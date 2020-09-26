(KMAland) -- Sidney won the Bedford Tournament, CAM won at Southwest Valley and results for Harlan, Lewis Central and AL among others on Saturday in volleyball action.
Sidney wins in Bedford
The Sidney volleyball team found their stride on Saturday on their way to a win at the Bedford Tournament.
The Cowgirls beat Central Decatur, Lamoni and Stanton in straight sets in pool play to qualify for the championship. Meanwhile, East Mills swept through Murray, Mount Ayr and Bedford to also move to the final.
The two Corner Conference schools met in the championship with Sidney winning 22-25, 25-22, 16-14. Kaden Payne had 27 kills while Paige Smith finished with 21 kills and 25 digs to lead Sidney. Harley Spurlock chipped in 17 kills, Fait Brumbaugh had 15 digs and Eve Brumbaugh scored 10 kills and 15 digs.
For East Mills, Emily Williams finished with 39 kills and 31 digs while Rachel Drake had 22 kills, 28 digs and seven blocks and Kaylor Horgdal had 21 kills. Miah Urban passed out 97 assists and had four blocks, and Randi Knop pitched in 28 digs.
Stanton was the third-place finisher at the tournament, led by Tara Peteron’s 35 kills and two aces. Nicole Vorhies had 47 assists, and Marleigh Johnson finished with 21 kills, four blocks and four digs.
View the complete results from the tournament in the scoreboard below.
CAM takes Southwest Valley Tournament
The CAM volleyball team won the Southwest Valley Tournament on Saturday. The Cougars beat Southwest Valley, Clarke, Panorama and Wayne in straight sets and went three to beat Exira/EHK.
Southwest Valley was second with a 4-1 record while Exira/EHK went 3-2 and placed third. Wayne ended up with an 0-5 record on the day.
View all the area scores from the tournament in the scoreboard below.
Harlan goes 2-2 at Nevada
Harlan went 2-0 in their pool play with wins over Carroll and West Marshall before defeats in the championship session against Lake Mills and Nevada. View the results in the scoreboard below.
Lewis Central posts 2-0 day at Sioux City
Lewis Central picked up a pair of wins on Saturday in Sioux City, knocking off Bishop Heelan Catholic and Sioux City North for a perfect day.
Abraham Lincoln also played in Sioux City and finished 1-2 with a victory over LeMars and losses to Sheldon and Sioux City East.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Nevada Tournament
POOL C
Harlan 21-21 Carroll 12-14
Harlan 21-21 West Marshall 10-15
CHAMPIONSHIP SESSION
Lake Mills 21-21 Harlan 17-14
Nevada 21-21 Harlan 18-19
Sioux City East/North Tournament
AT North
Lewis Central 21-21 Bishop Heelan Catholic 19-17
Lewis Central 13-21-15 Sioux City North 21-19-12
Sioux City North 2 Bishop Heelan Catholic 1
AT East
Sioux City East vs. LeMars
Sheldon 21-21 LeMars 13-13
Sioux City East 15-21-15 Sheldon 21-18-10
Abraham Lincoln 21-22 LeMars 12-20
Sheldon 21-16-16 Abraham Lincoln 23-21-14
Sioux City East 21-22 Abraham Lincoln 19-20
Bedford Tournament
POOL A
Bedford 21-22 Mount Ayr 18-20
East Mills 21-21 Murray 9-8
East Mills 21-21 Mount Ayr 5-12
Bedford 16-21-17 Murray 21-12-15
Mount Ayr 21-19-15 Murray 19-21-13
East Mills 22-21 Bedford 20-7
POOL B
Stanton 21-21 Lamoni 8-12
Sidney 21-21 Central Decatur 6-19
Sidney 21-21 Lamoni 17-16
Stanton 21-21 Central Decatur 13-11
Lamoni 21-23 Central Decatur 5-21
Sidney 21-22 Stanton 19-20
BRACKET
7th Place: Central Decatur 25-25 Murray 17-23
5th Place: Lamoni 21-25-15 Mount Ayr 25-22-5
3rd Place: Stanton 25-25 Bedford 16-13
1st Place: Sidney 22-25-16 East Mills 25-22-14
Southwest Valley Tournament
CAM 21-22 Southwest Valley 13-20
CAM 21-21 Clarke 14-9
CAM 17-21-15 Exira/EHK 21-15-11
CAM 21-21 Panorama 12-15
CAM 21-21 Wayne 13-15
Southwest Valley 6-21-15 Exira/EHK 21-15-8
Southwest Valley 21-21 Clarke 15-11
Southwest Valley 21-17-15 Panorama 18-21-4
Southwest Valley 21-21 Wayne 17-9
Exira/EHK 21-21 Clarke 15-19
Exira/EHK 14-24-15 Panorama 21-22-4
Exira/EHK 23-25-15 Wayne 25-21-12
Panorama 21-10-15 Wayne
Clarke 21-13-15 Wayne 16-21-5
HMS Tournament
POOL A
Sioux City West vs. Gehlen Catholic
Sioux City West vs. HMS
Okoboji 22-21 Sioux City West 20-17
Area Nebraska
Ashland-Greenwood 21-25-20-25-15 Raymond Central 25-12-25-8-11
Auburn 25-25 Johnson County Central 14-12
Auburn 25-25 Weeping Water 17-14
Cedar Bluffs 21-26-25 Johnson County Central 25-24-23
Cedar Bluffs 16-25-25 Louisville 25-20-18
Douglas County West 25-25 Auburn 22-19
Johnson County Central 25-17-25 Omaha Brownell Talbot 23-25-18
Louisville 25-28 Omaha Brownell Talbot 23-26
Omaha Mercy 25-25 Louisville 20-18