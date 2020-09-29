(KMAland) -- It was a big night of KMAland volleyball with key wins for Red Oak, Stanton, East Mills, Missouri Valley, Lo-Ma, CRB, Rock Port, Lourdes Central Catholic and many more.
H-10: Red Oak 25-25-25-25 Harlan 16-27-16-22
Lexi Johnson led Red Oak with 16 kills while Lennon O’Neal added four kills and five aces. Abbey Jones had 28 digs while Chloe DeVries passed out 32 assists.
For Harlan, Macie Leinen had 10 kills, Lauren Andersen chipped in six kills and two blocks and Ashley Hall had 25 digs.
NC: Abraham Lincoln 25-25-21-25 St. Albert 18-16-25-15
CCT: Stanton 25-17-25-26 Sidney 16-25-18-24
Nicole Vorhies surpassed 1,000 career assists, finishing with 23 on the night. Brooklyn Adams chipped in 24 digs, and Tara Peterson finished with 16 kills, 16 digs and two blocks. Abby Burke had 12 kills and two aces, and Jenna Stephens pitched in 10 kills.
Avery Dowling had 31 assists and 10 digs for Sidney in the defeat. Paige Smith also had a double-double with 13 kills and 11 digs, and Lily Johnson had 17 digs. Harley Spurlock chipped in nine kills and three blocks.
CCT: East Mills 25-25-25 Griswold 12-14-17
Rachel Drake and Emily Williams had 14 kills each for East Mills while Miah Urban passed out 34 assists. Jaimee Davis added six blocks on the night for the Wolverines.
WIC: Missouri Valley 25-25-25 Riverside 18-23-16
Izzy Bluml had 10 kills and nine digs for Riverside while Kenna Ford pitched in 17 assists, nine digs and three kills. Madi Baldwin led with 14 digs.
WIC: Logan-Magnolia 25-23-25-27-15 Tri-Center 21-25-20-29-12
Emme Lake had 28 assists, 25 digs and five kills for Logan-Magnolia in the five-set victory. Emilie Thompson pitched in 32 digs and 12 kills, and Macanna Guritz added 12 kills, 24 digs, three blocks and two aces.
Ruby Nolting and Courtney Ohl scored 14 kills and two blocks each for Lo-Ma, Ashlyn Doiel had 22 assists and Ashley Christians finished with 38 digs.
POI: Southwest Valley 25-26-25 Bedford 21-24-13
Isabelle Inman had 17 assists to go over 1,500 for her career, and Norah Lund pitched in 15 digs for Southwest Valley. Kyli Aldrich had a team-high seven kills.
POI: Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 Central Decatur 17-20-15
Lexi Shike broke the school record for career assists, passing out 35 and slamming in eight kills on the night. Corinne Bond added 19 kills and 12 digs, and Maddax DeVault pitched in 10 kills.
RVC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-25-25 Boyer Valley 16-19-18
Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Cassidy Baker had 28 assists, Alaya Betts added 10 kills and three aces and Chloe Parkis pitched in 17 digs. Alexa Culbertson added 10 kills, and Brynn Bass picked up 10 digs.
BLUE: Melcher-Dallas 25-18-15 Murray 20-25-12
BLUE: Murray 25-25 Seymour 15-10
Twila Barber had 10 kills and five aces for Murray while Kinzee Eggers led with three blocks and Jayda Chew had 26 assists.
MO: Rock Port 15-18-25-25-15 East Atchison 25-25-21-20-11
Alivia Baucom had 17 kills and three blocks while Rachel Vogler had a match-high 19 digs to lead Rock Port. Macie Hale chipped in 14 assists, and Tayleigh Huntley served four aces.
East Atchison’s Brynnan Poppa topped her team with 23 assists while Ella Rolf added 13 kills and four aces and Olivia Morris had 15 digs.
NE: Lourdes Central Catholic 25-23-25-22-15 Plattsmouth 15-25-20-25-13
Gina McGowen had a big night for Lourdes with 25 kills and four blocks while Aspen Meyer added 18 kills and 10 digs.
