(KMAland) -- Glenwood got a big win over Red Oak, Nodaway Valley took down Mount Ayr, Boyer Valley went 2-0, East Atchison won in 275 Conference play, Lourdes Central Catholic nabbed a sweep and more from KMAland volleyball on Tuesday.
H-10: Harlan 25-25-25 Shenandoah 12-19-10
Zophi Hendricks had 17 kills, and Maci Schmitz passed out 39 assists to lead Harlan in the victory. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page linked here.
H-10: Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Clarinda 16-11-15
Ashlyn Badding had 38 assists while Frannie Glynn tallied 10 kills to lead the way for Kuemper. Kenya Prescott posted 18 digs for the Knights.
H-10: Clarinda 25-25-24-25 Denison-Schleswig 18-10-26-14
Hannah Slater led the Monarchs in the loss with eight kills. Claire Leinen posted 11 assists and four blocks, and Ashlyn Herrig finished with 10 digs.
H-10: Glenwood 26-25-25 Red Oak 24-18-13
Brynlee Arnold finished with 10 kills and six blocks, and Charley Hernandez added nine winners and 12 digs for Glenwood in the win. Lauren Roenfeldt posted 32 assists and 10 digs, and Tarah Jackson pitched in 11 digs.
H-10: Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 9-13-21
Kenzie Schon had 15 kills and Kamryn Venner tallied 10 winners for Kuemper Catholic in the win. Ashlyn Badding had another 37 assists, and Kenya Prescott finished with 16 digs.
Addison Inman posted four kills while Claire Leinen had eight assists and Sophie Sonnichsen finished with six digs for the Monarchs.
CORNER: East Mills 25-25-25 Griswold 12-23-17
Jaimee Davis had 11 kills, three aces and three blocks, and Miah Urban finished with 19 assists, 12 digs and three blocks for East Mills. Mia Goodman added 12 digs, and Audrey Boban had a team-high four blocks.
Makenna Askeland had nine kills while Emma Mundorf and Brenna Rossell posted three blocks each for Griswold.. Anna Kelley added 19 digs.
CORNER: Sidney 25-25-25 Essex 9-6-11
Kaden Payne had nine kills, Avery Dowling passed out 23 assists and served four aces and Emily Hutt pitched in five aces. Karlee Graham added another four aces of her own in the win.
NC: Audubon 25-25-25 ACGC 17-18-21
Mattie Nielsen had 14 kills and three blocks, Jaci Christensen added six kills and seven digs and Aleah Hermansen passed out 12 assists with two blocks for Audubon in the win.
POI: Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 Mount Ayr 18-12-11
Maddax DeVault had six kills, Lindsey Davis finished with 10 assists and Madison Long, DeVault and Rose Lonsdale all had seven digs for Nodaway Valley.
RVC: Boyer Valley 25-25-25 Paton-Churdan 9-14-13
Leah Cooper had eight kills while Lauren Malone posted 15 assists to lead Boyer Valley in the win.
RVC: Boyer Valley 25-25 Ar-We-Va 10-22
Leah Cooper posted another six winners, Lauren Malone had 12 assists and Talia Burkhart and Makenzie Dumbaugh tallied two blocks each for Boyer Valley.
MRC: Bishop Heelan Catholic 25-25-25 Sioux City West 13-15-17
Lauren LaFleur and Maddie LaFleur had 14 assists each, and Maliyah Hacker posted nine kills for Heelan in the win. Grace Nelson (6), Kenley Meis (5) and Hacker (4) combined for 15 blocks, and Nelson had a team-high 14 digs.
NC: Sioux City East 25-25-25 South Sioux City 10-5-15
Alex Radcliffe had a 13-kill, 11-dig double-double for Sioux City East in the win. Lucy Mehlhaff added 20 assists and 15 digs, and Megan Callahan posted 32 digs and three aces.
BLUE: Murray 25-25-25 Orient-Macksburg 10-11-15
Chloe Church had seven kills, and Teryn Shields finished with five winners for the Mustangs. Jayda Chew had three aces and 15 assists in the win.
MO: East Atchison 25-25-25 North Nodaway 12-8-9
Natalie Hedlund led East Atchison with seven kills while Claire Martin passed out 23 assists and Sophia Martin served seven aces. Claire Martin and Kierra McDonald also had eight digs apiece.
MO: South Holt 25-25-27-25 Nodaway Valley 13-17-29-19
Reagan Hagey had eight kills, 14 digs, three blocks and three aces, and Kloe Jenkins posted 10 digs and three aces for Nodaway Valley in the defeat.
MO: Maryville 25-25-25 Penney 15-13-9
Anastyn Pettlon had nine aces for Maryville in the dominant performance.
NE: Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25-25 Humboldt-TRS 17-23-20
Sofia Fulton had 30 assists, Aspen Meyer finished with 19 kills and Gracie Ragland had 10 digs to lead Lourdes Central Catholic.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Harlan 25-25-25 Shenandoah 12-19-10
Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Clarinda 16-11-15
Clarinda 25-25-24-25 Denison-Schleswig 18-10-26-14
Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 9-13-21
Glenwood 26-25-25 Red Oak 24-18-13
St. Albert 25-25-25 Lewis Central 18-17-21
Corner Conference
East Mills 25-25-25 Griswold 12-23-17
Sidney 25-25-25 Essex 9-6-11
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 25-25-25 Mount Ayr 18-12-11
Bedford 25-25-19-27 Lenox 18-19-25-25
East Union at Central Decatur
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley 25-25-25 Paton-Churdan 9-14-13
Boyer Valley 25-25 Ar-We-Va 10-22
Missouri River Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic 25-25-25 Sioux City West 13-15-17
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-25-25 Sioux City North 15-15-17
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail at Ankeny Christian Academy
Lamoni 25-25-25 Diagonal 12-9-15
Murray 25-25-25 Orient-Macksburg 10-11-15
Moravia at Melcher-Dallas
Seymour at Twin Cedars
Non-Conference
Underwood 25-25-25 Fremont-Mills 17-17-14
Logan-Magnolia 21-21 MVAOCOU 10-17
Logan-Magnolia 21-21 River Valley 17-11
Audubon 25-25-25 ACGC 17-18-21
Baxter at Martensdale-St. Marys
Sioux City East 25-25-25 South Sioux City 10-5-15
Missouri/Nebraska
East Atchison 25-25-25 North Nodaway 12-8-9
Rock Port 25-19-25-25 Mound City 18-25-16-17
South Holt 25-25-27-25 Nodaway Valley 13-17-29-19
Maryville 25-25-25 Penney 15-13-9
Freeman 23-25-25 Johnson County Central 25-20-18
Johnson County Central 26-25 Wilber-Clatonia 24-20
Palmyra 25-25 Conestoga 13-9
Mead 25-25 Palmyra 18-18
Mead 25-25 Conestoga 12-9
Yutan 25-25-25 Weeping Water 9-6-9
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25-25 Falls City 21-19-20
Raymond Central 25-25-25 Louisville 14-14-10
Ashland-Greenwood 3 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 2
Lourdes Central Catholic 25-25-25 Humboldt-TRS 17-23-20
Johnson-Brock 25-25-25 Pawnee City 10-16-16
Falls City Sacred Heart 25-25-25 Diller-Odell 21-17-21