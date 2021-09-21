(KMAland) -- East Mills held off F-M, Underwood, Riverside & Mo Valley had big WIC wins, Boyer Valley took down Woodbine, Lamoni stayed unbeaten, Mound City won in five, Syracuse, Falls City & Sacred Heart went 2-0 and more from KMAland volleyball on Tuesday.
H-10: Clarinda 25-25-25 Shenandoah 22-19-23
Paige Millikan had 15 kills to lead Clarinda in the victory. Click here for the complete recap.
H-10: Glenwood 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 8-9-21
Lauren Roenfeldt had 24 assists for Glenwood in the workmanlike win. Brynlee Arnold added eight kills and four aces, Charley Hernandez finished with 12 digs and six kills and Abby Hughes pitched in 10 digs.
Kaylie Baker had six assists, Sophie Sonnichsen and Anna Wiges posted seven digs and Hannah Slater added three kills for the Monarchs in the loss.
H-10: Lewis Central 3 Harlan 0
Maci Schmitz had a double-double for Harlan with 17 assists, 10 digs and three aces, and Zophi Hendricks pitched in seven kills.
H-10: Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Creston 10-10-12
Sophie Badding and Frannie Glynn led Kuemper Catholic with 10 kills and two blocks each while Kamryn Venner added nine winners. Ashlyn Badding posted 38 assists, and Kenya Prescott tallied a team-high 13 digs.
CORNER: Griswold 25-25-25 Essex 13-13-8
Lydia Greiman had 14 assist and seven aces to lift Griswold. Brenna Rossell posted 13 kills and three aces, Makenna Askeland had six kills and four aces and Anna Kelley posted 10 digs. Carolina Arcia pitched in 11 assists and six digs for the Tigers.
CORNER: East Mills 25-17-25-25 Fremont-Mills 12-25-21-22
Emily Williams had a huge night with 25 kills and 19 digs while Miah Urban passed out 38 assists, Jaimee Davis addd nine kills and three blocks and Mia Goodman tallied 19 digs.
Kaelyn Driskell finished with 24 assists, 10 digs and three blocks for Fremont-Mills in the loss. Teagan Ewalt added 11 kills and seven blocks, Ryleigh Ewalt pitched in 21 digs and Macy Mitchell tallied 13 digs and three aces.
WIC: Underwood 25-23-25-25 Audubon 18-25-6-12
Jaci Christensen led Audubon with eight kills and eight digs while Aleah Hermansen posted 13 digs and six kills.
WIC: Riverside 28-16-25-25 Logan-Magnolia 26-25-15-18
Veronica Andrusyshyn had 18 kills, nine digs, seven assists and three aces for Riverside in the win. Mackenzie Olmstead-Mitchell added 19 kills, and Madison Baldwin finished with 26 digs.
WIC: Missouri Valley 25-26-25 AHSTW 21-24-18
Maya Contreraz led Missouri Valley with a 14-assist, 13-dig double-double while also serving in four aces. Ella Myler tallied 14 kills and four blocks, Henley Arbaugh had a team-best 15 assists and Addi Huegli pithed in 12 digs.
For AHSTW, Ally Myers (23 assists, 13 digs) and Natalie Hagadon (11 kills, 13 digs) both had double-doubles. Halle Hall added 10 kills.
WIC: Treynor 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 14-13-18
Maddie Lewis had nine kills and five digs while Emma Flathers passed out 24 assists to lead Treynor.
POI: Southwest Valley 25-25-17-25 Lenox 20-15-25-11
Charlee Larsen led Southwest Valley with 12 kills while Samantha Larsen had a big night with nine kills and five blocks. Kyli Aldrich pitcher in nine winners, Ryanne Mullen had 32 assists and Maggie Haer led with 14 digs. Norah Lund also had 12 digs in the win.
RVC: Boyer Valley 25-25-19-25 Woodbine 17-13-25-16
Leah Cooper topped Boyer Valley with 19 digs and 13 kills while Jess O’Day added 10 winners in the victory. Lauren Malone (31 assists), Kristen Neilsen (15 digs) and Talia Burkhart (4 blocks) also had strong nights for the Bulldogs.
