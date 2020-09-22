(KMAland) -- Big wins for Harlan, Lo-Ma, Lenox, Glidden-Ralston, Rock Port, Auburn and plenty more on Tuesday in KMAland volleyball action.
H-10: Clarinda 25-22-25-25 Shenandoah 18-25-19-18
Find the complete recap from Clarinda’s four-set win at our Local Sports News Page.
H-10: Glenwood 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 17-16-20
Hannah Neemann had a double-double with 11 kills and 14 digs, and Kennedy Marten added one of her own with 24 assists and 10 digs for Denison-Schleswig. Paige Andersen chipped in nine kills and 13 digs, and Sophie Sonnichsen had 14 digs.
H-10: Harlan 25-20-25-25 Lewis Central 21-25-23-16
Sophia Hendricks had 13 kills while Claire Schmitz added eight kills and six blocks to lead Harlan.
Anna Strohmeier topped Lewis Central with eight kills.
CORNER: Griswold 25-25-25 Essex 13-23-21
Griswold had a balanced offensive attack with Kalainee Teaney (10 kills), Brenna Rossell (9 kills), Haylee Pennock (7 kills) and Josie Mundorf (6 kills) combining for 32 kills on the night.
Lydia Greiman had 27 assist and five aces, Rossell chipped in 16 digs and Ashlyn Brownlee (12), Whitney Pennock (10) and Anna Kelley (10) all had at least 10 digs for the Tigers.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 25-25-25 Riverside 16-15-18
Ruby Nolting topped Logan-Magnolia with 12 kills while Emme Lake had 15 assists and Ashlyn Doiel passed out 12 helpers.
POI: Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 Bedford 16-16-15
Corinne Bond had nine kills and eight aces for Nodaway Valley while Lexi Shike passed out 21 assists and Maddax DeVault had a team-high 11 digs.
POI: Lenox 25-18-22-25-15 Southwest Valley 21-25-25-21-6
Marah Larsen had 18 kills for Southwest Valley in the five-set loss. Isabelle Inman added 26 assists while Maggie Haer had 13 digs.
RVC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-25-25 Ar-We-Va 11-19-18
Alexa Culbertson and Brynn Bass had 10 kills each, Cassidy Baker passed out 26 assists and Breely Clayburg led with three blocks. Chloe Parkis also had five aces for the Crusaders.
RVC: Glidden-Ralston 23-25-25-23-15 Paton-Churdan 25-21-13-25-19
Gretchen Wallace had 16 kills and five blocks for Glidden-Ralston.
BLUE: Murray 25-25 Moravia 18-22
BLUE: Murray 25-25 Diagonal 16-11
Twila Barber led Murray with 10 kills while Teryn Shields and Kinzee Eggers added eight winners each. Eggers also had four blocks while Jayda Chew chipped in 24 assists and three aces.
NE: Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25 Freeman 18-13
NE: Lourdes Central Catholic 25-26 Lincoln Christian 18-24
Aspen Meyer had nine kills and nine digs in the victory over rLIncoln Christian while Sofia Fulton passed out 16 assists.
In the victory over Freeman, Gina McGowen had a team-high nine kills, Meyer added eight winners and Fulton passed out 11 assists.
NE: Arlington 25-14-25-25 Louisville 21-25-21-16
Lea Kalkowski led Louisville with 35 assists, 11 digs and four aces while McKenzie Norris had 15 kills and Lexi Hans finished with 13 winners.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda 25-22-25-25 Shenandoah 18-25-19-18
Glenwood 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 17-16-20
Harlan 25-20-25-25 Lewis Central 21-25-23-16
Corner Conference
Griswold 25-25-25 Essex 13-23-21
Western Iowa Conference
Logan-Magnolia 25-25-25 Riverside 16-15-18
Treynor 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 20-7-16
Missouri Valley 13-25-25-29 AHSTW 25-17-16-27
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 Bedford 16-16-15
Lenox 25-18-22-25-15 Southwest Valley 21-25-25-21-6
Wayne 25-14-29-23-15 East Union 13-25-27-25-10
Southeast Warren def. Central Decatur
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-25-25 Ar-We-Va 11-19-18
Boyer Valley at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Glidden-Ralston 23-25-25-23-15 Paton-Churdan 25-21-13-25-19
CAM 3 West Harrison 1
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 25-25-25 Thomas Jefferson 12-15-8
Sioux City North 23-25-25-25 Bishop Heelan Catholic 25-22-16-19
Sioux City West at LeMars
Bluegrass Conference
Seymour at Lamoni
Orient-Macksburg at Mormon Trail
Orient-Macksburg vs. Melcher-Dallas (at Mormon Trail)
Moravia vs. Diagonal (at Murray)
Murray 25-25 Moravia 18-22
Murray 25-25 Diagonal 16-11
Moravia 25-25 Diagonal 5-18
Moulton-Udell at Twin Cedars
Ankeny Christian vs. Moulton-Udell (at Twin Cedars)
Ankeny Christian at Twin Cedars
Melcher-Dallas at Mormon Trail
Other Area Iowa
PCM 25-25-25 Martensdale-St. Marys 3-16-17
Area Missouri/Nebraska
East Atchison 3 Union Star 0
Rock Port 23-25-25-26 South Holt 25-15-7-24
Nodaway-Holt 25-25-25 West Nodaway 20-13-20
Mound City 25-25-17-25 North Nodaway 19-19-25-22
Plattsburg at Maryville
Auburn 25-23-16-25-15 Humboldt-TRS 14-25-25-22-11
Syracuse 25-25-25 Conestoga 13-18-15
Diller-Odell 25-25-25 Sterling 8-23-6
Elmwood-Murdock 15-25-25-25 Johnson County Central 25-23-18-19
Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25 Freeman 18-13
Lourdes Central Catholic 25-26 Lincoln Christian 18-24
Arlington 25-14-25-25 Louisville 21-25-21-16