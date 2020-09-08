(KMAland) -- A busy night in KMAland volleyball with key wins for Red Oak, Lewis Central, East Mills, Central Decatur, CAM and much more.
H-10: Harlan 25-25-25 Shenandoah 12-20-16
Macie Leinen and Lauren Andersen had five kills each while Jocelyn Cheek passed out 10 assists and Ashley Hall had 10 digs.
Jasmine Rogers and Kate Lantz led Shenandoah with four kills each.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 25-25-25 Clarinda 11-18-17
Hannah Neemann slammed in 17 kills behind Kennedy Marten, who passed out 35 assists and added 13 digs. Ellie Magnuson had team-highs with 17 digs and four aces for the Monarchs.
Taylor Cole had 21 digs for Clarinda in the defeat. Teya Stickler added four kills sand seven assists.
H-10: Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Clarinda 7-18-19
Kenzie Schon topped Kuemper with 14 kills, 11 digs and four aces while Ashlyn Badding passed out 26 assists and had 10 digs. Kenya Prescott added 17 digs of her own.
Taylor Cole finished the night with 22 digs, and Faith Espinosa had a team-high six kills.
H-10: Red Oak 25-25-17-25 Glenwood 16-13-25-17
Red Oak’s Angie Montgomery earned her 300th career victory as coach in the win. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
H-10: Kuemper Catholic 25-25-25 Denison-Schleswig 13-17-20
Kamryn Venner, Kenzie Schon and Sophie Badding all had 10 kills for Kuemper Catholic. Ashlyn Badding had 21 assists and 14 digs, and Kenya Prescott picked up 15 digs of her own for the Knights.
Paige Andersen and Hannah Neemann had eight kills each for Denison-Schleswig. Kennedy Marten chipped in 20 assists while Andersen (16), Ellie Magnuson (15) and Sophie Sonnichsen (13) all had double-digit digs.
CORNER: Sidney 25-25-25 Essex 10-10-12
Paige Smith had eight kills and 10 digs, Kaden Payne added 11 kills and Avery Dowling finished with 17 assists and nine digs. Harley Spurlock chipped in five kills for the Cowgirls.
CORNER: East Mills 23-25-25-25 Griswold 25-19-12-13
Rachel Drake had 17 kills and 20 digs for East Mills in the victory. Emily Williams added 11 kills and 19 digs, Miah Urban finished with 38 assist and Jaimee Davis chipped in five total blocks for the Wolverines.
NC: Underwood 25-25-25 Fremont-Mills 12-12-16
Macy Vanfossan had a triple-double with 13 kills, 12 digs and 10 assists for Underwood. Delaney Ambrose added 18 assists, and Leslie Morales-Foote chipped in 14 digs.
NC: Logan-Magnolia 25-25 MVAOCOU 7-18
NC: Logan-Magnolia 25-25 River Valley 17-12
Ruby Nolting led Logan-Magnolia with 13 kills on the evening while Emme Lake had 17 assists and Ashlyn Doiel passed out 15 assists. Ashley Christian topped Lo-Ma with 13 digs.
NC: Maryville 25-25-25 Southwest Valley 13-19-8
Marah Larsen had 10 kills and Isabelle Inman added 15 assists for Southwest Valley.
MRC: Bishop Heelan Catholic 25-25-25 Sioux City West 7-9-23
Kenley Meis, Avery Nelson and Grace Nelson all had seven kills each for Heelan while Ellie Gengler added 21 assists.
BLUE: Murray 25-25-25 Orient-Macksburg 15-15-21
Teryn Shields had nine kill to lead Murray while Twila Barber and Chloe Church finished with five kills apiece. Barber chipped in four aces, and Kinzee Eggers had a team-high four blocks.
MO: East Atchison 25-25-25 North Nodaway 7-20-8
Ella Rolf had 11 kills while Brynnan Poppa passed out 25 assists to send East Atchison to the win.
MO: Nodaway-Holt 25-25-23-23-16 South Holt 19-23-25-25-14
Shaina Culp led Nodaway-Holt with 19 kills and 14 digs while Krista Hart pitched in 39 assists in the victory.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Lewis Central 22-15-25-25-15 St. Albert 25-25-23-22-x
Corner Conference
Pride of Iowa Conference
Lenox 16-25-25-25 Bedford 25-19-23-16
Central Decatur 25-29-20-25-15 East Union 22-31-25-23-13
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard at West Harrison
Ar-We-Va 25-22-25-25 Exira/EHK 15-25-18-18
Woodbine 3 Paton-Churdan 0
CAM 26-20-25-25 Glidden-Ralston 24-25-19-18
Missouri River Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-20-25-25 Sioux City North 10-25-17-21
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 25-25-25 Diagonal 10-6-9
Melcher-Dallas at Moravia
Ankeny Christian at Mormon Trail
Other Area Iowa
Sioux City East 25-25-18-25 South Sioux City 12-13-25-13
Area Missouri/Nebraska
Rock Port 25-25-25 Mound City 8-16-19
Union Star 25-23-25-25 West Nodaway 16-25-15-1
Lourdes Central Catholic at Humboldt-TRS
Freeman 25-25 Johnson County Central 21-23
Wilber-Clatonia 23-25-26 Johnson County Central 25-23-24
Elmwood-Murdock 26-21-29 Falls City 24-25-27
Ashland-Greenwood 3 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 0
Raymond Central 25-25-25 Louisville 15-14-22
Palmyra 25-25 Conestoga 14-15
Mead 21-25-25 Palmyra 25-18-13
Johnson-Brock 25-25-24-25 Pawnee City 19-12-26-15
Yutan 25-25-25 Weeping Water 16-13-22
Diller-Odell 25-21-25-23-16 Falls City Sacred Heart 22-25-21-14-25