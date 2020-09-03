(KMAland) -- Creston, Denison-Schleswig, Griswold and Stanton picked up conference victories to highlight Thursday night's volleyball action in KMAland.
H10: Creston 25-13-28-25 Clarinda 14-25-26-10
Kelsey Fields tallied 13 kills and eight blocks. Brianna Fields added six kills. Rylie Driskell had 26 assists
H10: Denison-Schleswig 25-25-25 Shenandoah 13-13-15
Hannah Neeman led the way with 13 kills. Paige Andersen added seven. Kennedy Marten controlled the offense with 33 assists.
CC: Griswold 25-25-25 Fremont-Mills 15-20-17
Haylee Pennock was a perfect 10-for-10 at the service line with four ace. Lydia Greiman had three aces and Brenna Rossell contributed two. Mikala Pelzer posted 10 kills while Greiman set the offense with 22 assists. Anna Keley had 15 digs defensively. Kenna Howard paced F-M with nine kills. Kaelynn Driskell had 16 assists. Teagan Ewalt had eight digs and four blocks.
CC: Stanton 25-25-23-25 Sidney 16-18-25-22
Stanton handed Sidney their first loss to a Corner Conference opponent for the first time since October 28th, 2014. Check out the full rundown at our Local Sports Page
NC: Mount Ayr 13-25-25-25 Essex 25-17-18-23
Elise Dailey led Essex in the defeat with 11 kills. Helen Nicholas added 13 assists.
NC: CAM 25-26 Audubon 9-24
Mady McKee, Zoey Baylor and Mallarie Peach each had seven kills for CAM. Taylor Bower had 20 assists. Marissa Spieker contributed 13 digs and Mallory Behnken served four aces.
NC: Exira-EHK 23-25-15 Audubon 25-15-12
Jaci Christensen paced Audubon with six kills. Elizabeth Zaiger added five. Aleah Hermensen had 11 assists in the defeat.
NC: Lenox 25-25-25 Interstate 35 17-14-11
TJ Stoaks amassed 12 kills, four blocks and eight digs. Jordan England added nine kills. Cassidy Nelson led the team in digs with 11. Lauren Christensen dished out 24 assists.
RVC: CAM 25-25-25 Exira-EHK 18-15-10
Maddy McKee posted 11 kills for the Cougars in the victory. Zoey Baylor added nine along with four aces. Taylor Bower had 25 assists.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Denison-Schleswig 25-25-25 Shenandoah 13-13-15
Creston 25-13-28-25 Clarinda 14-25-26-10
Red Oak 25-25-25 Kuemper Catholic 20-15-20
Corner Conference
Griswold 25-25-25 Fremont-Mills 16-20-17
Stanton 25-25-23-25 Sidney 16-18-25-22
Pride of Iowa Conference
Southeast Warren 3 Nodaway Valley 1
Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 25-25-25 Exira-EHK 18-15-10
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 20-25-25-25 LeMars 25-22-23-23
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25-25 Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 8-10-9
Bishop Heelan 25-22-17-27-15 Sioux City East 23-25-25-25-13
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg at Ankeny Christian
Seymour at Mormon Trail
Melcher-Dallas 25-25-25 Moulton-Udell 15-16-13
Other Area Iowa
Atlantic 21-21 Woodward-Granger 18-19
Norwalk 21-21 Atlantic 16-17
Atlantic 21-21 ADM 9-14
Nevada 21-21 Atlantic 3-15
Mount Ayr 13-25-25-25 Essex 25-17-18-23
Sioux City North def. Missouri Valley
Missouri Valley 21-21 West Monona 19-17
Missouri Valley vs. MVAOCOU (at West Monona)
Boyer Valley 3 IKM-Manning 1
Exira-EHK 23-25-15 Audubon 25-15-12
CAM 25-26 Audubon 9-24
Lamoni 3 Bedford 1
Lenox 25-25-25 Interstate 35 17-14-11
Central Decatur vs. Centerville (at Clarke)
Central Decatur at Clarke
Baxter 25-25-25 Martensdale-St. Marys 18-16-23
West Harrison at Whiting
Area Missouri/Nebraska
East Atchison 25-25-19-25 Rock Port 23-21-25-17
Mound City 25-25-25 West Nodaway 19-20-17
Nodaway Holt 25-25-25 Union Star 10-16-20
South Holt 25-25 North Nodaway 22-9
Maryville 3 East Buchanan 0
Lincoln Lutheran 25-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 9-17
Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25-25 Concordia 27-20-16
Plattsmouth 25-25-25 Blair 23-12-22
Syracuse 25-25-25 Fort Calhoun 22-16-18
Auburn 25-25-25 Fairbury 20-21-20
Falls City 25-25 Johnson County Central 13-22
Humboldt-TRS 25-17-25 Johnson County Central 10-25-18
Malcolm 25-25 Louisville 15-18
Omaha Brownell Talbot 25-27 Louisville 18-25
Palmyra 25-25 Dorchester 14-20
Dorchester at Weeping Water
Palmyra 25-22-25 Weeping Water 12-25-16
Platteview 25-25-18-26 Ralston 21-19-25-24
Mead 25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 22-17
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Pawnee City 12-23
Deshler 25-25 Sterling 23-16
Diller-Odell 25-25 Johnson-Brock 19-18
Johnson-Brock 25-25 Sterling 22-23