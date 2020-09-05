(KMAland) -- Glenwood, East Mills and Tri-Center were tournament winners on Saturday.
Glenwood takes Atlantic Tournament
Glenwood picked up five victories on their way to the Atlantic Tournament championship on Saturday.
The Rams were winners in straight sets over Atlantic and Winterset and needed three sets to beat St. Albert, Treynor and Underwood. The KMAland 3A/4A/5A No. 1 is now 10-0 on the season.
Other records from the day in Atlantic:
Underwood (4-1)
Treynor (3-2)
Winterset (2-3)
St. Albert (1-4)
Atlantic (0-5)
View the complete results in the scoreboard below.
East Mills picks up Missouri Valley title
The East Mills volleyball team went 3-1 on their way to winning the Missouri Valley championship on Saturday.
The Wolverines swept Griswold, Riverside and Boyer Valley to supplant themselves in the championship. Meanwhile, Missouri Valley was making a wild run through consolation after an early loss.
The Lady Reds lost to Boyer Valley in their first match, but they beat Griswold, Riverside and avenged their loss to Boyer Valley to advance to the championship. They then beat East Mills in three sets, but as the consolation team they needed two wins over the Wolverines.
Rachel Drake had 40 kiss and Emily Williams added 29 for East Mills during the tournament. Miah Urban passed out 93 assists while Drake added 14 total blocks, including five solos.
Check out the complete scoreboard from the tournament below.
Tri-Center bounces back to win in Clarinda
The Tri-Center volleyball team bounced back from a couple losses in round robin play to win the Clarinda Tournament on Saturday.
The Trojans were just 1-2 in pool play, beating Shenandoah and losing to Nodaway Valley and Clarinda to take the No. 4 seed in bracket play.
T-C then went on a run with a three-set victory over West Central Valley, a sweep of Nodaway Valley in a tight battle and a three-set (27-25, 18-21, 15-13) win in the championship over Sidney.
Other records at the tournament:
Sidney (4-1)
Nodaway Valley (3-1)
Clarinda (3-2)
Shenandoah (0-4)
West Central Valley (0-4)
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Clarinda Tournament
Sidney 15-21-15 Clarinda 21-17-8
Nodaway Valley 21-21 Shenandoah 17-10
Sidney 14-25-15 West Central Valley 21-23-10
Nodaway Valley 21-22 Tri-Center 15-20
Clarinda 21-21 West Central Valley 19-12
Tri-Center 21-21 Shenandoah 12-11
Nodaway Valley 21-21 West Central Valley 13-7
Sidney 21-21 Shenandoah 9-8
Clarinda 21-21 Tri-Center 17-11
Quarterfinal: Clarinda 21-21 Shenandoah 10-18
Quarterfinal: Tri-Center 21-19-15 West Central Valley 10-21-10
Semifinal: Sidney 21-21 Clarinda 8-19
Semifinal: Tri-Center 24-22 Nodaway Valley 22-20
Championship: Tri-Center 27-18-15 Sidney 25-21-13
Atlantic Tournament (Round Robin)
Glenwood 21-24-19 St. Albert 15-26-17
Glenwood 21-21-15 Treynor 23-16-9
Glenwood 21-21 Atlantic 7-19
Glenwood 18-21-15 Underwood 21-10-10
Glenwood 21-21 Winterset 13-18
Underwood 21-17-15 Treynor 17-21-11
Underwood 21-13-15 Winterset 18-21-12
Underwood def. Atlantic
Underwood def. St. Albert
Treynor 17-23-15 Winterset 21-21-13
Treynor 21-21 Atlantic 13-9
Treynor 17-21-15 St. Albert 21-19-11
Winterset 21-21 Atlantic 19-17
Winterset 21-21 St. Albert 18-14
St. Albert def. Atlantic
Sioux City North Tournament (Two Pools)
Pool 1
Sioux City North 21-21-15 LeMars 17-23-9
Sioux City North def. Sioux City West
Sioux City North def. MVAOCOU
LeMars 21-21 Sioux City West 11-17
LeMars 21-21 MVAOCOU 8-7
Sioux City West MVAOCOU
Pool 2
Sioux City East 21-21 Denison-Schleswig 15-15
Sioux City North 2 Denison-Schleswig 0
Sioux City East def. Sioux City North
MOC-Floyd Valley def. Sioux City North
Sioux City East MOC-Floyd Valley
Denison-Schleswig MOC-Floyd Valley
Missouri Valley Tournament (7-team bracket)
1st Round
Boyer Valley 18-21-15 Exira/EHK 21-16-5
Missouri Valley bye
Riverside 21-21 Woodbine 12-17
East Mills 21-21 Griswold 9-12
2nd Round
Boyer Valley 6-22-15 Missouri Valley 21-22-15
East Mills 21-21 Riverside 17-10
3rd Round
East Mills 21-21 Boyer Valley 7-9
Consolation
Griswold 21-21 Woodbine 14-17
Missouri Valley 15-21-15 Griswold 21-9-10
Riverside 21-21 Exira/EHK 13-6
Missouri Valley 14-21-15 Riverside 21-16-10
Missouri Valley 21-21 Boyer Valley 15-15
Griswold 25-21 Woodbine 23-9
Championship (East Mills must lose twice)
Missouri Valley 21-16-15 East Mills 17-21-13
East Mills 11-21-15 21-13-11
Ridge View Tournament
Pool A
Woodbury Central 21-21 Ar-We-Va 13-7
East Sac County 21-21 Ar-We-Va 11-8
Ridge View 21-20-15 Ar-We-Va 4-22-3
Freeman (NE) Tournament
Freeman 25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 13-19
Johnson-Brock 11-25-25 Deshler 25-18-19
Johnson-Brock 25-25 Mead 17-15
Diller-Odell 26-25 Sterling 24-22
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Sterling 20-23
Freeman 25-25 Elmwood-Murdock 13-19
Weeping Water (NE) Tournament (Two Pools)
Pool A
Wilber-Clatonia 25-25 Weeping Water 15-18
Pool B
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Yutan
Yutan def. Lourdes Central Catholic
Ashland-Greenwood, Syracuse at Douglas County West
Douglas County West 25-25 Syracuse 22-23
Syracuse 25-25 Ashland-Greenwood 11-22
Ashland-Greenwood 25-25 Douglas County West 9-15