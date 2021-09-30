(KMAland) -- St. Albert survived Shenandoah in five, Treynor edged Mo Valley in a classic, Ankeny Christian was a four-set winner over Lamoni and more from a big night in KMAland volleyball.
H-10: St. Albert 20-25-25-21-15 Shenandoah 25-11-14-25-4
Maddy Horvath had 21 assists while Ella Klusman added 16 assists and four aces for St. Albert. Lauren Wiliams chipped in nine kills, 18 digs and three blocks, and Lainey Sheffield had a double-double with 13 kill and 12 digs. Landry Miller also had 15 digs.
H-10: Red Oak 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 14-12-14
Tory Carrick had 11 digs and six aces, and Lexi Johnson posted 13 digs with 10 kills for Red Oak. Merced Ramirez passed out 15 assists, and Liz Carbaugh had a team-best three blocks.
Claire Leinen had 10 assists, Hannah Slater posted six kills and Teryn Fink finished with eight digs for Denison-Schleswig.
H-10: Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Atlantic 6-16-19
Kenzie Schon finished with 11 kills while Ashlyn Badding had 33 assists for Kuemper Catholic. Kenyra Prescott also had 10 digs, and Frannie Glynn served six aces.
Abby Smith, Chloe Mullenix, Lexi Noelck and Jada Jensen all had five kills each for Atlantic in the loss.
CORNER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Consolation: East Mills 25-25-25 Griswold 19-19-7
Championship: Sidney 31-25-25-25 Stanton 33-19-19-15
WIC: Underwood 25-25-25 Logan-Magnolia 13-18-18
Delaney Ambrose (32 assists, 11 digs) and Aliyah Humphrey (15 kills, 19 digs) had double-double performances, Alizabeth Jacobsen added 15 kills and Lesley Morales-Foote picked up 14 digs for Underwood.
Macanna Guritz led Logan-Magnolia with eight kills and 11 digs, and Kattie Troxel posted 14 assists. Brooke Johnson also had four blocks.
WIC: AHSTW 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 12-20-7
Ally Meyers led AHSTW with 30 assists while Natalie Hagadon added 17 kills and 12 digs. Saydi Paulsen and Delaney Goshorn pitched in three blocks apiece.
WIC: Treynor 15-25-21-25-17 Missouri Valley 25-22-25-21-15
Maddie Lewis led Treynor in a huge Western Iowa Conference win with 14 kills and 14 digs while Kailey Rochholz added 11 winners. Delaney Simpson recorded a team-high 20 digs, Keelea Navara added 12 scoops and Emma Flathers had 11 to go along with her 36 assists.
Maya Contreraz led the way for Missouri Valley with 32 assists, 24 digs and five blocks, and Henley Arbaugh (17 assists, 10 digs) and Ava Hilts (20 kills, 16 digs) also had double-doubles. Ella Myler posted 28 digs, five aces and three blocks, Chloe Larsen pitched in four blocks and Addi Huegli finished with 16 digs.
WIC: Tri-Center 25-25-25 Riverside 20-12-13
Miranda Ring had 30 assists, Marissa Ring tallied 10 kills and Tatum Carlson had 15 digs to lead Tri-Center. Mikenzie Brewer also had a strong night at the net with three bocks for the Trojans.
Ayla Richardson had 20 assists, and Veronica Andrusyshyn added 12 kills and six digs for Riverside in the loss.
NC: Grand View Christian 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 22-20-15
Lindsey Davis had 15 assist and 10 digs, and Maddax DeVault posted eight kills and 11 digs for Nodaway Valley in the loss. Madison Long picked up 12 digs, and Whitney Lamb tallied three blocks.
RVC: Boyer Valley 25-25-19-25 Coon Rapids-Bayard 19-19-25-8
Leah Cooper finished with 18 kills and 10 digs, and Talia Burkhart and Jess O’Day each had 10 kills for Boyer Valley in the win. Lauren Malone finished with 39 assists and seven digs.
MRC: Bishop Heelan Catholic 26-19-25-25 Abraham Lincoln 24-25-22-22
Grace Nelson had 15 kills, Maliyah Hacker finished with 11 winners and Maddie LaFleur posted a double-double with 15 assist and 11 digs to lead Heelan.
BLUE: Diagonal 25-25-25 Orient-Macksburg 7-13-7
Taylor Lumbard had 15 kills and two blocks, and Anna Newton posted 10 assists for Diagonal in the win.
BLUE: Mormon Trail 26-25-20-25 Murray 24-13-25-20
Chloe Church led Murray with 11 kills and 12 digs while Jayda Chew had 21 assists in the defeat.
MO: South Holt 12-25-25-30 East Atchison 25-23-11-28
Tanea Whaley had 17 kills while Hadley Coleman passed out 29 assist san dMylee Prussman finished with 25 digs for SoutH Holt. Brianna Biondo also had seven aces in the win.
For East Atchison, Claire Martin had 38 assists and 20 digs, and Tommi Martin slammed in 13 kills.
MO: Mound City 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 18-15-22
Savanna Marriot had 11 digs while Kayelyn Edmondson had nine assists, three digs and three aces for Nodaway Valley. Emma Bohannon pitched in seven assists and five kills’ nd Kloe Jenkins had six kills and six digs.
