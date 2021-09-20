(KMAland) -- Stanton went 2-0, Glidden-Ralston grabbed an RVC win, Essex won in five and more from the Monday night in KMAland volleyball.
NC: Stanton 26-25 Southwest Valley 24-19
Jenna Stephens led the Viqueens with 11 kills, Elly McDonald passed out 10 assists and Leah Sandin had 12 digs. Evy Stoakes posted two solo blocks, and Marleigh Johnson ended up with eight digs and three aces.
Ryanne Mullen passed out 12 assists and Maggie Haer had nine digs for Southwest Valley in the loss. Kyli Aldrich posted a team-high five kills.
NC: Stanton 25-25 East Union 10-12
Marleigh Johnson had eights kills, Evy Stoakes served four aces and Jenna Stephens had two solo blocks for the Viqueens.
POI: Southwest Valley 25-25 East Union 18-19
Samantha Larsen led Southwest Valley with six kills while Charlee Larsen finished with seven digs and five kills. Tieney Dalton added five kills, and Ryanne Mullen passed out 20 assists.
RVC: Glidden-Ralston 25-25-23-25 Coon Rapids-Bayard 15-22-25-17
Grace Johnson had 17 assists and six digs, and Breeley Clayburg pitched in 14 kills for Coon Rapids-Bayard in the loss. Brynn Bass also had 10 kills, and Lacie Davis finished with nine digs. Jessica Evans added six blocks and four kills.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Pride of Iowa Conference
Rolling Valley Conference
Non-Conference
Seymour at Centerville Tournament
Van Buren County 21-21 Moravia 9-13
Moravia Cardinal
Moravia Pekin
Missouri/Nebraska
Mound City 3 North Platte 1
North Nodaway at South Harrison
Malcolm 25-25 Palmyra 13-18
York 25-25 Palmyra 20-14