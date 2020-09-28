Underwood Eagles

(KMAland) -- Underwood, Glidden-Ralston, Murray, Auburn and more picked up wins in KMAland volleyball action on Monday night.

NC: Underwood 25-27-25 ACGC 21-25-17 

Macy VanFossan (10 kills, 13 digs) and Peyton Cook (30 assists, 14 digs) had double-doubles for Underwood in the sweep. Zoe Rus added eight kills while Brianna Justsen pitched in six blocks.

Leah Hall (12 digs) and Aliyah Humphrey (10 digs) had double-digit digs, and Taylor Nelson served a team-high four aces.

MO: Nodaway-Holt 25-25-25 South Harrison 10-15-9 

Payton Walker had 15 kills while Krista Hart passed out 21 assists and Kloe Jenkins added four aces, five kills and three digs for Nodaway-Holt.

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD

Rolling Valley Conference 

Glidden-Ralston 25-25-25 West Harrison 17-22-12

Bluegrass Conference 

Twin Cedars 3 Diagonal 0

Melcher-Dallas at Moravia

Other Area Iowa 

Underwood 25-27-25 ACGC 21-25-17

Murray 25-24-26-25 Central Decatur 22-26-24-15

Southeast Warren def. Grand View Christian

Southeast Warren def. Seymour

Wayne 25-25-25 Moulton-Udell 6-19-15

Martensdale-St. Marys at Collins-Maxwell

Seymour vs. Grand View Christian (at Southeast Warren)

Cornerstone Christian at Heartland Christian 

Area Missouri/Nebraska 

Nodaway-Holt 25-25-25 South Harrison 10-15-9

Hiawatha, KS 25-25 Falls City 19-19

Falls City 25-25 Horton, KS 9-13

Auburn 25-22-25-25 Freeman 20-25-17-17

