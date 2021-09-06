(St. Joseph) -- The Maryville volleyball team dropped a three-set meeting with Central on Monday.
Central won the matchup, 25-13, 25-16, 25-17, to finish the sweep.
Maryville is slated to return to action at Penney on Tuesday night.
