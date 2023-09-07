(KMAland) -- Glenwood and LC picked up sweeps, Tri-Center, Riverside, Treynor & Mo Valley also had strong days in the WIC, F-M knocked off St. Albert in 5, East Atchison won a rivalry battle and more from KMAland volleyball on Thursday.
Other winners on the night included Lenox, Boyer Valley, West Harrison, Exira/EHK, CAM, LeMars, Mormon Trail, Lamoni, Ankeny Christian, Moravia, and Melcher-Dallas in conference play, Clarinda, Sidney, Stanton, Griswold (2x), Mount Ayr, Sioux City North and Sioux City West in non-conference play, Nodaway Valley, King City/Union Star and Savannah in Missouri and Ashland-Greenwood, Elmwood-Murdock (2x), Johnson-Brock, Falls City (2x), Palmyra, Weeping Water and Conestoga in Nebraska.
Check out the full rundown from Thursday below.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Glenwood 25-25-25 Red Oak 17-23-18
No stats reported.
Lewis Central 25-25-25 Harlan 14-14-17
Brooke Larsen had 10 kills and four aces while Maddie Roenfeld pitched in nine kills and there aces for Lewis Central. Anna Strohmeier pitched in eight kills.
Harlan’s Macy Mueller had 13 assists and nine digs, and Aubrey Schweiso tallied five kills and two blocks.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Tri-Center 25-25-28 Underwood 14-11-26
Mikenzie Brewer had 16 kills, Meya Wingert added 32 assists and Avilyn Killpack tallied 30 digs to lead Tri-Center in the win.
Ruby Patomson led Underwood with 10 kills, Allissa Fischer had 15 assists and Alyse Petersen totaled 18 digs. Fischer and Carly Nelson totaled 11 digs apiece.
Riverside 25-25-15-25 Audubon 17-16-25-22
Elly Henderson had 12 kills, six digs and four blocks, and Ayla Richardson finished with 22 assists, four digs and four kills for Riverside. Carly Henderson totaled 15 digs, Sophia Taylor posted nine kills and three blocks and Madison Kelley had four blocks for the Bulldogs.
Treynor 25-25-25 AHSTW 11-10-18
No stats reported.
Missouri Valley 25-25-25 IKM-Manning 23-21-10
Henley Arbaugh had 17 assists and nine digs while Grace Herman added nine kills for Missouri Valley in the win. Brooklyn Lange tallied 17 digs, Hailey Ferris finished with 10 digs and Arbaugh served in six aces for the Big Reds.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Lenox 25-25-25 Central Decatur 6-20-9
No stats reported.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Boyer Valley 25-25-25 Paton-Churdan 7-19-9
Jessica O’Day and Sylvia Sullivan had six kills each, and Lauren Malone finished with 13 assists for Boyer Valley in the win. Maria Puck had a team-high six digs.
West Harrison 25-25-20-27 Ar-We-Va 15-22-25-25
Maclayn Houston had 18 kills, 21 digs, eight aces and three blocks while Rylee Evans posted 21 assists and 14 digs. Jaysa Lawrenson totaled 16 digs, and Tylar Stirtz pitched in 14 digs.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 25-25-25 Coon Rapids-Bayard 19-21-22
Brooklyn Flathers (13) and Riley Miller (10) combined on 23 assists while Jaelynn Petersen slammed in 10 kills for Exira/EHK. Hannah Nelson totaled three aces.
Malia Clayburg led Coon Rapids-Bayard with 14 kills and 20 digs while Ella Heithoff passed out 20 assists. Anna Hart had 14 digs and Mya Downing posted 10 digs of her own.
CAM 25-25-25 Woodbine 21-22-11
Danyelle Steinkuehler had eight kills and five total blocks while Addison Murdock added 16 assists and Nicole Hoefer posted 19 digs for Woodbine.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
LeMars 25-25-25 Thomas Jefferson 14-12-13
Taylor Mackey had 11 kills and Aubree Leusink finished with 27 assists for LeMars in the win.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Mormon Trail 25-25-25 Diagonal 9-9-19
Amanda Malone led Diagonal with four kills, Zoey Shelley had five assists and Ashlynn Allee had eight digs.
Lamoni 25-25-22-25 Orient-Macksburg 23-12-25-11
No stats reported.
Ankeny Christian 25-25-25 Murray 8-8-9
No stats reported.
Moravia 25-25-25 Twin Cedars 16-18-15
No stats reported.
