(KMAland) -- LC, Kuemper, East Mills, Audubon and Palmyra won twice each while Harlan took down Shenandoah, Riverside and Nodaway Valley nabbed conference sweeps, East Atchison kept rolling & more in KMAland volleyball from Tuesday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Harlan 25-20-25-25 Shenandoah 18-25-22-15
Sammie Ineson led Harlan with 10 kills while Haley Bladt added eight and Erica Rust and Ava Monson posted seven apiece in the Harlan win. Macy Reischl tallied 19 assists, 10 digs and five kills, and Macy Mueller posted 14 assists. Madison Kjergaard had a 17-dig night, and Bladt posted 11 scoops.
Shenandoah’s Kate Lantz had nine kills and three blocks, and Ashlynn Hodges and Lynnae Green finished with eight kills each.
Clarinda 23-25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 25-17-16-18
Clarinda’s Emmy Allbaugh passed out 27 assists while Addison Wagoner had a big night with 21 kills. Taylor Cole posted 29 digs and 13 kills, Brooke Brown added four blocks and four aces and Presley Jobe finished with 18 digs and three aces. Ellie Cole tallied 19 assists, and Madison McQueen chipped in 10 digs.
Denison-Schleswig got seven kills from Kaitlyn Bruhn, who also had four aces and 17 digs. Claire Leinen and Addison Inman chipped in six kills apiece, Kaylie Baker added 16 assists and Anna Wages added 27 digs and four aces. Ashlyn Herrig also had 10 digs for the Monarchs.
Kuemper Catholic 25-28-25 Clarinda 13-26-17
Sophie Badding (17 kills) and Aubrey (10 kills) combined on 27 kills for Kuemper Catholic. Ashlyn Badding added 28 assists, Macy Simons posted 15 dimes and Kaylie Simons tallied 16 digs for the Knights.
Taylor Cole had seven kills and 19 digs for Clarinda in the defeat. Addison Wagoner posted a team-high 10 kills while Emmy Allbaugh had 12 assists. Ellie Cole chipped in 11 assists, Carsen Wellhausen posted six blocks and Presley Jobe finished with 13 digs.
Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 14-12-14
Brianna Wittrock had 10 kills for the Knights in the win. Ashlyn Badding passed out 20 assists, and Macy Simons added 12 assists. Kaylie Simons finished with a team-best nine digs, and Sophie Badding had four blocks.
Kaylie Baker had 12 assists, Kaitlyn Bruhn posted seven kills and Anna Wiges had 13 digs for Denison-Schleswig in the loss. Ashlyn Herrig added 10 digs, and Maria Cardenas posted three blocks.
Other Hawkeye Ten Conference
Lewis Central 25-25-25 Creston 16-11-7
Lewis Central 25-25-25 Atlantic 21-11-14
Creston Atlantic (MISSING)
CORNER CONFERENCE
Sidney 25-25-25 Essex 7-13-10
Avery Dowling expertly worked the Sidney offense in finishing with 32 assists while Kaden Payne had nine kills. Aunika Hayes tallied six kills and four digs, Fallon Sheldon added six kills and six aces and Emily Hutt ended up with 12 digs. Eve Brumbaugh also played strong on defense with 11 digs.
Olivia Baker and Cindy Swain had four kills each for Essex in the defeat. Tori Burns had a team-best 11 digs, and Brooke Burns posted 11 assists.
East Mills 25-25-25 Hamburg 5-7-6
Emily Williams had 11 kills while Evy Stoakes added eight winners. Miah Urban passed out 26 assists for the Wolverines.
East Mills 25-26-25-25 Griswold 18-28-21-10
Emily Williams had 18 kills, Miah Urban passed out 35 assists and Evy Stoakes added nine kills and six blocks for East Mills. Jaimee Davis added eight kills of her own.
Other Corner Conference
Griswold Hamburg
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Riverside 25-25-25 Logan-Magnolia 10-14-13
Ayla Richardson posted 20 assists, eight digs and two aces, and Madison Baldwin led the defense with 17 digs and added two aces for Riverside. Veronica Andrusyshyn pitched in eight kills and nine digs, and Mackenzie Olmstead-Mitchell had seven winners of her own.
Logan-Magnolia had seven assists from Kattie Troxel while Mark Bertlesen added 16 digs and Macanna Guritz and Cara Ohl both posted 13 digs apiece. Emma Perkins tallied three blocks, and Zoe Heim had a team-best four kills.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Lenox 25-14-18-25-15 Bedford 23-25-25-12-10
Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 Mount Ayr 21-20-22
Kaylie Shields had 12 assists, eight digs and three aces for Mount Ayr in the Pride of Iowa Conference loss. Linsie Barnes led with six kills, and Tabatha Henle and Hayden Ruggles also had three aces apiece.
