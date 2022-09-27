(KMAland) -- A busy night of KMAland volleyball with wins for Red Oak, Kuemper, Missouri Valley, SW Valley, Rock Port, Palmyra (2x) and many more on Tuesday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Clarinda 25-29-25 St. Albert 8-27-23
Clarinda beat St. Albert for the first time since 2019. View the complete recap from the match at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Kuemper Catholic 22-21-27-25-15 Glenwood 25-25-25-11-8
Ashlyn Badding had 29 assists and 13 digs, and Kaci Peter posted a team-high 14 kills with seven blocks for Kuemper Catholic in the win. Sophie Badding pitched in 11 kills and nine blocks, and Aubrey Heuton and Lauren Boell finished with nine kills apiece. Macy Simons passed out 25 assists, and Brianna Wittrock (13) and Kaylie Simons (12) each had double-digit digs of their own for the Knights.
Other Hawkeye Ten Conference
Red Oak 25-21-25-25 Shenandoah 12-25-23-11
Harlan 23-22-25-25-15 Creston 25-25-20-17-7
CORNER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Consolation: Griswold 21-21 Essex 6-4
Linsey Keiser served four aces, and Carolina Arcia added nine assists and three aces for Griswold in the win. Makenna and Marissa Askeland each had five kills for the Tigers.
Semifinal: East Mills 25-25-25 Stanton 17-15-16
Emily Williams had 20 kills and reached 1,000 for her career to lead East Mills to the victory. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Semifinal: Sidney 25-25-25 Fremont-Mills 15-11-16
Avery Dowling had 31 assists, Kaden Payne added 14 kills and Eve Brumbaugh chipped in 10 kills and 10 digs for Sidney. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Treynor 25-25-25 Audubon 22-16-15
Ella Tiarks had 10 kills and three blocks, and Kiralyn Horton added seven kills and three blocks of her own to lead Treynor. Delaney Simpson topped the defense with 11 digs on the night.
Mattie Nielsen had eight kills and nine digs, and Addie Hocker posted 13 assists and four aces for the Wheelers.
Missouri Valley 25-18-25-25 Riverside 21-25-17-22
Ella Myler (16 kills, 17 digs), Maya Contreraz (19 assists, 19 digs) and Henley Arbaugh (14 digs, 12 assists) had double-doubles for Missouri Valley. Ava Hilts slammed in 17 kills, Chloe Larsen posted five blocks and Addi Huegli finished with 15 digs.
Veronica Andrusyshyn had 13 kills and 10 digs, and Ayla Richardson finished with 25 assists to lead Riverside in the tough defeat. Carly Henderson had 15 digs, Madison Baldwin posted 12 scoops and Mackenzie Olmstead-Mitchell chipped in eight kills and four digs.
Tri-Center 25-25-25 Logan-Magnolia 19-22-15
Macanna Guritz had nine kills and Cara Ohl added eight kills and 11 digs for Logan-Magnolia in the defeat. Kattie Troxel chipped in 13 assists, six digs and two aces, and Jazmyn Guritz had 11 assists for the Panthers.
Underwood 25-25-25 AHSTW 21-21-18
Delaney Ambrose led Underwood with 25 assists while Alizabeth Jacobsen was on fire with 19 kills. Grace Pierce posted three blocks, Sophia Fielder had nine digs and Ailyah Humphrey served three aces for the Eagles.
Halle Goodman topped AHSTW with 20 assists, Delaney Goshorn tallied 10 kills and Grace Porter had a team-high 12 digs.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Southwest Valley 25-25-24-19-16 Bedford 18-22-26-25-14
Maggie Haer reached 500 career digs in the Southwest Valley win. Tierney Dalton had 17 kills and three blocks, and Charlee Larsen posted 11 kills and seven digs. Ryanne Mullen passed out 37 assists, and Haer tallied 23 digs. Haidyn Top also had 12 digs in the win.
Emily Baker had a triple-double for Bedford with 15 kills, 13 digs and 10 aces, and Jaynee Snethen added 15 kills. Emma Teeters passed out 21 assists, and Destry Bassinger finished with 11 digs for the Bulldogs.
Lenox 25-25-25 Mount Ayr 14-23-13
Kaylie Shields led Mount Ayr with 10 assists while Kacee Klommhaus had a team-best five kills. Hayden Ruggles chipped in seven digs, and Olivia Huntington posted three aces.
Other Pride of Iowa
Central Decatur 25-25-25 Wayne 20-6-23
East Union at Martensdale-St. Marys
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Glidden-Ralston 25-25-25 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 10-22-14
Woodbine 25-25-21-25 West Harrison 19-12-25-19
Boyer Valley at CAM
Ar-We-Va at Paton-Churdan
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sioux City West 25-25-25 Thomas Jefferson 13-16-14
LeMars 28-24-25-25 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 26-26-23-20
Sioux City East 25-25-x Sioux City North 20-23-x
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Diagonal 15-25-15 Murray 25-17-6
Anna Newton had 17 assists, Taylor Lumbard added 14 kills and 18 digs and Kira Elly served four aces for Diagonal.
Diagonal 27-25-15 Twin Cedars 29-21-11
Taylor Lumbard had another double-double with 12 kills and 11 digs, and Anna Newton passed out 14 assists for Diagonal. Lumbard also served five aces, and Lauren Burton had four ace serves.
Other Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 25-25 Moulton-Udell 23-12
Moravia 25-24-15 Lamoni 19-26-12
Moravia 25-25 Moulton-Udell 8-19
Murray 29-25 Twin Cedars 27-19
Mormon Trail at Orient-Macksburg
Ankeny Christian, Melcher-Dallas at Seymour
AREA MISSOURI
South Holt 25-25-25 North Nodaway 2-11-19
Tanea Whaley led the way for South Holt with 17 kills while Hadley Coleman (15 assists) and Hanna Buckles (11 assists) combined on 26 assists. Lauren Quinlin also performed well at the service line with eight aces for the Knights.
Other Area Missouri
Union Star at East Atchison
Rock Port 25-25-25 Mound City 23-13-18
AREA NEBRASKA
Johnson County Central 25-25 Louisville 12-11
Arely Cabrales had 26 assists, four kills and three aces, and Ashley Beethe posted 12 winners for Johnson County Central in the win.
Johnson County Central 25-25 Weeping Water 6-7
Ashley Beethe topped Johnson County Central with eight kills and five digs, and Harley Lubben finished with six kills. Arely Cabrales had another strong performance with 21 assists and five aces for the Thunderbirds.
Other Area Nebraska
Platteview 25-25-25 Nebraska City 21-13-14
Weeping Water 25-25 Louisville 21-21
Syracuse 25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 14-12
Palmyra 25-18-25 Elmwood-Murdock 12-25-22
Palmyra 25-25-25 Syracuse 18-27-19
Conestoga at Ashland-Greenwood
Falls City Sacred Heart 3 Freeman 1
Diller-Odell 25-25-25 Johnson-Brock 16-22-23
Sterling 25-25-25 Dorchester 9-11-18