RVC: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 25-20-25-25 Ar-We-Va 13-25-20-14
Delaney Schurke finished with 26 assists for Ar-We-Va in the loss. Kora Obrecht aded 13 kills and 10 digs, Maggie Ragaller posted 23 digs, six kills and three blocks and Timberlen Koch pitched in 10 digs. Jamie Hausman added five kills and 15 digs for the Rockets.
RVC: CAM 25-25-25 Paton-Churdan 16-13-7
Emma Stream topped Paton-Churdan with five kills and four digs.
MRC: Sioux City East 25-25-25 Thomas Jefferson 12-10-11
Lucy Mehlhaff had 17 assists and five aces, and Megan Callahan posted 14 digs and six aces for Sioux City East. Alex Radcliffe had a team-high nine kills, Addie Harris added seven kills and two blocks and Mackenzie Crawford and Taylor Drent had six kills each.
BLUE: Murray 25-25 Moravia 16-18; Murray 25-25 Melcher-Dallas 13-10
Teryn Shield had a team-high 10 kills and seven digs for the night while Jayda Chew posted 21 assists and seven aces. Chloe Church also had seven kill, and Calleigh Klein finished with five kills and two blocks.
BLUE: Ankeny Christian 25-25-25 Moulton-Udell 8-7-6
Katie Quick had 20 assists and nine aces, and Anna Weathers (9 kills) and Carley Craighead (8 kills) combined on 17 kills for Ankeny Christian.
BLUE: Diagonal 7-25-15 Seymour 25-23-9
Alaina Whittington topped Diagonal with eight assists while Taylor Lumbard had eight kills and 13 digs. Kerrigan Mobley pitched in 10 digs for the Maroons.
BLUE: Mormon Trail 25-25 Diagonal 16-19
Kira Egly and Taylor Lumbard had three kills each, and Lauren Burton posted two blocks and eight digs. Egly also had nine digs, and Burton served two aces for Diagonal.
MO: East Atchison 25-25-25 Union Star 14-12-23
Claire Martin had 23 assists while Lizzie Schlueter added five aces and two blocks. Sophia Martin slammed in nine kills and pitched in nine digs.
MO: St. Joseph Christian 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 17-18-8
Savanna Marriott had 13 digs for Nodaway Valley in the loss.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Corner Conference
Western Iowa Conference
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 Bedford 16-19-19
Southeast Warren 25-25-26 Central Decatur 17-12-24
Wayne at East Union
Rolling Valley Conference
Missouri River Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25-25 Abraham Lincoln 8-16-16
Sioux City West 3 LeMars 1
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 25-25 Twin Cedars 21-20
Twin Cedars 25-25 Orient-Macksburg 11-22
Lamoni 25-25 Orient-Macksburg 9-12
Murray 25-25 Moravia 16-18
Murray 25-25 Melcher-Dallas 13-10
Moravia Melcher-Dallas
Diagonal 7-25-15 Seymour 25-23-9
Mormon Trail 25-25 Diagonal 16-19
Mormon Trail Seymour
Non-Conference
Heartland Christian 25-25-25 Iowa School for the Deaf 3-21-8
Missouri/Nebraska
Rock Port 19-26-25-25 South Holt 25-24-14-23
Mound City 25-25-x-23-16 North Nodaway 16-15-x-25-14
Maryville 3 Plattsburg 0
Wahoo 25-27-25 Ashland-Greenwood 16-25-16
Arlington 25-19-25-25 Louisville 19-25-21-18
Syracuse 25-25 Conestoga 3-5
Syracuse 25-25 Malcolm 19-23
Malcolm 2 Conestoga 0
Falls City 25-25 Freeman 20-16
Falls City 25-25 Weeping Water 6-15
Freeman 2 Weeping Water 0
Auburn 25-25-25 Humboldt-TRS 22-21-18
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25-25 Cedar Bluffs 13-9-16
Diller-Odell 25-22-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 18-25-21
Lourdes Central Catholic 20-25-25 Lincoln Christian 25-19-23
Falls City Sacred Heart 225-25 Pawnee City 9-14
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25 Southern 17-18