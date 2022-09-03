(KMAland) -- Sidney and Missouri Valley won tournament championships in a hefty slate of KMAland volleyball action on Saturday.
CLARINDA TOURNAMENT
Sidney went 5-0 to win the Clarinda Tournament on Saturday. The Cowgirls beat Shenandoah, Clarinda, Tri-Center, West Central Valley and Maryville, grabbing three sweeps and two three-set wins.
Maryville and Clarinda both went 3-2, but Maryville earned the runner-up with the head-to-head win. Shenandoah was fourth at 2-3 while Tri-Center took fifth with a 2-3 record of their own. Check out the complete results from the tournament below.
Clarinda 21-21 Shenandoah 18-18
Taylor Cole and Brooke Brown had five winners each for Clarinda with help from Emmy Allbaugh and Ellie Cole, who handed out eight and five assists, respectively, Ellie Cole, Taylor Cole and Presley Jobe had six digs each, and Brown had a pair of blocks. Allbaugh was clutch at the service line with four aces.
Sidney 21-20-15 Shenandoah 11-22-11
Kaden Payne had a team-high 11 kills while Aunika Hayes added nine on 22 assists from Avery Dowling. Emily Hutt had 12 digs while Hayes and Karlee Graham had seven each. Eve Brumbaugh shined at the service line with four aces.
Shenandoah 21-21 Tri-Center 12-19
Mikenzie Brewer led Tri-Center’s offense with seven kills behind 11 assists from Meya Wingert. Taylor Kenkel launched three aces and had four digs in the defeat.
Maryville 21-15-15 Clarinda 18-21-9
Brooke Brown was the leader for Clarinda with seven kills, and Addison Wagoner added four. Ellie Cole and Emmy Allbaugh had six assists each. Taylor Cole and Brooke Brown led Clarinda’s defensive efforts. Cole had 10 digs, and Brown posted five blocks. Aly Meier served three aces.
Sidney 21-21 Clarinda 7-13
Aunika Hayes led Sidney with seven kills while Kaden Payne and Eve Brumbaugh added five winners, and Avery Dowling handed out 20 assists. Brumbaugh and Emily Hutt had nine digs each and Dowling managed eight scoops.
Taylor Cole and Addison Wagoner had four kills each for Clarinda.
Clarinda 21-21 Tri-Center 9-19
The Cardinals recorded a nice win behind seven kills from Taylor Cole and five from Addison Wagner. Emmy Allbaugh led their setting with 12 assists. Taylor Cole had a team-high seven digs and served three aces, and Brooke Brown had three blocks.
Preslie Arbaugh spearheaded Tri-Center’s offensive attack with five kills while Mikenzie Brewer and Meya Wingert had four each, and Wingert sent out 12 assists and shoveled seven digs.
Clarinda 21-21-15 West Central Valley 8-23-11
Addison Wagoner led Clarinda’s balanced attack with seven kills while Taylor Cole and Avery Walter added six and five winners. Ellie Cole sparked the offense with 10 assists while Emmy Allbaugh managed eight helpers. Taylor Cole and Presley Jobe had 18 and 13 digs, respectively.
Sidney 21-21 Tri-Center 16-18
Kaden Payne had eight kills for Sidney while Avery Dowling passed out 14 assists. Emily Hutt managed seven digs and Mia Foster served two aces.
Emile Sorenson had eight kills to lead Tri-Center while Alexis Flaharty and Mikenzie Brewer added six and five, respectively. Meya Wingert passed out 21 assists and had nine digs.
Sidney 21-12-15 Maryville 17-21-11
Kaden Payne had six winners while Aunika Hayes added five and Addy Haning posted four. Avery Dowling spread the wealth with 20 assists. Emily Hutt paced the defense with 12 digs, and Eve Brumbaugh added seven.
Sidney 21-21 West Central Valley 8-8
Sidney had a balanced effort, led by five kills from Kaden Payne while Fallon Sheldon and Aunika Hayes did their part with four each. Avery Dowling had 15 assists, and Eve Brumbaugh posted a team-high eight digs. Karlee Graham served three aces while Brumbaugh and Mia Foster had two each.
Tri-Center 21-21 West Central Valley 9-10
Emile Sorenson had six kills while Meya Wingert handed out 16 assists. Mikenzie Brewer had three kills, scooped four digs and served three aces. Taylor Kenkel did her part with six digs and two aces.
