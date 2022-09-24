(KMAland) -- East Mills, CAM and Palmyra all won team championships while Sioux City North and Johnson County Central claimed runner-up at they respective volleyball tournament on Saturday.
NEVADA TOURNAMENT
Glenwood and Harlan both went 1-3 at the Nevada Tournament on Saturday. Harlan picked up a poo play win over Des Moines Lincoln while Glenwood took down Carroll in their lone pool-play victory. Both teams fell out of the Silver Bracket with losses to Iowa Falls-Alden (Harlan) and Bondurant-Farrar (Glenwood).
View the KMAland results from the tournament below:
POOL B
Dallas Center-Grimes 21-21 Harlan 15-14
Ballard 21-21 Harlan 12-14
Harlan 21-21 Des Moines Lincoln 10-11
POOL D
Des Moines Christian 21-21 Glenwood 11-7
Lake Mills 21-26 Glenwood 14-24
Glenwood 19-21-15 Carroll 21-x-9
BRACKET PLAY
Iowa Falls-Alden 20-21-15 Harlan 22-19-12
Bondurant-Farrar 21-21 Glenwood 15-18
SIOUX CITY EAST INVITATIONAL
Sioux City North went 4-2 and claimed a second-place finish at the Sioux City East Invitational on Saturday. Abraham Lincoln was also 4-2, but they ended up third due to the head-to-head loss to North.
Bishop Heelan Catholic (3-3), Sioux City East (2-4) and Lewis Central (2-4) finished fourth, fifth and sixth, respectively. View the KMAland scores below:
Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Lewis Central 18-17
Lewis Central 23-21 Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-3
Lewis Central 21-21 Sheldon 19-15
Sioux City North 21-19-15 Lewis Central 12-21-7
Hinton 21-21 Lewis Central 18-13
Sioux City East 21-19-15 Lewis Central 16-21-3
Abraham Lincoln 21-22 Sioux City East 16-20
Abraham Lincoln 21-19-15 Bishop Heelan Catholic 18-21-13
Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Sheldon 13-21
Sioux City North 21-21 Abraham Lincoln 13-12
Hinton 21-21 Abraham Lincoln 9-19
Bishop Heelan Catholic 17-21-15 Sioux City East 21-18-11
Sioux City East 21-21 Sheldon 18-18
Sioux City North 21-21 Sioux City East 14-18
Hinton 21-21 Sioux City East 19-15
Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Sioux City North 17-15
Sioux City North 20-21-15 Sheldon 22-13-3
Hinton 21-19-15 Sioux City North 9-21-9
Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Sheldon 17-15
Hinton 21-21 Bishop Heelan Catholic 9-19
BEDFORD TOURNAMENT
East Mills claimed the Bedford Tournament championship with a pair of impressive wins over Corner Conference rivals, Sidney and Stanton, on Saturday.
The Wolverines were 2-1 in pool play with wins over Mount Ayr and Lamoni and a loss to Stanton. They followed by beating Sidney in a semifinal and then followed that up with a championship win over Stanton.
Stanton was 4-1 on their day with a 3-0 mark in pool play, beating East Mills, Mount Ayr and Lamoni and then took a win over St. Albert in a semifinal. Sidney won Pool A in beating St. Albert, Bedford and Mid-Buchanan — all in straight sets — and St. Albert was second in the pool with a sweep of Bedford and a three-set win over Mid-Buchanan.
In addition, Bedford beat Mount Ayr in a consolation semifinal before falling to Mid-Buchanan in the fifth-place match. Mount Ayr went 1-3, and Lamoni was 0-4 at the tournament.
Check out the complete scoreboard for KMAland teams at the tournament below:
POOL A
Sidney 21-21 St. Albert 17-9
St. Albert 21-21 Bedford 13-10
St. Albert 19-21-15 Mid-Buchanan 21-12-12
Sidney 21-21 Bedford 12-9
Sidney 21-21 Mid-Buchanan 13-17
Mic-Buchanan 21-21 Bedford 16-9
POOL B
Stanton 20-21-15 East Mills 22-18-8
East Mills 21-21 Mount Ayr 5-9
East Mills 21-21 Lamoni 6-5
Stanton 21-21 Mount Ayr 6-5
Stanton 21-21 Lamoni 7-7
Mount Ayr 21-17-15 Lamoni 11-21-11
BRACKET PLAY
Semifinal: Stanton def. St. Albert
Semifinal: East Mills 17-21-15 Sidney 21-15-9
Championship: East Mills 25-17-21 Stanton 20-25-19
Consolation: Bedford def. Mount Ayr
Consolation: Mid-Buchanan def. Lamoni
Consolation Final: Mid-Buchanan def. Bedford
SOUTHWEST VALLEY TOURNAMENT
CAM won the Southwest Valley Tournament on Saturday. The Cougars were winners of Pool B with victories in three sets over AHSTW and Lenox and a sweep of Diagonal. In bracket play, they followed by beating Clarke in three and Southwest Valley in another three-set battle.
Southwest Valley went 2-1 in Pool A with wins over Exira/EHK and Clarke and a loss to Fremont-Mills. Lenox was 2-1 in Pool B and then bounced back from their semifinal loss to claim third with a win over Clarke.