Emma Heng (11) and Gracie Ragland (10) added double-digit digs, and Sofia Fulton finished with 49 assists. Sofia Barrientos also had five aces on the night.
NE: Syracuse 25-25 Palmyra 15-9
Jessie Moss had 14 kills for Syracuse in the victory while Halle Wilhelm passed out 23 assists and Lindsey Moss had three aces.
NE: Syracuse 25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 11-20
Halle Wilhelm had 24 assists and eight digs, Jessie Moss added 10 kills and eight digs and Lily Vollertsen finished with eight kills and two blocks to lead Syracuse.
NE: Platteview 25-11-25-25 Nebraska City 21-25-12-15
Rachel Russell finished with eight kills and six blocks for Nebraska City in the defeat.
Katie Schreiter added 10 digs and four aces, Madi Mitchell finished with nine digs and four blocks and Halle Thompson pitched in eight kills. Alexis Hoover commanded the offense for the Pioneers with 23 assists.
NE: Weeping Water 25-18-25-15-15 Louisville 16-25-13-25-6
Louisville’s Lea Kalkowski had 42 assists and 19 digs while Lexi Hans added 32 digs and 11 kills. McKenzie Norris pitched in 18 kills and 12 digs, and Sagan Leach had 11 digs and three aces.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Shenandoah 11-21-11
Red Oak 25-25-25-25 Harlan 16-27-16-22
Lewis Central 17-17-25-25-15 Atlantic 25-25-15-17-9
Lewis Central 25-25-25 Creston 22-17-15
Atlantic 25-21-25-25 Creston 14-25-22-22
Corner Conference Tournament
Stanton 25-17-25-26 Sidney 16-25-18-24
East Mills 25-25-25 Griswold 12-14-17
Western Iowa Conference
Missouri Valley 25-25-25 Riverside 18-23-16
Logan-Magnolia 25-23-25-27-15 Tri-Center 21-25-20-29-12
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southwest Valley 25-26-25 Bedford 21-24-13
Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 Central Decatur 17-20-15
East Union at Martensdale-St. Marys
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard 25-25-25 Boyer Valley 16-19-18
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 26-13-25-25 Woodbine 24-25-21-22
CAM 22-25-25-25 Paton-Churdan 25-17-23-19
Ar-We-Va at West Harrison
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 25-25-25-25 Sioux City North 27-15-10-17
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-21-25-25 LeMars 15-25-10-16
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas 25-18-15 Murray 20-25-12
Murray 25-25 Seymour 15-10
Melcher-Dallas 2 Seymour 0
Orient-Macksburg 19-25-15 Moulton-Udell 25-6-13
Lamoni 25-25 Moulton-Udell 15-14
Orient-Macksburg vs. Lamoni (at Moulton-Udell)
Ankeny Christian at Moravia
Ankeny Christian vs. Mormon Trail (at Moravia)
Mormon Trail at Moravia
Other Area Iowa
Abraham Lincoln 25-25-21-25 St. Albert 18-16-25-15
Area Missouri/Nebraska
Rock Port 15-18-25-25-15 East Atchison 25-25-21-20-11
Mound City 3 West Nodaway 0
South Holt 25-25-25 North Nodaway 5-15-12
Nodaway-Holt 2 Union Star 0
Lourdes Central Catholic 25-23-25-22-15 Plattsmouth 15-25-20-25-13
Ashland-Greenwood 25-25-25 Conestoga 15-9-9
Diller-Odell 25-25-25 Johnson-Brock 21-10-19
Freeman at Falls City Sacred Heart
Palmyra 25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 21-12
Syracuse 25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 11-20
Syracuse 25-25 Palmyra 15-9
Platteview 25-11-25-25 Nebraska City 21-25-12-15
Dorchester at Sterling
Johnson County Central at Weeping Water
Louisville vs. Johnson County Central (at Weeping Water)
Weeping Water 25-18-25-15-15 Louisville 16-25-13-25-6