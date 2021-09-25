(KMAland) -- Glenwood, Stanton, AHSTW and Falls City Sacred Heart were among tournament champions in KMAland volleyball action on Saturday.
Nevada Tournament
Glenwood put together a perfect day and won the Nevada Tournament championship on Saturday. The Rams beat Bondurant-Farrar, Carlisle and West Marshall in pool play before bracket wins over Ballard, Carroll and Dallas Center-Grimes.
Harlan was also at the tournament. The Cyclones beat Carlisle and Ballard and lost to Carroll, Norwalk, West Marshall and Bondurant-Farrar. View all scores from the tournament in the scoreboard below.
Bedford Tournament
Stanton won the Bedford Tournament for the first time since 2014, taking down Lamoni in straight sets in the championship.
The Viqueens were 2-1 in pool play with wins over East Mills and Central Decatur and a loss to Lamoni. The Demons — undefeated prior to the tournament — also lost in pool play to East Mills before the championship defeat.
In the semifinals, Stanton beat Sidney in three sets and Lamoni took down Mount Ayr. East Mills beat Bedford in consolation play after the Bulldogs took down Central Decatur. Full results can be viewed in the scoreboard below.
Southwest Valley Tournament
AHSTW was a perfect 6-0 overall and 12-0 in sets on their way to the Southwest Valley Invitational championship. The Vikings beat CAM, Southwest Valley, Clarke, Exira/EHK, Lenox and Panorama.
CAM was second with a 5-1 record while Southwest Valley went 4-2 in third, Exira/EHK was 2-4 in fifth and Lenox ended up 1-5 in sixth place.
View the full scoreboard from the tournament below.
Sioux City East Tournament
Sioux City East went 4-2 while Lewis Central and Heelan went 3-3, Sioux City North was 2-4 and Abraham Lincoln finished 1-5 at the Sioux City East Tournament on Saturday.
The Titans beat Heelan, Sioux City North and AL, East took down LC, AL, North and Hinton and Heelan was a winner over Hinton, East and North. North downed AL and Hinton, and AL was a winner over Heelan.
View all scores from the tournament in the scoreboard below.
Unity Christian Tournament
Sergeant Bluff-Luton went 4-1 and placed second at the Unity Christian Tournament.
The Warriors were winners straight sets over Sioux Falls Christian, Southwest Christian and Spirit Lake and won in three over Sioux Center. The lone loss of the day was to Unity Christian.
View the complete scoreboard below.
Louisville Invitational
Auburn went 2-1 and placed third at the Louisville Invitational on Saturday. Louisville was also 2-1 on the day and finished in fifth, and Weeping Water picked up one win in three tries and took seventh. Johnson County Central also had one win and a fourth place finish.
The Bulldogs beat Weeping Water (2-1) and lost to Douglas County West (2-0) before a third place win over Johnson County Central (2-1). Louisville dropped their opener with Douglas County West (2-0) before wins over Weeping Water (2-1) and Brownell Talbot (2-0).
Fourth place Johnson County Central beat Cedar Bluffs (2-0) and fell to Omaha Mercy (2-0) and Auburn. Weeping Water’s day included a loss to Auburn and Louisville and a win over Cedar Bluffs (2-1).
View all scores from the tournament below.
Southern Invitational
Falls City went 2-1 and finished second at the Southern Invitational. The Tigers beat Heartland and Southern in straight sets and took a loss to champion Thayer Central in two.
View all scores from the tournament below.
Axtell Tournament
Falls City Sacred Heart was the champion in Axtell, Kansas, finishing with a 4-1 day, including a championship win over Diller-Odell. The Irish lost to Diller-Odell in pool play before gaining redemption in the final.
Erison Vonderschmidt had 43 kills, 29 digs and five blocks to lead Sacred Heart. Laurene Malone posted 52 digs, Olivia Eickhoff had 19 kills and four blocks and DeLanie Witt passed out 38 assists with three aces. Taylor Frederick also had 12 kills, and Lainey Ebel finished with eight kills, five digs, three aces and two blocks.
View all scores from the tournament in the scoreboard below.
