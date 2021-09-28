(KMAland) -- Underwood won a five-set thriller and Johnson-Brock took down the No. 2 team in Class D-2 while Red Oak, Kuemper Catholic, Tri-Center, Treynor and Missouri Valley earned conference sweeps.
H10: Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Shenandoah 12-21-17
Sophie Badding paced Kuemper with eight kills while Kenzie Schon added seven. Ashlyn Badding set them up with 28 assists and served three aces and Daisy Haukap added four aces from the service line.
H10: Red Oak 25-25-25 Harlan 17-9-17
Lexi Johnson had another stellar performance with 14 kills, two blocks and six digs. Liz Carbaugh added eight kills and four blocks at the net. Tory Carrick, Ashlyn Blackman and Merced Ramirez had 12, 11 and eight digs apiece. Carrick also served three aces.
Zophi Hendricks led Harlan’s offense with 11 kills. She also had 10 digs. Maci Schmitz, Delaney Wegner and Savanna Musich had 17, 10 and 10 digs each.
CCT: Stanton 25-25-25 Griswold 16-8-18
Abby Burke and Jenna Stephens paced a balanced performance for Stanton in the Corner Conference Tournament semis. View the full recap at our Local Sports News Page.
CCT: Sidney 25-25-25 East Mills 18-15-19
The Cowgirls joined Stanton in the Corner Conference Tournament finals behind a monster night from Kaden Payne. Check out the full recap at our Local Sports News Page.
WIC: Underwood 26-9-23-25-15 AHSTW 24-25-25-19-12
Alizabeth Jacobsen and Aliyah Humphrey shined with 22 and 21 kills. Their remarkable night was set up by 45 assists from Delaney Ambrose. Cassidy Cunningham had four blocks while Chloe Clawson added three and Tayler Krueger and Jacobsen added two each. Lesley Morales-Foote had a team-high 14 digs in a big conference win for the Eagles.
Natalie Hagadon had a match-high 27 kills on 61 attacks while Halle Hall added 14 off of 46 assists from Ally Meyers. Meyers also had 14 digs and Hagadon added 10.
WIC: Tri-Center 25-15-25-25 Logan-Magnolia 17-25-16-21
Tri-Center spread the wealth offensively as Emile Sorenson, Marissa Ring, Mikenzie Brewer and Preslie Arbaugh had 13, 11, nine and nine kills, respectively. Miranda Ring spearheaded the offense with 39 assists and served three aces while Tatum Carlson tallied 21 digs
Ruby Nolting had 12 kills in Lo-Ma’s loss while Macanna Guritz served four aces and Kattie Troxel passed out 16 assists.
WIC: Missouri Valley 25-25-25 Riverside 13-14-20
Ella Myler did it all with 11 kills on 22 attempts, 14 digs and a 19-for-20 success rate at the service line. Ava Hilts and Maya Contreraz added 12 and seven kills apiece. Addie Huegli had six digs and three assists and Henley Arbaugh recorded three kills, handed out 10 assists and shoveled seven digs.
Veronica Andrusyshyn stuffed the stat sheet in Riverside’s loss with nine kills, nine digs, two aces and two assists. Mackenzie Olmsted-Mitchell added seven winners and Ayla Richardson contributed 17 assists.
WIC: Treynor 25-25-25 Audubon 7-9-10
It was a night full of milestones in Treynor as Kailey Rochholz and Maddie Lewis each eclipsed 500 career kills while head coach Kim Barents earned her 100th career win. Lewis had 10 winners and Aubree James added nine. Emma Flathers handed out 24 assists and Emma Stock led the Cardinals in digs with nine while Flathers added seven. Flathers, Lewis and Delaney Simpson also served two aces each.
Kylee Hartl had 14 digs for Audubon.
POI: Mount Ayr 25-25-25-25 Lenox 22-27-21-18
Mount Ayr was led by Tegan Streit’s 13 kills. Linsie Barnes added eight.
Cadence Douglas had eight kills, 13 digs and six blocks while Zoey Reed had seven kills and 11 digs. Sadie Cox added seven winners, seven aces and 13 scoops.
POI: Southwest Valley 25-25-25 Bedford 16-13-23
Samantha Larsen led Southwest Valley with eight kills. Tierney Dalton added six and Norah Lund contributed five winners. Ryanne Mullen handed out 24 assists and Maggie Haer led the T-Wolves with 12 digs.
