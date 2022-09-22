(KMAland) -- Clarinda, Sidney, Missouri Valley, Woodbine, East Atchison, Nebraska City and Johnson County Central were among the KMAland volleyball winners on Thursday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Atlantic 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 15-22-15
Kaitlyn Bruhn and Addison Inman both had five kills each, and Kaylie Bake finished with 12 assists for the Monarchs. Anna Wiges totaled nine digs in the loss.
Other Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda 25-23-25-25 Creston 8-25-12-19
CORNER CONFERENCE
Sidney 25-25-25 Hamburg 3-2-4
Ava Osborn led Sidney with 12 assists while Avery Dowling added eight assists and four kills. Kaden Payne and Aunika Hayes totaled seven kills each in the win.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Audubon 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 10-15-14
Mattie Nielsen and Harlow Miller led Audubon with six kills each, and Addie Hocker passed out 17 assists in the win. Miller pitched in 4.0 blocks and seven aces for the Wheelers.
Missouri Valley 25-25-25 Logan-Magnolia 11-17-19
Ella Myler had 12 kills and 16 digs, Ava Hilts added 11 kills and seven digs and Maya Contreraz posted 20 assists and 13 digs for Missouri Valley.
Kattie Troxel had 12 assists and eight kills for Logan-Magnolia. Macanna Guritz had a team-best 11 kills and tallied eight digs, and Cara Ohl had 10 digs for Lo-Ma.
Tri-Center 25-25-25 AHSTW 16-17-22
Tri-Center had a balanced performance with 11 kills from Mikenzie Brewer and 10 out of Emile Sorenson. Meya Wingert had 34 assists in the victory. Hope McPhillips and Wingert both had six aces.
Saydi Paulson led AHSTW with seven kills, and Halle Goodman posted 12 assists. Grace Porter tallied 16 digs for the Vikings.
Treynor 22-22-25-25-15 Riverside 25-25-14-21-7
Treynor came back from a two-set deficit to take down Riverside in KMAland volleyball. Check out the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Wayne 22-25-19-26-15 East Union 25-21-25-24-8
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Woodbine 25-25-25 Coon Rapids-Bayard 15-19-22
Gracy Johnson topped Coon Rapids-Bayard with 12 assists, seven digs and two kills while Anna Hart added 11 digs, five kills and three aces. Malia Clayburg pitched in five kills, four digs and three blocks, and Lacie Davis tallied 17 digs and three assists for the Crusaders.
Other Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley at Ar-We-Va
CAM 25-25-25 West Harrison 14-9-9
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 25-25-25 Paton-Churdan 14-11-18
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Ankeny Christian 25-25-25 Diagonal 8-16-7
Taylor Lumbard had six kills and 10 digs to lead Diagonal in the defeat.
Seymour 21-25-25-25 Moravia 25-13-8-22
Maysen Trimble (14), Olivia Power (13) and Taylor Ruby (10) all had double-digit kills for Seymour in the win. Kaitlyn Keller passed out 34 assists, and Trimble finished with 10 digs and 9.0 blocks. Gracie Peck had a strong defensive match with 21 digs.
Twin Cedars 25-25-25 Moulton-Udell 17-20-7
Rylee Dunkin had 14 assists, four digs, three kills and three aces for Twin Cedars in the win. Sophie Lyle added eight kills, seven digs an five aces, and Jillian French tallied 20 digs with four kills and three aces.
Other Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg at Mormon Trail
Lamoni 25-25-25 Murray 17-16-20
NON-CONFERENCE
Harlan 25-25-25 ACGC 21-19-16
Haley Bladt and Erica Rust posted seven kills each, and Sammie Ineson and Hope Preston had six winners apiece for Harlan.
Other Non-Conference
Western Christian 25-25-25 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 16-16-14
Omaha South at Thomas Jefferson
AREA MISSOURI
East Atchison 25-25-25 North Nodaway 6-11-7
Natalie Hedlund had 12 kills while Claire Martin posted 28 assists and 10 digs to lead East Atchison in the win. Tessa Rolf posted six aces for the Wolves.
Other Area Missouri
Union Star at Mound City
South Holt 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 21-14-12
Cameron 25-25-25 Maryville 16-18-22
AREA NEBRASKA
Nebraska City 19-25-25 Roncalli Catholic 25-21-20
Halle Thompson had a big performance for Nebraska City with 17 kills and 21 digs while Ivey Dosal was impressive with 16 digs of her own. Casey Smith added 26 assists and 11 digs for the Pioneers.
Ralston 25-21-25 Nebraska City 20-25-16
Halle Thompson had nine kills and Brooke Thorne posted seven winners for Nebraska City. Ivey Dostal had a team-high 19 digs and Thompson posted 14 digs. Casey Smith added 19 assists.
Johnson County Central 22-25-25-24-15 Southern 25-12-20-26-7
Ashley Beethe had a big night for Johnson County Central with 18 kills, 17 digs and four aces, and Bailee Sterup added 14 kills, 16 digs and three aces. Sunnie Rother had a strong performance, too, with nine kills, 14 digs and two blocks, and Arely Cabrales set a new school record for assists in a match with 45 to go with 14 digs and three aces.
Freeman 27-24-25-25 Johnson-Brock 25-26-17-22
Natalie Knippelmeyer and Taryn Ottemann had 10 kills each, and Ottemann posted seven blocks in the Johnson-Brock loss. Chloe Vice added 18 digs, and Kolbi Davis had 11 schools. Olivia Nichols posted 15 assists for the Eagles.
Other Area Nebraska
Plattsmouth 17-25-25-25 Louisville 25-16-14-15
Falls City 25-28 Lourdes Central Catholic 22-26
Syracuse 23-25-25 Falls City 25-9-22
Syracuse 26-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 24-21
Palmyra 25-25-25 Auburn 12-22-18
Conestoga Arlington
Conestoga Logan View
Ashland-Greenwood 25-25-25 Fort Calhoun 12-22-17
Falls City Sacred Heart 20-25-25-25 Lewiston 25-14-17-18