POOL PLAY
Glenwood 25-9-15 Bondurant-Farrar 23-21-7
Glenwood 21-21 Carlisle 12-11
Glenwood 21-21 West Marshall 17-15
Carroll 21-21 Harlan 17-16
Norwalk 21-21 Harlan 18-14
Harlan 21-21 Carlisle 18-13
West Marshall 21-19-15 Harlan 15-21-11
BRACKET PLAY
Glenwood 21-21 Ballard 17-9
Glenwood 21-21 Carroll 18-14
Harlan 2 Ballard 0
Bondurant-Farrar 2 Harlan 0
Championship: Glenwood 21-21 Dallas Center-Grimes 16-18
Bedford Tournament
POOL 1
Sidney 21-21 Bedford 11-18
Sidney 21-21 Mount Ayr 10-16
Mount Ayr 21-12-15 Bedford 10-21-10
POOL 2
East Mills 21-21 Central Decatur 15-10
East Mills 20-22-15 Lamoni 22-20-10
Stanton 21-12-15 East Mills 18-21-6
Lamoni 15-22-15 Stanton 21-20-10
Stanton 21-21 Central Decatur 4-10
Lamoni def. Central Decatur
BRACKET PLAY
Bedford 19-21-15 Central Decatur 21-12-13
East Mills 21-21 Bedford 13-16
Stanton 17-21-15 Sidney 21-17-13
Lamoni def. Mount Ayr
Championship: Stanton 25-25 Lamoni 17-19
Southwest Valley Tournament
AHSTW 29-21 Southwest Valley 27-10
AHSTW 21-21 CAM 19-11
AHSTW 21-21 Clarke 8-6
AHSTW 21-21 Lenox 12-15
AHSTW 21-21 Exira/EHK 10-11
AHSTW 21-21 Panorama 10-14
Exira/EHK 15-21-15 Lenox 21-11-11
Southwest Valley 21-11-15 AHSTW 16-21-13
Southwest Valley 21-21 Exira/EHK 16-15
Southwest Valley 21-21 Panorama 12-10
Southwest Valley 21-21 Clarke 7-11
Lenox 21-21 Panorama 14-19
Clarke 10-21-15 Lenox 21-19-13
CAM 21-17-15 Lenox 16-21-12
CAM 21-21 Southwest Valley 17-19
CAM 21-21 Clarke 14-13
CAM 22-21 Exira/EHK 20-11
CAM 21-21 Panorama 13-10
Exira/EHK 21-22 Panorama 18-20
Clarke 21-22 Exira/EHK 16-20
Clarke 21-21 Panorama 16-15
Sioux City East Tournament
Hinton 17-21-11 Lewis Central 21-13-15
Lewis Central 21-19-16 Bishop Heelan Catholic 12-21-14
Sioux City East 21-21 Lewis Central 16-14
Lewis Central 21-21 Sioux City North 16-15
Sheldon 21-21 Lewis Central 13-16
Lewis Central 21-21 Abraham Lincoln 18-14
Sheldon def. Abraham Lincoln
Abraham Lincoln 21-21 Bishop Heelan Catholic 10-13
Sioux City East 21-15-15 Abraham Lincoln 19-21-10
Sioux City North 21-20-15 Abraham Lincoln 17-22-6
Hinton 21-21 Abraham Lincoln 13-19
Bishop Heelan Catholic 17-21-15 Hinton 21-15-5
Bishop Heelan Catholic 16-21-15 Sioux City East 21-14-13
Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Sioux City North 17-19
Sheldon 21-21 Bishop Heelan Catholic 13-19
Sheldon 21-21 Sioux City East 17-16
Sioux City East 21-21 Sioux City North 17-18
Sioux City East 21-21 Hinton 19-19
Sheldon 21-10-15 Sioux City North 18-21-9
Sioux City North 21-21 Hinton 18-9
Unity Christian Tournament
Unity Christian 21-21 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13-18
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 Sioux Falls Christian 16-13
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 Southwest Christian 11-18
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 21-21 Spirit Lake 13-10
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13-21-15 Sioux Center 21-18-13
Louisville (NE) Tournament
Douglas County West 2 Louisville 0
Auburn 2 Weeping Water 1
Omaha Mercy 2 Brownell-Talbot 0
Johnson County Central 2 Cedar Bluffs 0
Douglas County West 2 Auburn 0
Omaha Mercy 2 Johnson County Central 0
Louisville 2 Weeping Water 1
Brownell-Talbot 2 Cedar Bluffs 1
7th Place: Weeping Water 2 Cedar Bluffs 1
5th Place: Louisville 2 Brownell-Talbot 0
3rd Place: Auburn 2 Johnson County Central 1
Championship: Douglas County West 2 Omaha Mercy 0
Southern (NE) Tournament
Falls City 25-25 Heartland 14-10
Falls City 25-25 Southern 19-18
Thayer Central 25-25 Falls City 12-13
Axtell Tournament
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25 Wetmore 22-10
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25 Frankfort 19-10
Diller-Odell 25-25 Falls City Sacred Heart 23-20
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25 Valley Heights 20-14
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25 Diller-Odell 16-13