RVC: CAM 24-29-28-25 Boyer Valley 26-27-26-19
Leah Cooper’s 16 kills, Lauren Malone’s 30 assists and Talia Burkhart’s seven aces weren’t enough for Boyer Valley in the loss.
RVC: Woodbine 25-25-25 West Harrison 7-13-18
Whitney Kuhlman had 10 kills while four Woodbine hitters finished the night with four: Danyelle Steinkuhler, Charlie Pryor, Nicole Hoefer and Addison Erickson. The offense circled around Addison Murdock, who had 14 assists and seven digs. Hoefer added 13 digs while Pryor served six aces.
MRC: Sioux City East 25-25-25 Sioux City North 22-20-19
Lucy Mehlhaff went over 1,000 career assists as part of her 20-assist night and Alex Radcliffe registered her 500th career kill in the win. Olivia Mentzer had 11 kills while Addie Harris and Taylor Drent added 10 and nine. Megan Callahan was responsible for 15 digs and Radcliffe contributed 13.
BGC: Diagonal 25-25 Twin Cedars 21-15
Taylor Lumbard recorded seven kills while Kira Egly served four aces and saved eight digs. Sophomore Lauren Burton had three blocks
BGC: Diagonal 25-25 Murray 23-16
Lumbard had another strong match, posting 12 kills on eight assists from Alaina Whittington and seven from Anna Newton. Kerrigan Mobley added eight digs.
Calleigh Klein led Murray with three kills.
BGC: Murray 22-25-15 Twin Cedars 25-17-10
Teryn Shields had six kills and Klein added five while Jayda Chew handed out nine helpers.
BGC: Lamoni 25-25-25 Moravia 6-16-7
Cameron Martin had 23 assists and was a perfect 13-for-13 from the service line. Malori Leonard was a flawless 21-for-21 while Reese Potter had 21 kills and Abby Martin posted 20 to complement her 13 digs.
MO: East Atchison 25-21-26-25 Rock Port 18-25-26-17
Natalie Hedlund had nine kills for East Atchison and Rylee Jenkins paced Rock Port with 10. Claire Martin led EA in assists (26) and digs (14) while Tommi Martin served four aces and Hedlund had five blocks. Chaney Vogler recorded 11 scoops for Rock Port while Jenkins had eight blocks and 13 assists. Kierstyn Jakub served six aces.
MO: Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 Union Star 12-21-20
Kloe Jenkins fired eight kills and scooped 13 digs while Reagan Hagey added six winners. Kayelyn Edmondson passed out 10 assists and Emma Bohannon added seven helpers. Savanna Marriott and Paidyn Linville had nine and eight digs, respectively.
NE: Platteview 25-25-25 Nebraska City 20-14-15
Halle Thompson had eight kills and Laney Denniston recorded five winners and posted 10 digs. Casey Smith set them up with 17 assist and Katie Schreiter added nine digs while Thompson had eight in the loss.
NE: Ashland-Greenwood 25-25-25 Conestoga 23-22-18
Presley Harms and Brynn Glock accounted for 16 and 10 kills while Raeghan Craven dished out 23 assists. Zandi Kern had a team-high 13 digs. Glock and Emma Keith added nine each. Lauren Gerdes was responsible for three blocks.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD (9/28)
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Lewis Central 25-25-25 Creston 13-11-13
Lewis Central 25-25-19-25 Atlantic 12-13-25-12
Atlantic 25-25-25 Creston 17-14-8
Corner Conference Tournament Semifinals at Sidney
Western Iowa Conference
Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys at East Union
Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Glidden-Ralston
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City West 3 Thomas Jefferson 0
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25-25 LeMars 12-7-3
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg at Mormon Trail
Lamoni Moulton-Udell
Moravia-Moulton-Udell
Ankeny Christian Seymour
Ankeny Christian Melcher-Dallas
Melcher-Dallas Seymour
Missouri/Nebraska
South Holt 3 North Nodaway 0
Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25-23-25 Plattsmouth 20-17-25-8
Palmyra 15-25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 25-20-19
Elmwood-Murdock 25-11-25 Syracuse 19-25-22
Syracuse 25-25 Palmyra 21-17
Johnson County Central 25-25 Weeping Water 14-19
Johnson County Central 25-25 Louisville 22-13
Louisville def. Weeping Water
Falls City Sacred Heart at Freeman
Johnson-Brock 25-21-25-14-15 Diller-Odell 22-25-16-26-12
Sterling at Dorchester