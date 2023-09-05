(KMAland) -- LC, Kuemper, East Mills, Glidden-Ralston & Palmyra won twice each, Shenandoah took a four-set home win, Mount Ayr came back, AL handled business and more from KMAland volleyball on Tuesday.
Clarinda, Atlantic, Sidney, Lenox, Central Decatur, Heelan, Orient-Macksburg, Ankeny Christian, Seymour, Moravia, Underwood, Audubon, IKM-Manning, Sioux City East, Heartland Christian, East Atchison, Rock Port, South Holt, Maryville, Elmwood-Murdock, Johnson County Central, Conestoga, Syracuse, Humboldt-TRS and Johnson-Brock were other area winners. Check out the full Tuesday rundown below.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Shenandoah 26-25-25-25 Harlan 28-14-14-22
Ashlynn Hodges had 19 kills, 13 digs and four blocks to lead Shenandoah in the win. Lynnae Green chipped in 13 kills, Caroline Rogers and Nevaeh Yale had six winners apiece and Peyton Athen had a double-double with 27 assists and 17 digs. Aliyah Parker also had a strong match with 12 assists, four kills, four blocks and six digs. Macey Finlay totaled 21 digs, five assists and three aces.
Clarinda 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 17-15-15
Denison-Schleswig’s Addison Inman had 10 kills and 10 digs, Claire Leinen added 16 assists and Maria Cardenas had two blocks.
Kuemper Catholic 25-22-25-25 Clarinda 19-25-15-15
Elsa Tiefenthaler had 22 assists, Kaylie Simons added 20 digs and Aubrey Heuton posted 10 kills for Kuemper Catholic in the win. Alivia Schenkelberg had five blocks, and Brianna Wittrock finished with four swats for the Knights.
Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 7-12-10
Elsa Tiefenthaler (17) and Karsyn Overmohle (12) combined for 29 assists, and Aubrey Heuton had a team-best seven kills for Kuemper. Brian Wittrock tallied six kills and three blocks, and Kaylie Simons had a team-high with 11 digs.
The Monarchs got three kills from Addison Inman, who also had four digs in the match.
Lewis Central 25-25-25 Creston 4-6-20
No stats reported.
Lewis Central 25-25-25 Atlantic 15-7-19
Paytn Harter and Abby Muller both three kills for Atlantic. Maddie Richter and Claire Schroder had three assists each.
Atlantic 26-25-25-25 Creston 28-17-18-20
Paytn Harter led Atlantic with 15 kills while Peyton McLaren and Abby Muller posted five kills apiece. Maddie Richter also had a solid night with 21 assists.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Sidney 25-25-25 Essex 15-3-5
Macey Graham had 10 kills while Fallon Sheldon and Lilly Peters posted nine winners each for Sidney. Addyson Foster handed out 35 assists, Gabi Jacobs totaled 12 digs and Eve Brumbaugh and Addy Haning both had four aces each for the Cowgirls.
Tori Burns had nine digs, Addy Resh added three blocks and Cindy Swain posted two kills for Essex in the loss. Brooke Burns also had two assists.
East Mills 25-25-25 Hamburg 5-4-5
Loycee Palmer and Ryleigh Brodigan had five kills each while Mia Goodman finished with 11 assist for East Mills.
East Mills 25-25-25-26 Griswold 27-12-19-24
Ryleigh Brodigan slammed in 21 winners, Mia Goodman passed out 25 assists and Evelyn Stoakes had 12 kills and eight total blocks. Loycee Palmer also had a big defensive performance with 21 digs.
Griswold Hamburg
Nothing reported.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Lenox 25-25-25 Bedford 18-20-19
Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Mount Ayr 20-17-25-25-15 Nodaway Valley 25-25-22-22-13
No stats reported.
Central Decatur 28-22-25-18-15 East Union 26-25-18-25-11
No stats reported.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Abraham Lincoln 21-25-26-25 Sioux City North 25-21-24-17
Lydia Dix and Hutson Rau had 14 kills each while Aubrey Sandbothe posted nine winners for Abraham Lincoln. Molly Romano added 44 assists and five aces, and Sandbothe (18), Rau (16), Romano (13) and Preslie Girres (13) all had double-digit digs.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 25-25-25 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 20-14-x
Maddie LaFleur reached 1,000 career assists for Heelan in the win.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Orient-Macksburg 25-25-15-25 Murray 12-20-25-20
Kasyn Shinn had 27 digs to reach 500 for her carer in leading Orient-Macksburg to the win. Kinsey Eslinger added 11 assists, 14 digs and five aces, and Emma Boswell and Carter Osborne posted six kills apiece. Shinn also served five aces on the night for the Bulldogs.
Ankeny Christian 25-25-25 Mormon Trail 12-10-7
No stats reported.