Other Pride of Iowa Conference
Central Decatur at East Union
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sioux City North 25-28-25 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 16-26-22
Bishop Heelan Catholic 17-25-25-25 Sioux City West 25-12-7-15
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Seymour 28-26-17-25 Twin Cedars 26-24-25-18
Rylee Dunkin had 33 assists, Jillian French added a 19-kill, 12-dig double-double and Sophie Lyle posted 10 kills and four aces to lead Twin Cedars. Kenzyn Roberts had 31 digs on the night, and Kisha Reed posted three kills and three aces.
Moravia 25-25-25 Melcher-Dallas 13-19-22
Kianna Jackson had 10 kills, Brooklyn Metz posted 11 digs and Kasyn Reed and Summer Karpan both had strong serving nights, combining to go 21/23 for Melcher-Dallas.
Other Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 19-25-25-25 Diagonal 25-10-12-17
Ankeny Christian at Mormon Trail
Murray 25-25-25 Orient-Macksburg 23-18-20
NON-CONFERENCE
Underwood 25-25-25 Fremont-Mills 20-17-15
Alizabeth Jacobsen had 16 kills, Delaney Ambrose added 34 assists and Leah Hall posted 12 digs in the Underwood win. Aliyah Humphrey pitched in 10 digs for the Eagles.
Audubon 25-25 Glidden-Ralston 18-16
Mattie Nielsen had four aces and four kills, Kylee Hartl added six digs and three aces and Addie Hocker passed out 11 assists for Audubon in the win.
Audubon 25-25 Madrid 19-19
Harlow Miller had six kills and three blocks, Addie Hocker pitched in 11 assists and Kylee Hartl added six aces and four digs for Audubon. Mattie Nielsen tallied six kills of her own.
IKM-Manning 25-25 Coon Rapids-Bayard 17-14
Amber Halbur led IKM-Manning with 13 assists and four aces while Laura McCarville posted seven kills and Megan Williams added six winners. Emmie Ring pitched in five digs.
Other Non-Conference
East Sac County 25-25 IKM-Manning 19-18
Baxter 25-25-25 Martensdale-St. Marys 17-22-20
East Sac County 25-25 Coon Rapids-Bayard 14-10
Glidden-Ralston Madrid
Sioux City East 3 South Sioux City 0
AREA MISSOURI
East Atchison 25-25-25 Nodaway Valley 17-18-14
Claire Martin had a big night with 26 assists and 20 digs, Natalie Hedlund added 13 kills and Tommi Martin posted three blocks for East Atchison. Claire Martin, Hedlund and Emilee Caudill all had three aces for the Wolves.
Paige Hanson led Nodaway Valley with 10 assists. Paidyn Linville posted seven digs, and Reganne Fast pitched in five kills.
Rock Port 25-25-25 Union Star 11-4-4
Rock Port served 33 aces in the dominant victory.
Area Missouri
South Holt 3 Mound City 0
Maryville 25-25-25 Penney 16-13-10
AREA NEBRASKA
Johnson County Central 25-17-25 Wilber-Clatonia 19-25-13
Ashley Beete had a double-double with 13 kills and 12 digs for Johnson County Central. Arely Cabrales passed out 31 assists, Harley Lubben pitched in eight kills, seven digs and two blocks and Maya Straka finished with six kills in the win.
Freeman 25-25 Johnson County Central 17-23
Arely Cabrales had 15 assists for Johnson County Central in the defeat. Ashley Beethe slammed in seven kills, Bailee Sterup posted eight digs and two aces and Sunnie Rother added nine digs.
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25-25 Falls City 18-25-18-19
Jordan Vogler had a big night for Elmwood-Murdock with 20 kills while Charley Hanes had 12 and Annie Backemeyer posted 11. Delaney Frahm added 35 assists and five aces.
Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25-25 Humboldt-TRS 22-19-22
Aspen Meyer led the way for Lourdes Central Catholic with 11 kills, six aces and six digs, and Jenna Box added eight kills, six digs and four blocks. Jada Lyons served four aces, and Sofia Fulton posted 18 assists for the Knights.
Other Area Nebraska
Douglas County West 25-25-25 Plattsmouth 9-9-16
Mead 22-25-25 Conestoga 25-15-20
Palmrya 25-25 Conestoga 8-17
Palmyra 25-25 Mead 12-19
Raymond Central 25-25-25 Louisville 17-23-22
Bishop Neumann 25-25-25 Syracuse 22-13-16
Ashland-Greenwood 25-25-25 Logan View x-23-23
Johnson-Brock 25-25-25 Pawnee City 17-17-15