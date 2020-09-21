(KMAland) -- Stanton went 2-0, Essex picked up a win, Nodaway Valley handled business and more from the night in KMAland volleyball action.
NC: Stanton 25-25 East Union 11-10
Tara Peterson had a team-high 11 kills while Jenna Stephens added seven kills, five digs and two aces for Stanton in the victory.
NC: Stanton 25-25 Southwest Valley 21-14
Nicole Vorhies posted 10 assists, eight digs and two blocks for Stanton in the win. Tara Peterson finished with 12 kills while Brooklyn Silva chipped in nine assists. Brooklyn Adams added nine digs, and Jenna Stephens finished with six kills and two blocks.
Isabelle Inman had nine assists for Southwest Valley, and Norah Lund topped the team with seven digs. Kyli Aldrich and Marah Lund both finished with three kills for the Timberwolves.
NC: Essex 25-25-25 Heartland Christian 22-16-16
Elise Dailey filled up the boxscore with 10 kills, nine digs and three blocks for Essex. Hailee Barrett added six kills, 10 digs and four aces, and Helen Nicholas finished with 13 assists and eight digs.
POI: Southwest Valley 25-21-15 East Union 10-25-11
Marah Larsen led Southwest Valley with eight kills, four digs and three aces while Norah Lund served four aces and Isabelle Inman had 10 assists.
POI: Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 Mount Ayr 18-13-14
Corinne Bond had 24 kills, 12 digs and four blocks to lift Nodaway Valley in the sweep. Maddax DeVault added 11 kills and 13 digs, and Lexi Shike finished with 28 assists, nine digs and six kills.
Also for Nodaway Valley, Natalie Yonker had 12 digs, and Lindsey Davis served in three aces.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley 25-21-15 East Union 10-25-11
Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 Mount Ayr 18-13-14
Other Area Iowa
Stanton 25-25 East Union 11-10
Stanton 25-25 Southwest Valley 21-14
Essex 25-25-25 Heartland Christian 22-16-16
Cardinal 25-25 Moravia 22-16
Area Missouri/Nebraska
Mound City 25-25-21-25 North Platte 17-14-25-20
North Nodaway 25-25-25 South Harrison 8-14-11
Malcolm 23-25-25 Palmyra 25-13-14
York 25-25 Palmyra 20-19