Tri-Center 16-21-15 Maryville 21-14-7
Mikenzie Brewer had nine kills, five digs and an ace while Meya Wingert served four aces and passed out 21 assists. Emile Sorenson managed five kills, nine digs and an ace, and Taylor Kenkel had seven digs and two aces.
Other Clarinda Tournament Scores
Maryville 15-21-15 Shenandoah 21-19-10
Shenandoah 21-21 West Central Valley 14-14
Maryville 21-21 West Central Valley 5-10
GLENWOOD TOURNAMENT
Bishop Heelan Catholic lost to Gretna in the championship of the Glenwood Tournament on Saturday. Heelan beat both Red Oak and Underwood in pool play but lost to Gretna in their third match of the day. The Crusaders bounced back with a semifinal win over Stanton, but they lost again to the Dragons in the final.
Stanton took third at the tournament, going 3-0 in pool play before the semifinal loss. The Viqueens answered back by beating Harlan, which finished fourth. Underwood took fifth with back-to-back wins in the consolation bracket.
Check out the complete results below.
Underwood 21-21 Red Oak 17-19
Alizabeth Jacobsen had five kills to lead Underwood while Delaney Ambrose handed out 13 assists. Leah Hall registered 11 digs for Underwood.
Underwood 21-22 Thomas Jefferson 8-20
Alizabeth Jacobsen had nine kills and served three aces while Sophia Fiedler had a stellar match at the service line with six aces. The offense revolved around Delaney Ambrose, who handed out 14 assists while also scooping six digs.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-21 Underwood 18-18
Underwood dropped a tight two-set match. Alizabeth Jacobsen had eight kills, and Delaney Ambrose handed out 15 assists while Leah Hall and Ali Fletcher led the defense with seven digs. Ambrose added six scoops.
Gretna 21-21 Underwood 13-17
Aliyah Humphrey and Alizabeth Jacobsen sparked Underwood’s offense with four kills each while Delaney Ambrose handed out nine assists. Humphrey had nine digs while Leah Hall added eight and Ambrose had six scoops.
5th: Underwood 21-21 Glenwood 13-19
Alizabeth Jacobsen had eight kills and a block, and Aliyah Humphrey had three kills and six digs. Delaney Ambrose passed out 13 assists, served two aces and had three digs.
Other Glenwood Tournament Scores
POOL A
Harlan 22-21 Glenwood 20-14
Stanton 18-22-15 Glenwood 21-20-11
Glenwood 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 13-7
Stanton 21-19-15 Harlan 13-21-13
Harlan 19-21-15 Thomas Jefferson 21-9-13
Stanton 21-21 Thomas Jefferson 18-7
POOL B
Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-12-15 Red Oak 12-21-11
Gretna 21-21 Red Oak 17-13
Gretna 21-21 Bishop Heelan Catholic 9-16
TOURNAMENT PLAY
Bishop Heelan Catholic 25-25 Stanton 23-19
Gretna 25-25 Harlan 15-10
3rd Place: Stanton 21-21 Harlan 11-17
Championship: Gretna 25-25 Bishop Heelan Catholic 21-18
Glenwood 21-23-15 Red Oak 18-25-13
ATLANTIC TOURNAMENT
Treynor led KMAland teams with a 3-1 record while Atlantic went 2-2 and St. Albert had an 0-4 day.
Atlantic 21-21 St. Albert 17-19
Ella Klusman and Lydia Sherrill highlighted St. Albert’s performance with four and three kills, respectively. Ellie Monahan was a force on defense with 15 digs.
Knoxville 21-21 St. Albert 19-16
Ella Klusman led St. Albert’s effort with four kills, and Lily Krohn had five assists. Ellie Monahan had 12 digs while Klusman and Landry Miller each had six.
Grand View Christian 22-22 St. Albert 20-20
Ella Klusman had seven kills, and Lily Krohn recorded eight assists for St. Albert. Klusman and Ellie Monahan had six digs each, and Krohn served two aces.
Treynor 21-21 St. Albert 19-19
Ella Klusman had three kills for St. Albert and Lily Krohn managed four assists. Ellie Monahan led the Saintes with nine scoops.
