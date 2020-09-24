(KMAland) -- Allie Petry reached 1,000 kills in a comeback win, Lo-Ma took down Mo Valley, CAM came from down two sets, Syracuse went 2-0 and more from the night in KMAland volleyball.
H-10: Red Oak 25-25-25 Creston 17-14-11
H-10: St. Albert 24-23-25-25-15 Atlantic 26-25-14-18-13
St. Albert senior Allie Petry reached 1,000 career kills on the night.
Haley Rasmussen had 26 assists while Alyssa Derby finished with 14 kills and five blocks for Atlantic.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 25-25-18-25 Missouri Valley 23-21-25-19
Ruby Nolting had a team-high 13 kills while Emme Lake (31 assists, 16 digs) and Macanna Guritz (10 kills, 11 digs) each had double-doubles for Logan-Magnolia. Courtney Ohl chipped in 10 kills and four aces, and Ashley Christians led with 21 digs.
WIC: Treynor 25-25-25 Riverside 17-16-22
Treynor setter Emma Flathers reached 1,000 career assists in the sweep for the Cardinals.
Izzy Bluml had five kills and a team-high 11 digs for Riverside in the defeat. Ari McGlade finished with 10 digs, and Kenna Ford added 11 assists and four kills.
RVC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 22-25-25-25 Woodbine 25-20-23-19
Cassidy Baker had 23 assists, Chloe Parkis added 36 digs and Alexa Culbertson finished with team-highs of eight kills and three blocks. Gracy Johnson pitched in 20 digs, and Brynn Bass had 15 digs.
BLUE: Murray 25-25-28 Lamoni 15-20-26
Teryn Shields topped Murray with seven kills while Twila Barber added six winners and Kinzee Eggers chipped in five kills and five blocks.
MO: East Atchison 25-25-25 West Nodaway 12-12-18
Brynnan Poppa had 19 assists while Ella Rolf added 13 digs and Natalie Hedlund had a team-high eight kills for East Atchison. Emilee Caudill served five aces in the victory.
MO: Nodaway-Holt 25-25-25-25 North Nodaway 27-10-20-21
Shaina Culp had 21 points, eight digs and three aces for Nodaway-Holt while Payton Walker added 11 kills of her own. Krista Hart finished the night with 38 assists.
NE: Lourdes Central Catholic 23-25-25 Falls City 25-17-12
Aspen Meyer had 15 kills and 12 digs, Sofia Fulton passed out 28 assists and Emma Heng had 10 digs for Lourdes Central Catholic.
NE: Syracuse 25-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 13-12
Halle Wilhelm had 15 assists while Lily Vollertsen slammed in seven kills to lead Syracuse.
NE: Syracuse 25-25 Falls City 10-12
Halle Wilhelm had 22 assists and eight digs while Lindsey Moss and Delainey Cast added nine kills apiece for Syracuse.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Western Iowa Conference
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 13-25-17-25-20 Ar-We-Va 25-18-25-21-18
Boyer Valley 25-20-25-25 West Harrison 16-25-19-12
Glidden-Ralston 25-19-25-25 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 18-25-15-16
Coon Rapids-Bayard 22-25-25-25 Woodbine 25-20-23-19
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian at Diagonal
Murray 25-25-28 Lamoni 15-20-26
Seymour at Moravia
Orient-Macksburg at Mormon Trail
Twin Cedars 26-25-26 Moulton-Udell 24-15-24
Other Area Iowa
Clarinda 25-25-25 Mount Ayr 12-8-18
South Sioux City 3 Thomas Jefferson 0
Area Missouri/Nebraska
East Atchison 25-25-25 West Nodaway 12-12-18
Rock Port at Union Star
Mound City 16-22-25-25-16 South Holt 25-25-17-19-14
Nodaway-Holt 25-25-25-25 North Nodaway 27-10-20-21
Maryville at Cameron
Palmyra 3 Auburn 2
Lourdes Central Catholic 23-25-25 Falls City 25-17-12
Syracuse 25-25 Falls City 10-12
Syracuse 25-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 13-12
Conestoga at Weeping Water
Raymond Central 25-25 Weeping Water 20-16
Johnson-Brock 25-25-25 Freeman 18-23-13
Ashland-Greenwood 25-25-25 Fort Calhoun 18-18-20
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25-25 Lewiston 7-15-17