(KMAland) -- Kuemper Catholic, Riverside, Logan-Magnolia, Heelan, South Holt, Syracuse and Johnson County Central were among the big winners in KMAland volleyball from Thursday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Red Oak 25-25-25 Creston 19-15-16
Olivia Bozwell led Red Oak’s offense with 13 kills and three aces while Lennon O’Neal added eight kills. Marley Gray had six winners, and Lainey DeVries and Merced Ramirez each added five. Ramirez also had 30 assists and eight digs while Alexis Wallace led the Tigers in digs with 10.
Kuemper Catholic 25-16-17-25-15 Lewis Central 16-25-25-17-11
Kaci Peter paced Kuemper in the big win with 13 kills while Frannie Glynn and Sophie Badding added 10 and eight, respectively. Ashlyn Badding and Macy Simons set up the offense with 19 and 16 assists while Simons also served three aces. Sophie Badding was a force at the net with nine blocks. Kaylie Simons had a team-high 14 digs while Macy Simons and Ashlyn Badding added eight each, and Brianna Wittrock posted six scoops.
Other Hawkeye Ten Conference
Atlantic 20-25-14-25-15 Harlan 25-21-25-19-10
CORNER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Consolation: Stanton 25-25-24-25 Fremont-Mills 10-20-26-21
Championship: Sidney 25-19-17-25-15 East Mills 22-25-25-21-13
Find the complete recap from wins for Sidney and Stanton linked here.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
AHSTW 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 9-9-22
Delaney Goshorn had nine kills, three aces and two blocks while Halle Goodman posted 10 assists and seven digs. Grace Porter also had seven digs, and Lillian Scott served five aces.
Kylie Powers led IKM-Manning with four kills, and Anna Stangl had a team-high nine digs for the Wolves.
Logan-Magnolia 24-14-25-25-15 Underwood 26-25-23-19-12
Macanna Guritz had a monster performance with 20 kills and 12 digs while Cara Ohl added 13 kills and seven digs for Logan-Magnolia. Kattie Troxel pitched in 25 assists, 12 kills, 10 digs and five aces.
Ally Leaders had a big night for Underwood with 42 assists while Alizabeth Jacobsen had 23 kills and Aliyah Humphrey pitched in 12 winners, 14 digs and five aces. Grace Pierce added four blocks, and Sophia Fiedler had 13 digs. Leah Hall also had 10 digs.
Riverside 25-25-20-26 Tri-Center 19-23-25-24
Veronica Andrusyshyn had 17 kills and 15 digs while Ayla Richardson posted 33 assists and three aces for Riverside. Mack Olmstead-Mitchell pitched in 11 kills, Madison Baldwin added 18 digs and Sophia Taylor finished with three blocks. Elly Henderson also had four aces for the Bulldogs in the win.
Meya Wingert had 33 assists for Tri-Center, which got 14 kills and four blocks from Mikenzie Brewer. Taylor Kenkel added 17 digs, Avilyn Killpack tallied 12 scoops and Hope McPhillips served four aces.
Treynor 25-25-25 Missouri Valley 21-18-14
View the complete recap from Treynor’s sweep of Missouri Valley linked here.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Lenox vs. East Union (at Earlham)
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Boyer Valley 25-25-25 Coon Rapids-Bayard 19-13-13
Boyer Valley’s Jess O’Day had 13 kills while Sylvia Sullivan pitched in 11 winners for the Bulldogs. Lauren Malone aded a double-double with 25 assists and 10 digs. Maria Puck pitched in 14 digs.
Gracy Johnson had 10 digs and 10 assists while Anna Hart pitched in 18 digs for Coon Rapids-Bayard in the loss. Lacie Davis also had 18 digs, and Lydia Hofbauer pitched in eight digs and four kills.
Other Rolling Valley Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at West Harrison
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Bishop Heelan 19-25-27-22-15 Abraham Lincoln 25-21-25-25-8
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Diagonal 25-25-21-25 Orient-Macksburg 9-18-25-22
Taylor Lumbard sparked Diagonal’s outing with 15 kills, 11 digs and two aces. Kira Egly had seven kills, 10 digs and an astounding 11 aces. Lauren Burton served four aces, added four kills and managed 11 digs. Anna Newton passed out 27 assists.
Other Bluegrass Conference Scores
Mormon Trail 20-25-25-25 Murray 25-23-20-14
Lamoni at Ankeny Christian
Moulton-Udell at Seymour
NON-CONFERENCE
College View Academy 25-25-25 Heartland Christian 21-14-16
Mady Jundt had 10 kills and 14 digs while Grace Heffernan added eight kills and 18 digs for Heartland Christian. Kayci Brennan pitched in 12 assists, and McKenna McCord pitched in 18 digs.
Twin Cedars 20-25-15 Wayne 20-25-15
Sophie Lyle had eight kills, five aces, four digs and two blocks for Twin Cedars in the win. Jillian French added five kills, eight digs and two aces, and Ali Mockenhaupt pitched in 13 assists, five digs and three kills.
Chariton 25-25 Twin Cedars 23-18
Benzyn Roberts had 13 digs, and Ami Mockenhaupt pitched in nine digs and seven assists for Twin Cedars. Sophie Lyle added four kills and three digs, and Jillian French added four digs and three kills.
Other Non-Conference
Lenox, East Union at Earlham
Grand View Christian at Nodaway Valley
Chariton 27-25 Wayne 25-11
AREA MISSOURI
East Atchison 25-25-x Nodaway Valley 16-9-x
Rock Port 25-25-25 Union Star 13-8-21
South Holt 31-25-25 Mound City 29-18-19
Savannah 3 Maryville 2
AREA NEBRASKA
Johnson County Central 25-25-25 Pawnee City 15-19-11
Ashley Beethe had 15 kills, seven digs and three aces, and Arely Cabrales pitched in 32 assists and seven digs for Johnson County Central. Bailee Sterup finished with 12 digs, five kills and four aces, and Sunnie Rother had eight kills of her own.
Other Area Nebraska
Yutan 25-25-23-25 Conestoga 19-18-25-18
Logan View 25-25-25 Louisville 9-20-20
Syracuse 26-25-25 Raymond Central 24-14-18
Freeman 25-25 Palmyra 22-22
Palmyra 25-25 Southern 20-11
Omaha Christian Academy 25-23-25 Weeping Water 14-25-23
Lewiston 20-25-25 Weeping Water 25-19-19
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25-25 Mead 18-13-16
Johnson County Central 25-25-25 Pawnee City 15-19-11
Sterling at Falls City Sacred Heart
ASHLAND-GREENWOOD TOURNAMENT
POOL A
Ashland-Greenwood 2 Ralston 0
Lincoln Lutheran 25-25 Plattsmouth 7-11
Ralston 2 Plattsmouth 0
Lincoln Lutheran 25-25 Ashland-Greenwood 13-13
POOL B
Auburn vs. Gross Catholic
Auburn vs. Wahoo