View the KMAland results from the tournament below:
POOL A
Fremont-Mills 16-22-15 Southwest Valley 21-20-12
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 21-15-15 Fremont-Mills 19-21-10
Clarke 15-21-15 Fremont-Mills 21-19-8
Southwest Valley 21-21 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 14-9
Southwest Valley 21-21 Clarke 12-14
Clarke 21-14-15 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 11-21-5
POOL B
Lenox 21-21 AHSTW 17-16
CAM 19-21-15 AHSTW 21-14-13
AHSTW 21-26 Diagonal 10-24
CAM 21-16-15 Lenox 15-21-11
Lenox 21-21 Diagonal 14-16
CAM 21-21 Diagonal 11-18
BRACKET PLAY
Southwest Valley 21-21 Lenox 19-13
CAM 21-18-17 Clarke 11-21-15
Championship: CAM 19-25-15 Southwest Valley 25-22-13
Consolation: Lenox 13-21-15 Clarke 21-16-12
HMS TOURNAMENT
No results reported.
POOL B
Sioux City West Gehlen Catholic
Sioux City West Trinity Christian
Sioux City West Newell-Fonda
SPENCER TOURNAMENT
LeMars struggled to a 1-4 day at the Spencer Tournament on Saturday. The Bulldogs were winners over Mason City in straight sets, but they lost in three to Spencer and West Lyon and in two to Humboldt and Central Lyon.
View the KMAland scores from the tournament below:
LeMars 23-21 Mason City 21-10
Spencer 20-21-15 LeMars 22-19-12
West Lyon 21-20-15 LeMars 16-22-5
Humboldt 21-21 LeMars 13-9
Central Lyon 21-21 LeMars 19-15
UNITY CHRISTIAN TOURNAMENT
Sergeant Bluff-Luton went 1-3 at the Unity Christian Tournament. The Warriors swept Southwest Christian in the round robin format. However, they lost in two to Sioux Center and Sioux Falls Christian and in three to Unity Christian. View the KMAland scores from the tournament below:
Sioux Center 21-21 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 17-7
Sioux Falls Christian 21-21 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 17-18
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 Southwest Christian 11-14
Unity Christian 18-21-15 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-17-10
DUNKERTON TOURNAMENT
Ankeny Christian went 2-2 at the Dunkerton Tournament on Saturday. The Eagles beat both Turkey Valley and Waterloo Christian and lost to Aplington-Parkersburg in pool play. They advanced out of pool play into the championship bracket, where they lost in two straight to the host Dunkerton.
View the KMAland scores below:
POOL B
Ankeny Christian 21-21 Turkey Valley 11-14
Aplington-Parkersburg 21-21 Ankeny Christian 14-18
Ankeny Christian 21-22 Waterloo Christian 17-20
BRACKET PLAY
Dunkerton 25-25 Ankeny Christian 21-23
LOUISVILLE TOURNAMENT
Johnson County Central was the high finisher from KMAland at the Louisville Tournament, claiming a second-place finish after a three-set defeat to champion Douglas County West.
The Thunderbirds knocked off Auburn in two and Nebraska City in two to advance to the final. Nebraska City claimed fourth with a win over Cedar Bluffs and a loss in the third-place match to Omaha Mercy.
Weeping Water was fifth with a win over Auburn to close the day, and Louisville took down Cedar Bluffs for seventh. View the KMAland scores from the tournament below:
Douglas County West 25-25 Louisville 8-4
Omaha Mercy 25-25 Weeping Water 14-22
Nebraska City 25-25 Cedar Bluffs 18-10
Johnson County Central 25-25 Auburn 19-17
Semifinal: Johnson County Central 25-25 Nebraska City 12-19
Consolation Semifinal: Weeping Water 25-25 Louisville 23-16
Consolation Semifinal: Auburn 25-27 Cedar Bluffs 11-25
5th Place: Weeping Water 30-25 Auburn 28-23
7th Place: Louisville 25-25 Cedar Bluffs 17-23
3rd Place: Omaha Mercy 25-25 Nebraska City 17-10
Championship: Douglas County West 25-20-25 Johnson County Central 14-25-19
SANDY CREEK TOURNAMENT
Palmyra was impressive on their way to a 3-0 day at the Sandy Creek Tournament on Saturday. The Panthers swept Wilber-Clatonia, Friend and Sandy Creek. Check out the KMAland scores from the tournament below:
Palmyra 25-25 Wilber-Clatonia 13-22
Palmyra 25-25 Friend 9-14
Palmyra 25-25 Sandy Creek 14-14
Southern Tournament
Falls City was 2-0 in reported scores, claiming wins over Southern and Heartland at the Southern Tournament. Check out their scores below:
Falls City 25-25 Southern 18-18
Falls City Thayer Central
Falls City 25-25 Heartland 14-15
Axtell Tournament
No scores reported.
BLUE POOL
Falls City Sacred Heart Frankfort
Falls City Sacred Heart Linn
Falls City Sacred Heart Wetmore
BRACKET PLAY