna Biondo and Prussman also served five aces each, and Hadley Coleman had 15 assists.
Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 North Nodaway 7-20-15
Paige Hanson had eight assists sand Sven aces, and Anastyn Nielson posted five kills for Nodaway Valley in the win. Alexis Maurer chipped in six kills and two aces, and Savanna and Sydney Marriott led the defense with nine digs each. Savanna also had nine assists and four kills.
Other Area Missouri
East Atchison 3 Mound City 0
Maryville 25-25-25 Plattsburg 11-15-9
AREA NEBRASKA
Diller-Odell 25-23-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 20-25-22
Aspen Meyer had 12 kills and three aces while Sofia Fulton posted 10 digs and 23 assists for Lourdes Central Catholic.
Lincoln Christian 25-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 18-20
Aspen Meyer had another big match for Lourdes Central Catholic with 13 kills while Sofia Fulton pitched in 15 assists and eights digs.
Other Area Nebraska
York 25-25 Plattsmouth 17-15
Malcolm 25-25 Plattsmouth 7-23
Wahoo 25-25-25 Ashland-Greenwood 19-20-11
Falls City 23-25-25 Weeping Water 25-22-16
Freeman 25-25 Weeping Water 12-10
Freeman 26-25 Falls City 24-15
Humboldt-TRS at Auburn (MISSING)
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25-25 Cedar Bluffs 8-14-13
Louisville 25-20-25-25 Arlington 7-25-9-18
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25 Pawnee City 21-11
Falls City Sacred Heart Southern (MISSING)