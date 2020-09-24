Allie Petry 1,000
Photo: Twitter/Angie Lantz

(KMAland) -- Allie Petry reached 1,000 kills in a comeback win, Lo-Ma took down Mo Valley, CAM came from down two sets, Syracuse went 2-0 and more from the night in KMAland volleyball.

H-10: Red Oak 25-25-25 Creston 17-14-11 

H-10: St. Albert 24-23-25-25-15 Atlantic 26-25-14-18-13 

St. Albert senior Allie Petry reached 1,000 career kills on the night.

Haley Rasmussen had 26 assists while Alyssa Derby finished with 14 kills and five blocks for Atlantic. 

WIC: Logan-Magnolia 25-25-18-25 Missouri Valley 23-21-25-19 

Ruby Nolting had a team-high 13 kills while Emme Lake (31 assists, 16 digs) and Macanna Guritz (10 kills, 11 digs) each had double-doubles for Logan-Magnolia. Courtney Ohl chipped in 10 kills and four aces, and Ashley Christians led with 21 digs.

WIC: Treynor 25-25-25 Riverside 17-16-22 

Treynor setter Emma Flathers reached 1,000 career assists in the sweep for the Cardinals.

Izzy Bluml had five kills and a team-high 11 digs for Riverside in the defeat. Ari McGlade finished with 10 digs, and Kenna Ford added 11 assists and four kills.

RVC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 22-25-25-25 Woodbine 25-20-23-19 

Cassidy Baker had 23 assists, Chloe Parkis added 36 digs and Alexa Culbertson finished with team-highs of eight kills and three blocks. Gracy Johnson pitched in 20 digs, and Brynn Bass had 15 digs.

BLUE: Murray 25-25-28 Lamoni 15-20-26 

Teryn Shields topped Murray with seven kills while Twila Barber added six winners and Kinzee Eggers chipped in five kills and five blocks. 

MO: East Atchison 25-25-25 West Nodaway 12-12-18 

Brynnan Poppa had 19 assists while Ella Rolf added 13 digs and Natalie Hedlund had a team-high eight kills for East Atchison. Emilee Caudill served five aces in the victory.

MO: Nodaway-Holt 25-25-25-25 North Nodaway 27-10-20-21 

Shaina Culp had 21 points, eight digs and three aces for Nodaway-Holt while Payton Walker added 11 kills of her own. Krista Hart finished the night with 38 assists.

NE: Lourdes Central Catholic 23-25-25 Falls City 25-17-12 

Aspen Meyer had 15 kills and 12 digs, Sofia Fulton passed out 28 assists and Emma Heng had 10 digs for Lourdes Central Catholic.

NE: Syracuse 25-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 13-12

Halle Wilhelm had 15 assists while Lily Vollertsen slammed in seven kills to lead Syracuse. 

NE: Syracuse 25-25 Falls City 10-12 

Halle Wilhelm had 22 assists and eight digs while Lindsey Moss and Delainey Cast added nine kills apiece for Syracuse. 

CAM 13-25-17-25-20 Ar-We-Va 25-18-25-21-18

Boyer Valley 25-20-25-25 West Harrison 16-25-19-12

Glidden-Ralston 25-19-25-25 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 18-25-15-16

Ankeny Christian at Diagonal

Seymour at Moravia

Orient-Macksburg at Mormon Trail

Twin Cedars 26-25-26 Moulton-Udell 24-15-24

Clarinda 25-25-25 Mount Ayr 12-8-18

South Sioux City 3 Thomas Jefferson 0

Area Missouri/Nebraska 

Rock Port at Union Star

Mound City 16-22-25-25-16 South Holt 25-25-17-19-14

Maryville at Cameron

Palmyra 3 Auburn 2

Conestoga at Weeping Water

Raymond Central 25-25 Weeping Water 20-16

Johnson-Brock 25-25-25 Freeman 18-23-13

Ashland-Greenwood 25-25-25 Fort Calhoun 18-18-20

Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25-25 Lewiston 7-15-17