Melcher-Dallas 25-25-24-25 Moulton-Udell 20-17-26-13
Gabby Overgaard had 10 kills while Jenna Mickey added 20 assists and Karsyn Mateer had five aces for Melcher-Dallas.
NON-CONFERENCE
Clarinda 25-25-26 East Mills 15-19-24
Check out the complete recap from Trevor Maeder at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Fremont-Mills 25-20-13-25-15 St. Albert 20-25-25-18-13
Carlie Chambers had 15 kills, Lindze Smith added 10 kills and Addison Brandt pitched in 25 digs and four aces for Fremont-Mills. Bella Gute had a big night, too, with 30 digs, Mylie Hughes passed out 21 assists and Lana Alley had 20 assists of her own.
ADM 25-25-25 Creston 7-15-14
Mila Kuhns led Creston with nine digs while Hollynn Rieck posted five assists and six digs for the Panthers. Kolbey Bailey, Brynn Hussey and Zoey Vandevender all had two kills.
Sidney 28-25-13-25 Falls City Sacred Heart 26-23-25-21
Lilly Peters had 11 kills and 11 digs, Macey Graham finished with 12 kills and Addyson Foster posted 32 assists and 12 digs for Sidney in the win. Gabi Jacobs added 17 digs, Eve Brumbaugh tallied nine kills and Addy Haning served three aces.
Stanton 25-25-25 Bedford 16-15-6
No stats reported due to iPad malfunction.
Griswold 25-25 CAM 12-20
Gabbie Greiman and R’nya Kirchhoff both had seven kills, Carolina Arcia tallied 21 assist sand Marissa Askeland added five kills and nine digs for Griswold.
Griswold 25-25 Woodbine 13-17
R’nya Kirchhoff had six kids, Carolina Arcia added 14 assists and Marissa Askeland posted eight digs to lead Griswold in the win.
Katy Pryor had a solid performance with eight kills and six digs, and Addison Murdock had 16 assists for Woodbine.
Pleasantville 25-25 Mount Ayr 18-11
No stats reported.
Mount Ayr 27-15-15 Clarke 25-25-7
No stats reported.
Perry Invitational (Nodaway Valley)
Nothing reported.
Sioux City North 17-25-25-25 Cherokee 25-22-21-18
Ava Lloyd had 16 kills and 19 digs while Sidney Chamberlain added 15 winners and 15 digs to lead Sioux City North in the win.
Sioux City West 25-25-26 South Sioux City 12-20-24
Kiley Elgert had 12 assists and four aces, and Hannah Burge had nine kills to lead Sioux City West in the win.
AREA MISSOURI
East Atchison 25-15-25-25 Rock Port 18-25-12-17
Liz Schlueter led East Atchison with nine kills and four aces while Claire Martin added 30 assists. Tommi Martin posted 14 digs, four blocks and four aces, and Jersi Poppa also had four blocks for the Wolves.
Rylee Jenkins had a huge night with 20 kills and eight blocks for Rock Port. Addy Maifeld totaled 22 assists, and Chaney Vogler had 13 digs.
Nodaway Valley 26-25-25 Mound City 24-22-19
No stats reported.
King City/Union Star 25-25-25 North Nodaway 16-15-4
No stats reported.
Bishop LeBlond 25-25-25 Maryville 16-20-19
No stats reported.
Savannah 25-25-25 Lafayette 20-11-x
No stats reported.
AREA NEBRASKA
Lincoln Lutheran 25-25 Ashland-Greenwood 15-11 (Malcolm Tournament)
No stats reported.
Ashland-Greenwood 25-28 Milford 18-26 (Malcolm Tournament)
No stats reported.
Elmwood-Murdock 25-7-25 Scotus Central Catholic 18-25-18 (Malcolm Tournament)
No stats reported.
Elmwood-Murdock 25-25 Fairbury 18-21 (Malcolm Tournament)
No stats reported.
Crete 25-25-25 Nebraska City 12-8-12
No stats reported.
Omaha Mercy 3 Plattsmouth 0
No stats reported.
Johnson-Brock 25-25-23-25 Auburn 18-11-25-13
No stats reported.
Falls City 25-25 Pawnee City 14-15
No stats reported.
Falls City 20-25-25 Sterling 25-21-14
No stats reported.
Sterling Pawnee City
Nothing reported.
Palmyra 25-25-25 Johnson County Central 17-18-17
No stats reported.
Weeping Water 25-25-25 Southern 14-17-6
No stats reported.
Conestoga 3 Gross Catholic 2
No stats reported.
Freeman 25-25-25 Lourdes Central Catholic 10-22-21
No stats reported.