Other Atlantic Tournament Scores
Atlantic 12-21-22 Grand View Christian 21-12-20
Treynor 18-21-15 Atlantic 21-19-7
Knoxville 2 Atlantic 0
Treynor 21-21 Knoxville 15-16
Grand View Christian 18-25-15 Treynor 21-25-15
IOWA CITY HIGH TOURNAMENT
Lewis Central went 2-2 at the City High Tournament on Saturday. The results:
Lewis Central 21-22 Dubuque Hempstead 9-13
Ankeny Centennial 21-23 Lewis Central 18-21
Lewis Central def. Bettendorf
Iowa City High 19-21-15 Lewis Central 21-14-12
MISSOURI VALLEY TOURNAMENT
Missouri Valley went 6-0 to win their home tournament, picking up wins over Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, Woodbine, East Mills, Boyer Valley, Griswold and Riverside without dropping a set. East Mills was second at 5-1, Riverside went 4-2 and Griswold and Woodbine were 2-4. Boyer Valley and Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton both went 1-5.
Maya Contreraz, Ella Myler and Ava Hilts hall made the All-Tournament Team while East Mills’ Emily Williams, Griswold’s Makenna Askeland, Woodbine’s Charlie Pryor, Jess O’Day of Boyer Valley, Exira/EHK’s Makenzie Riley and Riverside’s Veronica Andrusyshyn and Madison Baldwin were also on the team.
Williams led East Mills with 39 kills while Evy Stoakes slammed in 23 winners. Miah Urban had 78 assists for the tournament, and Stoakes added 10 total blocks.
Check out the results and some recaps reported to KMA Sports below.
East Mills 18-21-15 Riverside 21-16-13
Riverside’s Veronica Andrusyshyn had 12 kills and four aces, Ayla Richardson added 11 assists and Mack Olmstead-Mitchell slammed in seven winners. Sophia Taylor tallied three blocks, and Madi Baldwin finished with a team-best nine digs.
Ayla Richardson had 11 assists. Veronica Andrusyshyn managed 12 kills, and Mackenzie Olmstead-Mitchell added seven. Sophia Taylor had three blocks, and Madi Baldwin shoveled nine digs.
Riverside 21-21 Griswold 19-17
Veronica Andrusyhsyn had a team-best nine kills for Riverside while Ayla Richardson added 12 assists and three aces. Sophia Taylor pitched in two blocks, and Carly Henderson had three aces of her own in the win.
Missouri Valley 21-21 East Mills 14-18
Missouri Valley’s Ella Myler (9) and Ava Hilts (6) combined for 15 kills while Maya Contreraz finished with 11 assists and Henley Arbaugh had 10. Myler posted eight digs to lead the defense.
Missouri Valley 21-21 Woodbine 15-14
Ella Myler had a team-high four kills while Ava Hilts tallied seven digs and Maya Contreraz finished with six assists, three kills and four digs. Chloe Larsen had three blocks for the Big Reds.
Missouri Valley 21-21 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 11-13
Ava Hilts had five kills and two aces, and Ella Myler and Maya Contreraz each finished with four kills apiece for Missouri Valley. Henley Arbaugh posted six assists and two aces, and Contreraz posted six digs and five assists.
Missouri Valley 21-21 Boyer Valley 19-9
Ava Hilts had seven kills and three aces, and Ella Myler added five kills and 10 digs for Missouri Valley. Maya Contreraz posted nine assists and eight digs, and Henley Arbaugh had seven assists of her own for the Big Reds.
Missouri Valley 21-21 Riverside 19-13
Veronica Andrusyshyn led Riverside with seven kills, and Ayla Richardson posted seven assists in the defeat.
Riverside 21-21 Woodbine 11-15
Ayla Richardson had 11 assists while Elyssa Amdor added eight kills for Riverside in the win. Mack Olmstead-Mitchell and Veronica Andrusyshyn also had five kills apiece while Carly Henderson served three aces.
Riverside 21-21 Boyer Valley 16-18
Ayla Richardson passed out 12 assists, and Veronica Andrusyshyn had nine kills and three assists for Riverside in the sweep.
Riverside 21-21 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 19-17
Riverside’s Mack Olmstead-Mitchell had seven kills, and Ayla Richardson pitched in 11 assists. Veronica Andrusyshyn served four aces for the Bulldogs.
Other Missouri Valley Tournament Scores
East Mills 21-21 Griswold 11-11
East Mills 21-21 Woodbine 9-13
East Mills 21-21 Boyer Valley 14-9
East Mills 21-21 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 11-9
Missouri Valley 21-21 Griswold 12-15
Griswold 21-21 Woodbine 18-19
Griswold 21-21 Boyer Valley 18-8
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 21-12-15 Griswold 18-21-11
Woodbine 21-21 Boyer Valley 14-15
Woodbine 21-20-15 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 16-22-6
Boyer Valley 21-21 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 18-10
SOUTH CENTRAL CALHOUN TOURNAMENT
Audubon went 3-3 on the day with wins over South Hamilton, Perry and Spencer.
