(KMAland) -- The semifinals are set for the 2021 Corner Conference Tournament following Monday night's KMAland volleyball action.
Sidney will host East Mills while Stanton will face Griswold in Sidney on Tuesday on the KMA Video Stream.
Check out the full rundown from Monday's volleyball festivities below.
CCT: Sidney 25-25 Griswold 9-15
Kaden Payne posted 10 winners while Harley Spurlock and Eve Brumbaugh recorded six and five, respectively. Avery Dowling had 17 assists.
CCT: Sidney 25-25 Essex 17-5
Addy Haning led Sidney with four kills while Aunika Hayes, Payne and Brumbaugh had two each. Dowling passed out 10 assists for the Cowgirls.
CCT: Stanton 25-27-15 East Mills 21-25-13
Abby Burke and Marleigh Johnson had six kills apiece and Johnson recorded 10 digs. Elly McDonald led the Viqueens with nine assists.
CCT: Stanton 25-25 Fremont-Mills 16-22
Johnson had a team-high seven kills and two digs, Elly McDonald handed out nine assists and April Vanderholm served two aces.
NC: Central Decatur 25-25-25 Murray 21-16-20
Chloe Church and Teryn Shields had six and five kills for Murray on 12 assists from Jayda Chew. Abbie Peterson served two aces in the defeat.
MO: Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 South Harrison 5-17-7
Reagan Hagey was spectacular at the service line with 10 aces and was one of three Nodaway Valley hitters with three kills, along with Riley Linville and Piper Hunt. Kayelyn Edmondson served six aces and Emma Bohannon added five. Edmondson also had 10 assists.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD (9/27)
Corner Conference Tournament
POOL 1
Sidney 25-25 Essex 17-5
Griswold 25-25 Essex 13-15
Sidney 25-25 Griswold 9-15
POOL 2
East Mills 25-25 Fremont-Mills 17-17
Stanton 25-25 Fremont-Mills 16-22
Stanton 25-27-15 East Mills 21-25-13
Bluegrass Conference
Twin Cedars 25-25-25 Melcher Dallas 12-11-21
Non-Conference
Grand View Christian 23-25-15 Southeast Warren 25-19-7
Grand View Christian 25-25 Seymour 8-18
Southeast Warren Seymour
Wayne at Moulton-Udell
Central Decatur 25-25-25 Murray 21-16-20
Missouri/Nebraska
Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 South Harrison 5-17-7
Maryville def. Lafayette 3-1
Falls City 25-25-25 Horton 8-11-10
Savannah at Falls City Sacred Heart