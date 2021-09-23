(KMAland) -- Big wins for plenty, including Clarinda, Fremont-Mills, St. Albert, IKM-Manning, Tri-Center, Woodbine, SC North, Rock Port & many more in KMAland volleyball on Thursday.
H-10: Lewis Central 25-25-25 Shenandoah 7-18-11
Anna Galles and Anna Strohmeier had eight kills each, and Maddie Bergman pitched in seven winners for Lewis Central in the win.
H-10: Red Oak 25-25-25 Creston 11-9-16
Merced Ramirez had 15 assists, Lexi Johnson posted 12 kills and Tory Carrick had 16 digs to lead Red Oak in the win. Liz Carbaugh pitched in seven kills and three blocks, and Lennon O’Neal served three aces.
H-10: St. Albert 25-25-15-25 Atlantic 17-23-25-23
Lauren Williams had 13 kills, 15 digs and two blocks for St. Albert in the win. Landry Miller added 23 digs, Maddy Horvath posted 21 assists and three aces and Ella Klusman passed out 11 assists for the Saintes.
Aubrey Guyer led Atlantic with 16 kills and 14 digs while Lexi Noelck passed out 23 assists. Jada Jensen added 19 assists, Ava Rush tallied a team-high 25 digs and Abby Smith finished with 14 digs. Jada Jensen also had 19 assists for the Trojans.
NC: Fremont-Mills 25-26-25 East Atchison 10-24-8
Claire Martin had 13 assists and 12 digs for East Atchison in the loss. Natalie Hedlund added eight kills, and Tommi Martin finished with four blocks.
WIC: IKM-Manning 25-25-25 Audubon 20-13-17
Bianca Cadwell had 13 kills, 11 digs and two aces for IKM-Manning in the sweep.
Kylee Hartl had 18 digs and Jaci Christensen finished with eight kills for Audubon in the loss.
WIC: Treynor 25-25-30-25 Riverside 14-9-32-17 (Game on KMA Radio/Video)
Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
WIC: Tri-Center 25-26-26 AHSTW 18-24-24
Ally Meyers (26 assists, 14 digs) and Natalie Hagadon (15 kills, 16 digs) had double-doubles while Delaney Goshorn finished with six blocks and Grace Porter (13) and Darian Hansen (10) combined on 23 digs for AHSTW in the loss.
RVC: Boyer Valley 25-26-25 Ar-We-Va 12-24-11
Boyer Valley’s Leah Cooper had 11 kills, Jess O’Day pitched in eight winners and Lauren Malone passed out 29 assists. Kristen Neilsen added a team-best seven digs.
Jamie Hausman had a team-high nine kills and three aces for Ar-We-Va in the defeat. Delaney Schurke added nine assists, Kora Obrecht had eight digs and Maggie Ragaller finished with 11 digs and five kills.
RVC: Woodbine 23-25-25-25 Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-17-23-14
Lacie Davis had 20 digs, Breeley Clayburg put down 13 kills and Haley Halbur (11) and Grace Johnson (10) combined on 21 assists for Coon Rapids-Bayard in the defeat.
MRC: Sioux City North 25-21-34-26 Bishop Heelan Catholic 15-25-32-24
Maddie Gengler led Heelan with 18 assist and 21 digs, and Grace Nelson posted eight kills and eight blocks. Maddie LaFleur handed out 23 assists, Lauren LaFleur had 16 kills and five blocks and Ava Higman had a team-best 25 digs in the defeat.
BLUE: Lamoni 25-25-25 Murray 9-15-15
Chloe Church had five kills and six digs, and Jayda Chew passed out eight assists for Murray in the defeat.
MO: Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 North Nodaway 18-18-23
Savanna Marriott had 20 digs, Reagan Hagey pitched in seven kills and Kloe Jenkins had seven kills and seven digs for Nodaway Valley.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Lewis Central 25-25-25 Shenandoah 7-18-11
Red Oak 25-25-25 Creston 11-9-16
St. Albert 25-25-15-25 Atlantic 17-23-25-23
Western Iowa Conference
IKM-Manning 25-25-25 Audubon 20-13-17
Treynor 25-25-30-25 Riverside 14-9-32-17
Tri-Center 25-26-26 AHSTW 18-24-24
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley 25-26-25 Ar-We-Va 12-24-11
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 25-25-25 Paton-Churdan 17-17-17
Woodbine 23-25-25-25 Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-17-23-14
CAM 25-25-25 West Harrison 15-13-16
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City North 25-21-34-26 Bishop Heelan Catholic 15-25-32-24
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 25-25-25 Murray 9-15-15
Mormon Trail at Orient-Macksburg
Moulton-Udell at Twin Cedars
Ankeny Christian Academy 25-25-25 Diagonal 11-15-10
Non-Conference
Clarinda 25-25-27 Mount Ayr 19-15-25
Fremont-Mills 25-26-25 East Atchison 10-24-8
Western Christian 25-20-25-25 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 23-25-16-18
Missouri/Nebraska
Rock Port 25-26-25 King City 21-24-11
Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 North Nodaway 18-18-23
South Holt 3 Mound City 1
Cameron at Maryville
Nebraska City 11-26-25 Ralston 25-24-23
Roncalli Catholic 25-25 Nebraska City 12-11
Arlington 11-25-25 Conestoga 25-17-13
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 25-25 Conestoga 16-12
Syracuse 25-25 Falls City 16-18
Syracuse 25-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 11-23
Falls City 25-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 22-21
Ashland-Greenwood 25-25-25 Fort Calhoun 18-15-17
Palmyra 25-25-25 Auburn 17-15-17
Johnson-Brock 3 Freeman 0
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25-25 Lewiston 9-11-13