Seymour 25-25-25 Twin Cedars 20-10-18
No stats reported.
Moravia 25-25-25 Melcher-Dallas 15-21-12
Haylie Hendrickson led Melcher-Dallas with five kills while Gabby Overgaard added four winners. Saydi Benz pitched in three solo blocks, and Brooklyn Metz had a team-high seven digs. Sophie Lamb also had six digs.
NON-CONFERENCE
Underwood 25-25-26 Fremont-Mills 23-22-24
Ruby Patomson had a team-best 13 kills while Allissa Fischer added 28 assists and Carly Nelson added eight winners. Patomson also had 18 digs, and Alyse Petersen and Nelson posted 15 digs each. Nelson also served eight aces on the night.
F-M’s Lana Alley had 16 assists and four aces while Carlie Chambers totaled seven kills. Bella Gute also had a big night defensively with 36 digs for the Knights.
Audubon 25-25 Madrid 20-6
Mattie Nielsen had a team-best six kills and Harlow Miller pitched in four.
Glidden-Ralston 25-24-15 Audubon 17-26-12
Ashlynn Tigges finished with 20 digs while Addy Boell ended up with 18 assists and five kills for Glidden-Ralston in the win. Summer Toms also had seven kills and four digs, and Tiela Janssen added 10 digs.
Mattie Nielsen led Audubon with 13 kills while Harlow Miller had six winners. Nielsen also had 12 digs, and Addie Hocker finished with six digs and four aces.
Glidden-Ralston 25-25 Madrid 7-11
Addy Boell posted six digs, five kills, four aces and eight assists to lead Glidden-Ralston in the win. Summer Toms also had a strong night with five kills, three aces and three digs for the Wildcats.
IKM-Manning 25-25-25 Ar-We-Va 12-10-21
Karlee Arp had 11 assists, Megan Williams and Abby Wanser added six kills each and Grace Carroll (11) and Anna Stangl (10) both had double-digit digs for the Wolves. Ella Richards had a team-best five aces.
Baxter 15-25-25-17-15 Martensdale-St. Marys 25-19-23-25-10
No stats reported.
Westwood 3 Thomas Jefferson 2
No stats reported.
Sioux City East 25-25-25 South Sioux City 7-19-11
No stats reported.
Heartland Christian 25-25-23-25 North Nodaway 18-9-25-16
Kayci Brennan was impressive on the night for Heartland Christian with eight kills and seven assists. Emma Brown pitched in seven kills, and Jules Thomas added four kills and three blocks.
AREA MISSOURI
East Atchison 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 15-18-20
Tommi Martin led East Atchison with 14 kills while Claire Martin passed out 31 assists and added 16 digs. Liz Schlueter totaled three aces, and Jersi Poppa, Payton Woodring and Addie Noland all had one block each for the Wolves.
Rock Port 25-17-25-25 King City/Union Star 22-25-18-11
No stats reported.
South Holt 22-25-25-26 Mound City 25-13-8-24
Brianna Biondo led the way for South Holt with 13 kills, seven aces and seven digs while Lauren Quinlin had eight kills, five digs and four aces. Mylee Prussman served six aces and had 20 assists and 17 digs, and Hanna Buckles totaled 11 assists with seven digs.
Maryville 25-25-25 Penney 6-15-14
No stats reported.
AREA NEBRASKA
Nebraska City at Omaha Buena Vista
Nothing reported.
Douglas County West 25-25-25 Plattsmouth 11-18-17
No stats reported.
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25-25 Falls City 20-7-18
No stats reported.
Johnson County Central 25-25 Wilber-Clatonia 14-19
Arely Cabrales finished with 21 assists and two aces, Harley Lubben tallied nine digs, six kills and two aces and Ashley Beethe had nine kills and three aces for Johnson County Central.
Freeman 25-20-25 Johnson County Central 21-25-22
JCC’s Arely Cabrales had 26 assists and 11 digs while Ashley Beethe had 11 kills, Bailee Sterup posted 20 digs and Sunnie Rother had 15 digs and five kills. Harley Lubben totaled 11 digs and nine kills, and Maya Straka finished her night with five aces and two blocks.
Palmyra 25-25 Conestoga 19-21
No stats reported.
Palmyra 25-25 Mead 23-21
No stats reported.
Conestoga 25-25 Mead 14-10
No stats reported.
Raymond Central 25-25-25 Louisville 6-9-20
No stats reported.
Syracuse 28-25-25-25 Bishop Neumann 30-18-21-20
No stats reported.
Humboldt-TRS 25-25-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 7-10-13
No stats reported.
Johnson-Brock 25-25-25 Pawnee City 23-17-9
No stats reported.
Falls City Sacred Heart at Diller-Odell
Nothing reported.