Audubon 2 South Hamilton 1
Audubon 2 Perry 0
Audubon 2 Spencer 1
Pocahontas Area 2 Audubon 0
South Central Calhoun 2 Audubon 1
Manson-NW Webster 2 Audubon 0
COON RAPIDS-BAYARD TOURNAMENT
CAM went 4-1 with wins over Paton-Churdan, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Ogden and Madrid, and Coon Rapids-Bayard went 2-3 with victories against Paton-Churdan and Madrid.
Check out some of the statistics submitted to KMA Sports below.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 22-21 Paton-Churdan 20-17
Gracy Johnson was the straw that stirred the drink for Coon Rapids-Bayard with three aces, four digs and 11 assists. Malia Clayburg had five kills while Lydia Hofbauer added three winners, four digs and an ace. Anna Hart contributed two kills and four digs, and Lacie Davis tallied one ace and 10 digs.
Paige Teeples and Becca Anderson had six kills apiece for Paton-Churdan while Emma Stream registered 12 assists. Bailey Anderson helped with eight assists.
CAM 21-21 Coon Rapids-Bayard 11-11
Lacie Davis had a pair of kills and six digs. Malia Clayburg had two kills, three blocks and one ace, and Violet Johnson had five digs for Coon Rapids-Bayard.
Ankeny Christian 21-21 Coon Rapids-Bayard 7-7
Gracy Johnson had five digs and an assist for Coon Rapids-Bayard.
Ogden 6-21-15 Coon Rapids-Bayard 21-11-7
Gracy Johnson did her part with a pair of aces, three digs, five assists and one block while Malia Clayburg had two kills and two aces, and Lacie Davis contributed three kills and three digs.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 15-21-15 Madrid 21-19-12
Gracy Johnson had another well-rounded match with 12 digs, three kills, seven assists and three blocks while Lydia Hofbauer served one ace, grabbed nine digs and smacked four kills. Malia Clayburg totaled an ace, three digs, five kills and two blocks, and Shelbi Wiskus had five kills and three blocks. Lacie Davis spearheaded Coon Rapids-Bayard’s defense with 15 digs.
Other Coon Rapids-Bayard Tournament Scores
CAM 2 Paton-Churdan 0
Ankeny Christian 2 CAM 0
CAM 21-21 Ogden 18-15
CAM 2 Madrid 0
Paton-Churdan Ankeny Christian
Paton-Churdan Ogden
Paton-Churdan Madrid
Ankeny Christian 21-21 Ogden 6-12
Ankeny Christian Madrid
RIDGE VIEW TOURNAMENT
No Results Reported
BEATRICE TOURNAMENT
No Results Reported
FREEMAN TOURNAMENT
Elmwood-Murdock finished second in the Freeman Tournament, falling in the championship to the host Falcons. Check out the area results from Saturday:
POOL B
Sterling 25-25 Mead 11-9
BRACKET
Semifinal: Elmwood-Murdock 21-25-25 Sterling 25-23-20
Johnson-Brock 25-25 Deshler 12-20
Johnson-Brock 25-25 Mead 10-15
Championship: Freeman 25-27 Elmwood-Murdock 22-25
WEEPING WATER TOURNAMENT
Lourdes Central Catholic claimed second with a 3-1 outing was Falls City Sacred Heart also went 3-1 to finish third.
POOL A
Humboldt-TRS 25-28 Weeping Water 14-26
Weeping Water Lourdes Central Catholic
Wilber-Clatonia 25-25 Weeping Water 14-15
Lourdes Central Catholic Humboldt-TRS
Lourdes Central Catholic 27-25 Wilber-Clatonia 25-17
POOL B
Falls City Sacred Heart 26-22-25 East Butler 24-25-12
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25 Brownell-Talbot 13-11
Yutan 25-25 Falls City Sacred Heart 20-21
BRACKET
1st: Yutan 2 Lourdes Central Catholic 1
3rd: Falls City Sacred Heart 15-25-25 Humboldt-TRS 25-13-22
5th: East Butler 25-25 Wilber-Clatonia 23-23
7th: Weeping Water vs. Brownell-Talbot
SYRACUSE TRIANGULAR
Douglas County West 22-25-25 Syracuse 25-20-10
Syracuse 25-25 Ashland-Greenwood 17-20
Douglas County West 25-17-25 Ashland-Greenwood 25-17-19