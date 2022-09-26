(KMAland) – East Mills, Fremont-Mills and Stanton moved on in Corner Conference Tournament action on Monday.
CORNER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
East Mills 25-25-25 Essex 5-8-10
Emily Williams totaled 20 kills and eight digs while Evy Stoakes had nine winners and Jaimee Davis contributed six winners. Miah Urban handed out 35 assists and had 13 digs, and Mia Goodman posted three blocks.
Cindy Swain had seven kills for Essex while Brooke Burns had seven assists.
Fremont-Mills 25-23-25-20-15 Griswold 15-25-21-25-8
Makenna Askeland had 14 kills and 14 digs for Griswold in the loss while Marissa Askeland contributed four aces, 12 kills and 17 digs. Carolina Arcia passed out 27 assists and scooped 17 digs. Whitney Pennock and Linsey Keiser had 20 and 12 digs, respectively.
Other Corner Conference Tournament Scores
Stanton 25-25-25 Hamburg 9-4-11
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Twin Cedars 25-25-25 Melcher-Dallas 21-20-18
Gabby Overgaard led Melcher-Dallas with nine kills while Brooklyn Metz was a flawless 17-for-17 at the service line with an ace while also. Metz also added 15 digs.
Diagonal 16-25-25 Seymour 25-23-6
Taylor Lumbard had eight kills to lead Diagonal while Lauren Burton added five winners. Anna Newton handed out 13 assists. Burton, Alaina Whittington and Kira Egly had 11, 11 and 10 digs, respectively. Egly was stout at the service line four aces.
Diagonal 25-25 Mormon Trail 23-16
Taylor Lumbard had a big match with 17 kills and seven digs while Anna Newton passed out 22 assists and six digs. Kira Egly had two aces and eight digs. Lauren Burton and Alaina Whittington contributed six digs apiece.
Other Bluegrass Conference Scores
Seymour vs. Mormon Trail (MISSING)
ROLAND STORY TOURNAMENT
Roland Story 21-17-15 Kuemper Catholic 19-21-13
Kuemper Catholic 21-23 South Hardin 15-21
Kuemper Catholic 2 Marshalltown 0
Kuemper Catholic 2 PCM 0
NON-CONFERENCE
Central Decatur 17-25-25-25 Murray 25-15-23-19
Omaha Northwest 18-25-23-25-15 Thomas Jefferson 25-18-25-15-5
AREA MISSOURI
Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 South Harrison 15-23-23
Alexis Maurer had six kills and one ace while Briley Holladay posted five kills, four aces and three digs. Paige Hanson was everywhere with 13 assists, five digs, five aces and three kills while Sydney Marriott had six digs, two aces and one kill, and Savanna Marriott had five digs and three kills.
Other Area Missouri Scores
North Nodaway at Maysville (MISSING)
Lafayette 20-27-25-25 Maryville 25-25-18-17
Area Nebraska
Falls City 25-25-25 Horton 13-13-15
Freeman 3 Auburn 1
Falls City Sacred Heart at Savannah (MISSING)